Lifescan Health Announces Strategic Partnerships and Growth Initiatives With TBD Health

Diagnostics laboratory supports pioneering at-home testing solution for digital health startup

SKOKIE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Lifescan Health (Lifescan), a CLIA-certified diagnostics laboratory announced a strategic partnership with TBD Health, a sexual healthcare provider offering digital and in-person clinical care. As part of Lifescan's recent growth initiatives, this partnership represents a major step forward in delivering next-day, at-home testing solutions to a broader population that addresses a critical health issue.

"We are very excited about the future," said Mr. Elly Kutoff, Lifescan's CEO. "Over the past year, we have been working on developing a number of pivotal strategic partnerships to help launch some of our expanded services. We believe the at-home testing market is a key opportunity not just for consumers but for providers like TBD that understand where healthcare delivery is headed. The ability for patients to test from the comfort and privacy of home, and trust that they can receive reliable results within 24 hours is a game changer."

"It's an amazing achievement to roll out new products and services, like our at-home test kits, and know they are playing an instrumental role in helping health providers like TBD to offer innovative care delivery solutions. Key to this success is also ensuring that our products are the best the industry has to offer. This partnership is indicative of the value we can offer and how we plan to drive growth in the future," said Paul Jurgensen, Lifescan's Chief Commercial Officer.

Lifescan is developing a full line of at-home test kits that pair with the company's existing full-suite diagnostic capabilities, using Hologic's collection devices and tests. Their advanced infrastructure is capable of processing tests and delivering accurate results in as little as 24 hours, providing consumers and providers with a proven system to support rapid, reliable at-home testing. The company also plans to incorporate a telehealth component to directly support patient care and allow more seamless access to testing and care delivery.

To learn more about Lifescan Health, visit their website or LinkedIn.

About Lifescan Health:

Since 1996, Lifescan Health has provided clinical laboratory services to healthcare providers across the Midwest. In recent years, the company has expanded its capabilities to offer a full suite of diagnostic solutions that serve the healthcare industry at a national scale. Its state-of-the-art technology reduces testing turnaround and delivers data providers need to make informed decisions. Lifescan Health empowers consumers and providers alike with impactful insights that support healthy outcomes.

About TBD Health:

TBD Health was co-founded by Stephanie Estey and Daphne Chen, two longtime friends, after they found comfort in one another after the countless questions related to sex, sexual health - and, too often, experienced judgment and stigma at the doctors. TBD Health is a hybrid sexual healthcare platform intended to offer sex-positive, supportive sexual healthcare, making it a routine, easy part of taking care of yourself. The company's platform offers at-home and in-clinic screenings, emergency contraception, education, and counseling, and has plans to expand offerings.

