Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.15 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.49 per Diluted Share -
- Undepreciated Book Value Per Share of $21.15 -
- Originated or Acquired $652 Million of Assets in the Quarter and $1.5 Billion Year-To-Date -
- Received Repayments of $1.1 Billion in the Quarter and $2.9 Billion Year-To-Date -
- Repaid $300 Million of Senior Notes at Maturity Subsequent to Quarter End -
- Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share -
GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company's third quarter 2023 GAAP net income was $47.4 million, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $158.4 million .
"With the U.S. regional and money center banks having dramatically reduced their real estate lending activities, the lending markets today present tremendous return opportunities. In contrast to many of our public peers, we have actually been deploying capital, with $2.7 billion of new investments over the last twelve months. We have been extremely selective in doing so until both the level of interest rates and the trajectory of the economy become more transparent. Nonetheless, we are positioned to perform. Our significant current liquidity, our lower leveraged balance sheet, and our diversified business model, position STWD to immediately capitalize on these credit conditions as the windshield clears. With the opportunity set before us, and what we feel will be a more permanent lack of capital from traditional lending sources, STWD is positioned to become one of the leading private credit alternative firms for real estate and infrastructure lending in the world," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.
"We again demonstrated our access to capital in the most difficult markets, raising $381 million of convertible notes. With near record levels of liquidity and access to significant additional capital sources, we are very well positioned for this environment," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of September 30, 2023, the Company has successfully deployed over $95 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $27 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic (including the variants and resurgences) and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.
Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended September 30, 2023
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$ 397,045
$ 58,628
$ -
$ 1,626
$ -
$ 457,299
$ -
$ 457,299
Interest income from investment securities
36,178
155
-
25,133
-
61,466
(41,333)
20,133
Servicing fees
147
-
-
11,228
-
11,375
(2,745)
8,630
Rental income
2,470
-
23,567
7,054
-
33,091
-
33,091
Other revenues
822
469
193
407
503
2,394
-
2,394
Total revenues
436,662
59,252
23,760
45,448
503
565,625
(44,078)
521,547
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
199
-
-
-
26,944
27,143
-
27,143
Interest expense
247,727
34,887
14,161
8,448
63,346
368,569
(212)
368,357
General and administrative
15,659
3,822
1,021
21,365
4,824
46,691
-
46,691
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
207
4
-
-
-
211
-
211
Costs of rental operations
2,475
-
6,039
3,263
-
11,777
-
11,777
Depreciation and amortization
1,912
27
7,930
2,402
-
12,271
-
12,271
Credit loss provision, net
51,487
1,147
-
-
-
52,634
-
52,634
Other expense
516
-
-
-
-
516
-
516
Total costs and expenses
320,182
39,887
29,151
35,478
95,114
519,812
(212)
519,600
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
-
-
-
-
-
-
43,763
43,763
Change in fair value of servicing rights
-
-
-
(983)
-
(983)
915
(68)
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
21,456
-
-
(20,753)
-
703
(420)
283
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
(68,450)
-
-
1,644
-
(66,806)
-
(66,806)
Income from affordable housing fund investments
-
-
16,908
-
-
16,908
-
16,908
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
1,142
(2,459)
-
400
-
(917)
(392)
(1,309)
(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
(52)
-
-
10,668
-
10,616
-
10,616
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net
99,735
98
557
4,116
(9,623)
94,883
-
94,883
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
(56,309)
(382)
45
-
-
(56,646)
-
(56,646)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(757)
-
-
(315)
-
(1,072)
-
(1,072)
Other (loss) income, net
(2,527)
(6)
-
12
-
(2,521)
-
(2,521)
Total other income (loss)
(5,762)
(2,749)
17,510
(5,211)
(9,623)
(5,835)
43,866
38,031
Income (loss) before income taxes
110,718
16,616
12,119
4,759
(104,234)
39,978
-
39,978
Income tax benefit
9,823
243
-
1,333
-
11,399
-
11,399
Net income (loss)
120,541
16,859
12,119
6,092
(104,234)
51,377
-
51,377
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(3)
-
(7,812)
3,873
-
(3,942)
-
(3,942)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 120,538
