QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS World University Rankings: Asia 2024

Best Universities in Asia Revealed
LONDON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The QS World University Rankings: Asia 2024, evaluating academic and employer recognition, research prowess, teaching resources and internationalisation, is the largest ever, showcasing 857 institutions from 25 countries and territories, including 149 newcomers. Peking University retains its title as Asia's best university for a second consecutive year, followed by The University of Hong Kong and the National University of Singapore in second and third place, respectively.India emerges as Asia's most represented nation, boasting 148 ranked universities-a significant increase of 30 from last year. Mainland China follows with 133, and Japan features 96. Myanmar, Cambodia, and Nepal are included for the first time.
Asia Top 20
2024
2023
Location
1
1
Peking University
CN
2
4
The University of Hong Kong
HK
3
2
National University of Singapore
SG
=4
5
Nanyang Technological University
SG
=4
3
Tsinghua University
CN
6
6=
Zhejiang University
CN
7
6=
Fudan University
CN
8
12=
Yonsei University
KR
9
15
Korea University
KR
10
12=
Chinese University of Hong Kong
HK
=11
10
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
CN
=11
9
Universiti Malaya
MY
13
8
KAIST
KR
14
11
The University of Tokyo
JP
15
14
HKUST
HK
16
17
Seoul National University
KR
=17
23
City University of Hong Kong
HK
=17
16
Kyoto University
JP
19
18
Sungkyunkwan University
KR
20
22
Tohoku University
JP
China leads as Asia's premier research hub, with 24 universities ranked in the top 50 for Citations per Paper, reflecting their high-impact research. India shines for research volume with seven universities in the top 10 for Papers per Faculty and is noted for its high proportion of staff holding PhDs.
Japan maintains strong international reputation among employers and academics. Kazakhstan leads in Central Asia with one university in the top 100.
Singapore's higher education remains at the forefront in Asia, with two universities in the top five and marked research impact. South Korea demonstrates academic excellence, with two of its universities rising into the top 10.
Malaysia is recognised for its outstanding internationalisation efforts. Iran leads Asia in research productivity and staff with PhDs.Indonesia and Thailand shine for high proportion of International Faculty, andVietnam achieves its best performance in employer reputation.
Ben Sowter, QS Senior VP, said: "This year's rankings affirm that perseverance in enhancing academic standards and research quality is pivotal for the progress of Asia's higher education sector."?????????
