The technology helps facility and corporate real estate teams optimize real estate portfolios and operational expenses while improving hybrid work culture

OfficeSpace Software ("OfficeSpace"), the top-rated workplace management software on G2's software review site today announced the release of its Workplace Intelligence solution to help teams track and benchmark utilization data across real estate portfolios in real-time.

Workplace Intelligence by OfficeSpace automates the collection, management, and data visualization of WiFi, badge, and desk booking data sources in intuitive cloud dashboards powered by Looker, a Gartner Magic Quadrant Challenger for analytics. Facility managers, heads of corporate real estate, and workplace experience strategists use the solution to make data-driven decisions about their real estate and employee experience strategies.

The technology saves users 3 10 hours a week by automating data collection and analysis workflows and eliminates data inaccuracies-increasing time for strategic decision-making and delivering a positive ROI across multiple business functions, from real estate to HR.

"We built Workplace Intelligence to help our clients understand where they can expand or contract their real estate footprint, refine their return-to-office (RTO) strategies, plan for spikes in attendance, reduce operational expenses, and boost employee engagement," explains Andres Avalos, Chief Product Officer at OfficeSpace.

"Workplace Intelligence is a strategic asset for executive teams navigating unprecedented change in employee experience and workplace management," shares Erin Mulligan Helgren, CEO of OfficeSpace. "This technology provides objective data to drive decisions that positively impact the bottom line and company culture."

Workplace Intelligence uses advanced dashboards to benchmark employee presence by Site, Department, Employee Type, and Time by collating presence data from WiFi, badge, and desk booking sources. The solution helps teams understand which locations are most utilized, what percentage of their workforce is in-office, remote, or hybrid, which days and times have the highest and lowest attendance, and which employees are on-site on a given day. It also helps teams understand when to schedule employee events and services, and forecast new site selections. Analysts can drill down into the data, export and collate it with other data sets, and schedule recurring reports to keep stakeholders informed about utilization patterns to drive strategic decision-making.

"In today's dynamic work environment, transparency and communication are key," says Andres Avalos, Chief Product Officer. "Workplace Intelligence helps leaders have data-driven conversations with employees about their RTO strategies and ultimately supports teams in creating employee experiences that attract and retain top talent."

The solution heralds a new chapter of innovation from the IWMS and Workplace Experience Application leader which was founded in 2008 and has recently added expert executives with specialized expertise in AI, Data, and B2C User Experience, including new Chief Executive Officer, Erin Mulligan Helgren, formerly of Bonterra/Social Solutions, Calytera, SunPower, Bazaarvoice, and Dell, Chief Product Officer, Andres Avalos, formerly of User Testing and IBM Watson, Mark Masters, Chief Financial Officer, formerly of Salesforce, Jask, Tact.AI, and HopIn, Heather Larrabee, formerly of GoSpotCheck AI, FORM, and Whole Foods Market-Amazon, Yoni Rouache, Chief Sales Officer, formerly of IBM, Varicent, and Target, and Sahara Muradi, VP of Product, formerly of MLB, Marriott Bonvoy, and CVent.

OfficeSpace is offering self-guided product tours and live weekly webinars showcasing Workplace Intelligence in action with Q&A. To register or for more information click here.

About OfficeSpace Software

OfficeSpace is the workplace management platform enabling the future of work, with software that helps teams plan, connect, and perform in the hybrid workplace. 1,600 of the world's top organizations use OfficeSpace to get the most out of their space and connect the people in it, with intuitive space planning, desk and room booking, employee wayfinding, visitor management, and workplace intelligence. OfficeSpace is named Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements, Users Most Likely to Recommend, and Overall Leader, Fall 2023 on G2's enterprise software review site. OfficeSpace was also featured as a top supplier in Gartner's 2023 Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications. The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners and Resurgens Technology Partners. Follow OfficeSpace on LinkedIn, @OfficeSpace Software

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108776597/en/

Contacts:

OfficeSpace Software Media Contact

Heather Larrabee, Chief Marketing Officer

1 (770) 728-8118

press@officespacesoftware.com