$ 16,859
$ 4,307
$ 9,965
$ (104,234)
$ 47,435
$ -
$ 47,435
Definition of Distributable Earnings
Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the three months ended September 30, 2023
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 120,538
$ 16,859
$ 4,307
$ 9,965
$ (104,234)
$ 47,435
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
-
-
4,691
-
-
4,691
Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses
-
-
(109)
(7,312)
-
(7,421)
Non-cash equity compensation expense
2,209
387
79
1,601
6,345
10,621
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
-
-
(82)
(66)
-
(148)
Depreciation and amortization
2,099
17
8,001
2,519
-
12,636
Interest income adjustment for securities
5,504
-
-
7,229
-
12,733
Consolidated income tax benefit associated with fair value adjustments
(9,823)
(243)
-
(1,333)
-
(11,399)
Other non-cash items
4
-
370
74
-
448
Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
68,450
-
-
(1,644)
-
66,806
Credit loss provision, net
51,487
1,147
-
-
-
52,634
Securities
(21,456)
-
-
20,753
-
(703)
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
(16,908)
-
-
(16,908)
Derivatives
(99,735)
(98)
(557)
(4,116)
9,623
(94,883)
Foreign currency
56,309
382
(45)
-
-
56,646
(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities
(1,142)
2,459
-
(400)
-
917
Sales of properties
-
-
-
(10,668)
-
(10,668)
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
(1,190)
-
-
2,764
-
1,574
Realized credit loss
-
(11,106)
-
-
-
(11,106)
Securities
41
-
-
(11,571)
-
(11,530)
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
16,736
-
-
16,736
Derivatives
35,488
105
6,558
1,615
(8,912)
34,854
Foreign currency
(2,542)
(24)
44
-
-
(2,522)
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
1,142
(865)
-
315
-
592
Sales of properties
-
-
-
6,321
-
6,321
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$ 207,383
$ 9,020
$ 23,085
$ 16,046
$ (97,178)
$ 158,356
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$ 0.64
$ 0.03
$ 0.07
$ 0.05
$ (0.30)
$ 0.49
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$ 1,166,758
$ 172,969
$ -
$ 4,329
$ -
$ 1,344,056
$ -
$ 1,344,056
Interest income from investment securities
102,462
1,658
-
69,521
-
173,641
(115,952)
57,689
Servicing fees
441
-
-
30,472
-
30,913
(8,685)
22,228
Rental income
6,410
-
70,587
20,690
-
97,687
-
97,687
Other revenues
2,007
995
494
1,302
1,172
5,970
-
5,970
Total revenues
1,278,078
175,622
71,081
126,314
1,172
1,652,267
(124,637)
1,527,630
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
629
-
-
-
97,032
97,661
-
97,661
Interest expense
724,452
103,188
40,229
24,752
175,002
1,067,623
(633)
1,066,990
General and administrative
42,117
11,520
2,966
62,052
13,300
131,955
-
131,955
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
665
17
-
(57)
-
625
-
625
Costs of rental operations
7,505
-
17,034
10,371
-
34,910
-
34,910
Depreciation and amortization
5,262
84
24,061
7,603
-
37,010
-
37,010
Credit loss provision, net
200,439
17,314
-
-
-
217,753
-
217,753
Other expense
1,451
-
23
16
-
1,490
-
1,490
Total costs and expenses
982,520
132,123
84,313
104,737
285,334
1,589,027
(633)
1,588,394
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
-
-
-
-
-
-
139,024
139,024
Change in fair value of servicing rights
-
-
-
(2,684)
-
(2,684)
3,082
398
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
62,766
-
-
(46,213)
-
16,553
(16,200)
353
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
(125,390)
-
-
14,143
-
(111,247)
-
(111,247)
Income from affordable housing fund investments
-
-
253,696
-
-
253,696
-
253,696
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
3,563
1,324
-
8,393
-
13,280
(1,902)
11,378
(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
(140)
-
-
15,626
-
15,486
-
15,486
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net
132,686
244
4,448
4,469
(23,416)
118,431
-
118,431
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
(18,118)
(225)
50
-
-
(18,293)
-
(18,293)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(1,822)
-
-
(434)
-
(2,256)
-
(2,256)
Other (loss) income, net
(31,693)
-
(5)
12
-
(31,686)
-
(31,686)
Total other income (loss)
21,852
1,343
258,189
(6,688)
(23,416)
251,280
124,004
375,284
Income (loss) before income taxes
317,410
44,842
244,957
14,889
(307,578)
314,520
-
314,520
Income tax benefit
15,981
581
-
2,435
-
18,997
-
18,997
Net income (loss)
333,391
45,423
244,957
17,324
(307,578)
333,517
-
333,517
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(10)
-
(65,149)
(106)
-
(65,265)
-
(65,265)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 333,381
$ 45,423
$ 179,808
$ 17,218
$ (307,578)
$ 268,252
$ -
$ 268,252
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 333,381
$ 45,423
$ 179,808
$ 17,218
$ (307,578)
$ 268,252
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
-
-
14,073
-
-
14,073
Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses
-
-
42,691
(11,339)
-
31,352
Non-cash equity compensation expense
6,518
1,082
231
4,771
18,453
31,055
Management incentive fee
-
-
-
-
16,179
16,179
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
(81)
-
(246)
(294)
-
(621)
Depreciation and amortization
5,696
55
24,278
7,965
-
37,994
Interest income adjustment for securities
16,661
-
-
20,243
-
36,904
Extinguishment of debt, net
-
-
-
-
(246)
(246)
Consolidated income tax benefit associated with fair value adjustments
(15,981)
(581)
-
(2,435)
-
(18,997)
Other non-cash items
10
-
1,117
222
-
1,349
Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
125,390
-
-
(14,143)
-
111,247
Credit loss provision, net
200,439
17,314
-
-
-
217,753
Securities
(62,766)
-
-
46,213
-
(16,553)
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
(253,696)
-
-
(253,696)
Derivatives
(132,686)
(244)
(4,448)
(4,469)
23,416
(118,431)
Foreign currency
18,118
225
(50)
-
-
18,293
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
(3,563)
(1,324)
-
(8,393)
-
(13,280)
Sales of properties
-
-
-
(15,626)
-
(15,626)
Unrealized impairment of properties
23,833
-
-
-
-
23,833
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
(3,531)
-
-
15,049
-
11,518
Realized credit loss
(14,662)
(11,106)
-
-
-
(25,768)
Securities
51
-
-
(19,043)
-
(18,992)
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
45,398
-
-
45,398
Derivatives
85,797
295
16,232
1,804
(23,437)
80,691
Foreign currency
(5,166)
(40)
49
-
-
(5,157)
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
3,563
(2,001)
-
6,593
-
8,155
Sales of properties
-
-
6,444
-
6,444
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$ 581,021
$ 49,098
$ 65,437
$ 50,780
$ (273,213)
$ 473,123
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$ 1.80
$ 0.15
$ 0.20
$ 0.16
$ (0.84)
$ 1.47
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of September 30, 2023
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 7,078
$ 35,247
$ 37,281
$ 9,840
$ 105,873
$ 195,319
$ -
$ 195,319
Restricted cash
29,474
22,178
997
4,746
178,556
235,951
-
235,951
Loans held-for-investment, net
14,950,568
2,274,318
-
9,319
-
17,234,205
-
17,234,205
Loans held-for-sale
2,499,681
-
-
102,584
-
2,602,265
-
2,602,265
Investment securities
1,237,362
19,582
-
1,106,436
-
2,363,380
(1,641,787)
721,593
Properties, net
469,343
-
851,713
84,735
-
1,405,791
-
1,405,791
Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund
-
-
1,979,184
-
-
1,979,184
-
1,979,184
Investments in unconsolidated entities
25,207
48,224
-
33,050
-
106,481
(14,557)
91,924
Goodwill
-
119,409
-
140,437
-
259,846
-
259,846
Intangible assets
14,153
-
26,375
61,435
-
101,963
(35,974)
65,989
Derivative assets
123,662
134
2,640
6,580
-
133,016
-
133,016
Accrued interest receivable
160,815
9,574
1,298
1,770
88
173,545
(285)
173,260
Other assets
394,099
6,306
51,914
19,533
54,590
526,442
-
526,442
VIE assets, at fair value
-
-
-
-
-
-
44,668,904
44,668,904
Total Assets
$ 19,911,442
$ 2,534,972
$ 2,951,402
$ 1,580,465
$ 339,107
$ 27,317,388
$ 42,976,301
$ 70,293,689
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$ 266,031
$ 21,885
$ 12,724
$ 35,998
$ 71,077
$ 407,715
$ -
$ 407,715
Related-party payable
-
-
-
-
24,282
24,282
-
24,282
Dividends payable
-
-
-
-
152,737
152,737
-
152,737
Derivative liabilities
15,901
-
-
-
69,756
85,657
-
85,657
Secured financing agreements, net
9,974,212
935,043
791,461
539,820
1,338,203
13,578,739
(20,858)
13,557,881
Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net
2,702,506
815,768
-
-
-
3,518,274
-
3,518,274
Unsecured senior notes, net
-
-
-
-
2,456,583
2,456,583
-
2,456,583
VIE liabilities, at fair value
-
-
-
-
-
-
42,997,104
42,997,104
Total Liabilities
12,958,650
1,772,696
804,185
575,818
4,112,638
20,223,987
42,976,246
63,200,233
Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests
-
-
409,659
-
-
409,659
-
409,659
Permanent Equity:
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
-
-
-
-
3,205
3,205
-
3,205
Additional paid-in capital
1,522,081
616,063
(428,536)
(680,659)
4,827,013
5,855,962
-
5,855,962
Treasury stock
-
-
-
-
(138,022)
(138,022)
-
(138,022)
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
5,416,479
146,213
1,957,453
1,531,338
(8,465,727)
585,756
-
585,756
Accumulated other comprehensive income
14,114
-
-
-
-
14,114
-
14,114
Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
6,952,674
762,276
1,528,917
850,679
(3,773,531)
6,321,015
-
6,321,015
Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
118
-
208,641
153,968
-
362,727
55
362,782
Total Permanent Equity
6,952,792
762,276
1,737,558
1,004,647
(3,773,531)
6,683,742
55
6,683,797
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 19,911,442
$ 2,534,972
$ 2,951,402
$ 1,580,465
$ 339,107
$ 27,317,388
$ 42,976,301
$ 70,293,689
SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.