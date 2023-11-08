DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Nov-2023 / 15:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 59.9038 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1737010 CODE: KRWL LN ISIN: LU1900066975 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 283610 EQS News ID: 1768579 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

