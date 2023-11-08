

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) announced encouraging translational data from an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial utilizing AIM's drug Ampligen in patients with platinum-sensitive advanced recurrent ovarian cancer.



The data were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting.



The data highlight the effectiveness of combinatorial treatments including Ampligen in modulating the cellular make-up of the tumor microenvironment through cytokine profile changes.



The company noted that the data show a similar profile to previously published data from Roswell Park in Stage 4 triple negative breast cancer. The thing that intrigues me most is the persistent upregulation of the T-lymphotactic cytokines over time, and the lack of immune exhaustion as demonstrated in the ability of the treatment to cause a statistically significant upregulation of these cytokines after repeated treatment.



The data demonstrated an encouraging result in the promotion of increased T cell chemotaxis and cytolytic function for improved clinical outcomes in patients with advanced recurrent ovarian cancer.



