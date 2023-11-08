Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08
Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR ticker code: PAFRY
("Pan African Resources" or the "Company")
Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability
Registration number: 2012/021237/06
Alpha code: PARI
DIRECTOR'S DEALINGS IN SECURITIES
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
The Company announces it has received notification that on 3 November 2023, LTS Ventures (Pty) Ltd, an entity associated with Chief Executive Officer Cobus Loots, transferred 3,000,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in Pan African Resources between stock holding accounts for nil consideration, and Mr Loots in his personal capacity, transferred 81,417 ordinary shares of 1p each in Pan African Resources between stock holding accounts for nil consideration. There was no change to the direct or indirect beneficial ownership of Mr Loots's holding.
Following this transaction, Mr Loots has an indirectbeneficial interest of 5,184,504ordinary shares, representing 0.2332% of the Company's issued share capital and a direct beneficialinterest of 1,873,982ordinary shares, representing 0.0843% of the Company's issued share capital and 314,280 open contracts for differences (CFDs).
The below information and notification are made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the JSE Listings Requirements.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Cobus Loots
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status:
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Company name:
Pan African Resources PLC
b)
LEI:
213800EAXURCXMX6RL85
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Ordinary shares of 1p each
Identification code: GB0004300496
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Transfer
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
Transfer 1: 3,000,000 ordinary shares for nil consideration
Transfer 2: 81,417 ordinary shares for nil consideration
d)
Aggregated information:
Transfer 1: 3,000,000 ordinary shares for nil consideration
Transfer 2: 81,417 ordinary shares for nil consideration
e)
Dates of the transactions:
3 November 2023
f)
Place of the transaction:
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:
a)
Nature of interest of executive:
Transfer 1: Indirect beneficial
Transfer 2: Direct beneficial
b)
On-market or off-market:
Off-market
c)
Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements:
Yes
d)
Total value of transactions
Nil consideration
e)
Holding following transactions:
Indirect beneficial 5,184,504 ordinary shares
Direct beneficial 1,873,982 ordinary shares
314,280 open CFDs
Johannesburg
8 November 2023
For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at
www.panafricanresources.com
Corporate information
Corporate office
The Firs Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za
Registered office
2nd Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644
info@paf.co.za
Chief executive officer
Cobus Loots
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
Financial director and debt officer
Deon Louw
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
Head: Investor relations
Hethen Hira
Website: www.panafricanresources.com
Company secretary
Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644
Nominated adviser and joint broker
Ross Allister/Bhavesh Patel
Peel Hunt LLP
Office: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
JSE sponsor
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Office: + 27 (0) 11 011 9200
Joint broker
Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Office: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010
Joint broker
Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)
Office: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800