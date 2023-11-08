T-ROC Global: Brett Beveridge Named One of Florida's Most Influential Business Leaders for Fifth Consecutive Year by Florida Trend

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), the leading provider of people and technology solutions for the global retail market, announces its CEO and Founder, Brett Beveridge, is again included in Florida Trend's 2023 Florida 500. This marks his fifth consecutive year being included on the prestigious list as one of the state's most influential business leaders.

Florida Trend's Florida 500 published product is a year-long research initiative by the editors of Florida Trend resulting in a personal, engaging look at the state's most influential business leaders across major industries. The 500 executives are selected based on extensive contacts in regional business circles, hundreds of interviews, and months of research, culminating in a highly selective, biographical guide of the individuals who are moving Florida forward. In addition to Florida Trend's own executive editorial team, a variety of sources are used to produce the list, including input from executives of economic development organizations, professional associations and others who know their communities, industries, and the state well.

"I'm grateful to be part of the influential business leaders shaping the future of Florida and I'm especially honored to be included on Florida Trend's annual list for five years," said Brett Beveridge, CEO and Founder of T-ROC. "At T-ROC, we are combining the power of people and technology to pave the future of retail and we look forward to continuing that mission and exceeding our customers' expectations."

Brett has been a leader in the retail industry and has earned various recognitions, including being the proud recipient of Ernst & Young's 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year - Florida and holds a 2018 Gold Stevie Award for Entrepreneur of the Year - Retail category. Mr. Beveridge is a soon-to-be Forbes Books Author, and was also recognized as a 2021 Ultimate CEO by the South Florida Business Journal.

To see the full Florida 500 list, visit Florida Trend's Florida 500.

To learn more about The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), visit www.trocglobal.com. Follow T-ROC on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC)

T-ROC is a retail branding and consulting partner that supports companies in navigating through today's retail shopping experience, redefining the power of people and technology. T-ROC offers a unique combination of people-based services, applications, technology management, mystery shopping programs, actionable market research and competitive insights that support the complex needs of assisted selling. T-ROC's expertise and next-generation technology is delivered by a team that's all in to drive sales, optimize performance and deliver measurable ROI for businesses every single day.

Media Contact:

Tyler Sminkey, (786) 390-8510, tyler@jwipr.com

SOURCE: T-ROC Global

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/801150/brett-beveridge-named-one-of-floridas-most-influential-business-leaders-for-fifth-consecutive-year-by-florida-trend