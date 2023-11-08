Incident IQ Secures SOC 2, Type 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Best-in-Class Security Practices for K-12 Education

Incident IQ Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance to Safeguard Student Data

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Incident IQ, the leading provider of IT service management platforms tailored for the K-12 sector, today announced it has been found to be SOC2 Type 2 compliant without qualifications following the conclusion of a rigorous audit process covering security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. This acknowledgment of Incident IQ's considerable investments in its own internal controls and commitment to security bolsters its position as the trusted platform for K-12. This achievement underscores Incident IQ's unwavering dedication to upholding the highest level security standards, ensuring that district and student data remains private in an increasingly interconnected world.

While many platforms may inadvertently place districts at risk by overlooking the complexities of holistic security, Incident IQ takes a comprehensive, proactive approach. Beyond developing a robust workflow management platform committed to K-12 district data protection, iiQ's approach extends to its own internal operations. From ensuring client data security to continuously training employees on modern cyber threats, Incident IQ ensures that the broader landscape of cybersecurity is always in view.

"In an era in which K-12 districts increasingly collaborate with external vendors and SaaS providers, the potential risk of exposure of student Personal Identifiable Information (PII) has never been more pronounced. Recognizing this potential vulnerability, we've consistently prioritized rigorous security measures and implementation of robust internal controls from the very beginning of this company," said Jason Martin, Incident IQ CTO.

In an era where technology drives educational advancement, K-12 districts have the opportunity to harness the potential of digital tools and resources. Central to unlocking this potential is the commitment to ensuring the privacy and security of student, faculty, and staff data. With Incident IQ, districts are not just adopting a platform; they are also gaining a steadfast ally that is always active, alert, and prepared. From its inception, Incident IQ was built on a foundation of cybersecurity, ensuring stringent access limitations and controls.

Incident iQ's platform ensures peace of mind for K-12 IT professionals and administrators. School districts can focus on their primary tasks of supporting teaching and learning, knowing Incident IQ is proactively safeguarding their data.

"K-12 districts have a monumental task, including tight budgets and evolving responsibilities," added R.T. Collins, CEO. "But at the heart of it all is the need to ensure the privacy and security of student, faculty, and staff data. With Incident IQ, districts get a platform that's always active, always alert, and always prepared."

Organizations interested in reviewing Incident IQ's SOC reports or learning more about the company's security practices are encouraged to contact the company for more details on how to review the report.

About Incident IQ:

Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. More than ten million students and teachers in over 1,500 districts rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

About SOC 2:

SOC 2 is a component of the American Institute of CPAs' (AICPA)'s Service Organization Control reporting platform. SOC 2 reports assess and attest to an organization's controls per AICPA's 5 Trust Service Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 includes a technical audit and confirmation that comprehensive information security policies and procedures are documented and followed.

