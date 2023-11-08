Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08
[08.11.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.11.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,115,491.00
|USD
|200,000.00
|42,277,294.06
|5.9416
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.11.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,739,940.00
|EUR
|260,000.00
|14,761,907.56
|5.3877
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.11.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|2,830,151.00
|GBP
|2,100,000.00
|22,619,227.35
|7.9922
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.11.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|824,976.00
|GBP
|0
|5,967,612.28
|7.2337