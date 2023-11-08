Renowned authority on AI governance joins at a time when industries and governments are grappling with this rapidly evolving technology

Cantellus Group, a frontier technology advisory firm, announced today that Kay Firth-Butterfield has been appointed an Executive Advisor, joining JoAnn Stonier and Bryce Goodman, who were appointed Executive Advisors in August 2023. The former Head of Artificial Intelligence and member of the Executive Committee at the World Economic Forum, Firth-Butterfield is a leading global expert on governance and the Responsible and Trustworthy design, development, and use of AI. She joins as Cantellus continues to grow its team and its presence globally.

Firth-Butterfield is currently the CEO of Good Tech Advisory LLC and a Senior Research Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also a Barrister, former Judge and Professor, technologist, and entrepreneur who has an abiding interest in how humanity can equitably benefit from new technologies, especially AI. She co-founded the Responsible AI Institute and was the world's first Chief AI Ethics officer in 2014. Firth-Butterfield is the Vice-Chair of The IEEE Global Initiative for Ethical Considerations in Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Systems and was part of the group that created the Asilomar AI Ethical Principles. She sits on the Polaris Council for the Government Accountability Office (USA), the Advisory Board for UNESCO International Research Centre on AI, the Advisory Board for international company ADI, EarthSpecies and AI4All. She was also named by The New York Times as one of the "10 Women Changing the Landscape of Leadership."

"Among the world's first, and most respected authorities on AI governance and ethics, we are honored to have Kay join us at this critical time when companies and governments are struggling to determine the appropriate global guardrails for the successful use of AI and other emerging technologies," said Karen Silverman, CEO and Founder of Cantellus Group. "Kay is a true leader on the applied issues and having her on board will enhance our work here at Cantellus and what we can provide for our clients."

"As AI continues to shape and disrupt our world, I'm excited to join a strong group of specialists equally focused on this important and world-changing technology," said Firth-Butterfield. "AI's impact on every facet of business and society will only continue to grow and Cantellus is able to guide organizations through these changes and help them adapt in beneficial ways."

About Cantellus Group: The Cantellus Group is a boutique advisory firm guiding clients on frontier technology strategies, governance, and oversight. With a diverse global network of advisors, we provide integrated, actionable approaches to solve the toughest data, technology and governance challenges facingorganizations today. In a rapidly evolving business and regulatory environment, we design solutions to align innovation with your mission, values, and risk tolerances.

