Mittwoch, 08.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
WKN: 904533 | ISIN: US74834L1008 | Ticker-Symbol: QDI
ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2023 | 15:27
119 Leser
Quest Diagnostics Recognized for Commitment to Closing Boardroom Gender Gap

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics was recently recognized by the Executive Women of New Jersey (EWNJ) at the A Seat at the Table Corporate Gender Diversity Awards Breakfast.

Quest, a Gold Sponsor of the event, was honored for making the EWNJ Honor Roll, a list of 17 New Jersey public companies that have 35% or more women in senior governance positions. Of Quest's 10 board members, 4 of them are women, and we continue to seek opportunities to advance female leadership at all levels.

At the event EWNJ released their exclusive report on the number of women serving on boards and in the t?op leadership of public companies in New Jersey.

Leaders from our Inclusion & Diversity team and members of our Women in Leadership (WIL) Employee Business Network supported the breakfast to show our commitment to closing the gender gap in boardrooms and celebrate those who join us in this important initiative.

Quest colleagues in attendance, pictured from left to right:

  • Pamela Williams, Specialist, Licenses and Accreditation
  • Maribel Rodriguez, Manager, Inclusion and Diversity
  • Desyra Highsmith Holcomb, Director, Inclusion & Diversity
  • Alexsys Sohayda, Specialist, Inclusion & Diversity
  • Sandy Bardenett, Senior Manager, Purchasing Shared Services Center, Corporate Procurement, and Co-Chair, Women In Leadership National Employee Business Network
  • Gayle Gannon, Director, Health Systems Business
  • Minoo Mahulkar, Senior Director, QMS Program Management, North Region, and Co-Chair, Women In Leadership National Employee Business Network
  • Bill O' Shaughnessy, Counsel, Deputy General & Corp Secretary

Read more about the report here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/quest-diagnostics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801143/quest-diagnostics-recognized-for-commitment-to-closing-boardroom-gender-gap

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
