Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Viewpoint Creative Receives Four Muse Creative Awards

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Viewpoint Creative, an award-winning full-service creative studio and wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) is pleased to announce it is the recipient of four 2023 Muse Creative Awards - a Platinum, two Golds and a Silver.

The Muse Creative Awards are a prestigious international advertising awards platform, celebrating excellence and innovation in the realms of creative design, advertising, and digital media. The award honors the extraordinary craft that shapes compelling narratives and leaves a lasting impact on audiences.

The Muse Platinum Award went to Viewpoint for its work on "Here to Here," a :30 spot for CBS News New York, raising awareness for its streaming service. "Here to Here" is part of a larger brand campaign the agency conceived, shot and produced, touting CBS's unmatched local reporting.

The creative shop also collected two Muse Gold Awards. One for its Brand Image Spot showcasing A+E's groundbreaking True Crime series. And another for a self-promotion video that launched Viewpoint's own brand campaign, "Content that Connects."

Finally, Viewpoint Creative won the Silver Muse Award for work in the financial services space. This award recognized a multi-platform direct response campaign for financial products company, Direxion. Fully illustrated and animated pre-roll videos and banners were created to drive sales of Direxion's Single-Stock Leveraged ETF products. Supported by the campaign, Direxion Single Stock ETFs as a group now account for more than one billion dollars in assets under management.

About Viewpoint Creative

Viewpoint Creative is an award-winning, full-service creative, design and video production studio headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. The company, celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, specializes in developing and producing turn-key video content including commercial, promotion, brand & image, internal communications, content and product launches for its entertainment and direct-to-brand clients.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, The Digital Dept. complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Special Projects, Dolphin's most recent acquisition, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients across the media, entertainment and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

