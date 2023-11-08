1upHealth Ranked Number 35 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Company Attributes First-Ever Placement on Deloitte's List to Record 5100% Revenue Growth Showcasing Critical Need for Access to Actionable Data to Advance Digital Transformation in Healthcare

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / 1upHealth , the market-leading FHIR platform for claims and clinical data acquisition, exchange, and computation, today announced it ranked 35 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. 1upHealth grew 5100% from 2019 to 2022.

1upHealth's chief executive officer, Joe Gagnon, credits the massive volumes of health data, new health data interoperability requirements, and arcane processes and workflows for the increased demand for a cloud-based open platform like 1upHealth. "Healthcare is finally moving away from a very siloed, disconnected system to a modern, cloud-native environment; but to realize the full potential of an open cloud platform, healthcare needs underlying tech that makes it easy for organizations to acquire, manage, share, and compute data. We are proud to support the industry and provide technology that fosters true interoperability," said Gagnon.

Overall, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median growth rate of 497%.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About 1upHealth

1upHealth provides the healthcare industry's most sophisticated FHIR-enabled health data platform for clinical data integration and API-enabled data connectivity. From leading health plans and state Medicaid agencies to innovative digital health organizations and top-performing ACOs, over 80 health organizations rely on 1upHealth to meet evolving regulatory requirements and optimize claims & clinical data-driven initiatives. With the push towards digital quality measures, population health analytics, value-based contracts, and better healthcare experiences, the 1up managed platform helps our customers to meet the growing demands for data access and connectivity. For more information visit www.1up.health .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

