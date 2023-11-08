HighLevel LLC: HighLevel Ranked Number 47 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Attributes 3,362% Revenue Growth to Innovative Partnership with Community of Customers

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / HighLevel today announced it ranked No. 47 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. HighLevel grew 3,362% during this period.









About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About HighLevel

Developed for agencies by an agency, HighLevel's goal is to help marketing professionals and agencies reach and surpass their benchmarks for success. We believe in enhancing automation, improving communication, and boosting scalability in a consumer-friendly way, and we consistently provide future-embracing updates that exemplify these priorities.

Our AI-powered all-in-one sales, marketing, and customer relationship management (CRM) platform offers numerous features that provide limitless opportunities to our customers. We also encourage the rebranding of our platform, offering agencies and marketers a white-labeled version that allows them to scale beyond what they ever thought possible.

HighLevel continues to grow exponentially, increasing the impact created on the tech community, the SaaS industry, and our extensive collection of clients. With many ground-breaking updates in the near future, we expect this growth to not only continue but to compound as time goes on.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies.

