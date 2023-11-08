GHGSat Named One of Canada's Clean Technology Winners in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Program

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / The Montreal-based emissions intelligence company GHGSat received a Clean Technology award as part of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program. Launched last year, the new award leadership category recognizes Canada's top clean innovators providing processes, goods, or services that reduce environmental impacts. GHGSat pioneered industrial greenhouse gas emissions monitoring from space in 2016 and is now routinely making millions of facility-level emissions measurements worldwide yearly.

Stephane Germain, CEO of GHGSat: "We are honored to receive this Technology Fast 50 award. The award recognizes that GHGSat is successfully scaling its business while simultaneously enabling significant greenhouse gas emissions reductions. GHGSat is proving that commercial companies operating in space can play a crucial role in the fight against climate change."

This year, GHGSat has achieved a remarkable double win, also being recognized in Deloitte Technology Fast 500 rankings. GHGSat earned rank #81 of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

GHGSat is the global leader in greenhouse gas emissions intelligence, offering the most extensive coverage and frequent measurements, with an unmatched sensitivity for detection, quantification, and rapid emissions data delivery. There are eight commercial satellites in the orbiting constellation, with three more set for launch by year-end. Over the last two years, GHGSat has enabled the mitigation of 5.6 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions from industrial facilities around the world, which is equivalent to over 1.2 million gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year.

"These outstanding companies are amongst the elite of Canada's clean technology sector, developing and bringing to market innovations that create a more resilient and sustainable future for the environment," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "With ever-increasing business opportunities to reduce our carbon footprint, make energy efficiency gains, and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy sources, these winners distinguish themselves in a highly promising and dynamic space. They represent a cohort of innovators who are contributing to the environment and helping to create a sustainable business and technology landscape in Canada."

Launched last year, the Clean Technology category ranks Canada's leading innovators in processes, products, or services that mitigate environmental impacts.

This year marks 26 years since the establishment of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program in Canada.

The 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 winners list is now available online.

