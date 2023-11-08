LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO) ("EVgo" or the "Company") today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Management will host a conference call today at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT to discuss EVgo's results and other business highlights.

Revenue increased to $35.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, representing 234% year-over-year growth. Revenue growth was primarily driven by year-over-year increases in charging revenues and eXtend revenue.

Network throughput increased to 37 GWh in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 12 GWh in the third quarter of 2022, representing 208% year-over-year growth. The Company added over 106,000 new customer accounts during the third quarter, bringing the overall number of customer accounts to more than 785,000 at quarter-end, an increase of 58% year-over-year.

"EVgo's growth engine is humming, with excellent year-over-year growth in revenues, throughput and utilization," said Cathy Zoi, EVgo's CEO. "We continue to deliver for our partners and customers. This quarter we opened the first EVgo eXtend stations at Pilot and Flying J locations, which are receiving great feedback from EV drivers. The EVgo team is making important progress on our network build out, customer experience, tech-enabled infrastructure, and ongoing cost efficiencies to develop the nation's leading public fast charging company."

Business Highlights

National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program ("NEVI") : EVgo and its eXtend partners were selected for proposed awards of $4.3 million in funding to deploy 32 fast charging stations in Colorado and Pennsylvania through their respective state NEVI programs.

Honda Agreement: EVgo and Honda partnered to provide EV drivers with direct access to EVgo's public fast charging network and an EVgo charging credit of up to $750 for drivers of Honda and Acura EV models. Honda will also be integrating EVgo Inside as part of the agreement.

EVgo eXtend TM : During the third quarter, the Company operationalized the first fast charging sites in the eXtend program with Pilot Company and GM. EVgo also received the first shipment of 350kW fast chargers that are manufactured according to Build America, Buy America Act (BABA) standards.

Fleet Charging: EVgo's public fleet charging business continues to grow driven by rideshare throughput. EVgo operationalized the first site for a national food and beverage company's fleet, where they are utilizing Optima, EVgo's proprietary fleet management software.

EVgo Autocharge+: Autocharge+ exceeded 15% of total charging sessions initiated in the quarter and Autocharge+ charging sessions in the third quarter increased 67% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

PlugShare: PlugShare reached over 4.1 million registered users and achieved 7.4 million check-ins since inception. Pay with PlugShare, a technology feature that allows PlugShare users to pay for an EV charging session within the PlugShare app, launched in California in October 2023.

Financial & Operational Highlights

The below represent summary financial and operational figures for the third quarter of 2023.

Revenue of $35.1 million

of $35.1 million Network Throughput of 37 gigawatt-hours

of 37 gigawatt-hours Customer Account Additions of approximately 106,000 accounts

of approximately 106,000 accounts Gross Profit of $0.6 million

of $0.6 million Net Loss of $28.3 million

of $28.3 million Adjusted Gross Profit of $9.3 million 1

of $9.3 million Adjusted EBITDA of ($14.2) million 1

of ($14.2) million Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities of $7.3 million

of $7.3 million Total Capital Expenditures of $24.0 million

1Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" included elsewhere in this release.

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3'23 Q3'22 Change Q3'23 YTD Q3'22 YTD Change Charging revenue, retail $ 13,357 $ 5,176 158% $ 29,057 $ 13,067 122% Charging revenue, commercial 4,042 678 496% 8,175 2,041 301% Charging revenue, OEM 1,477 252 486% 3,015 592 409% Regulatory credit sales 1,807 1,178 53% 4,635 4,684 (1)% Network revenue, OEM 1,114 448 149% 4,555 1,825 150% eXtend revenue 10,475 1,543 579% 54,048 1,754 * % Ancillary revenue 2,835 1,234 130% 7,474 3,322 125% Total revenue $ 35,107 $ 10,509 234% $ 110,959 $ 27,285 307% * Percentage greater than 999%.

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3'23 Q3'22 Better (Worse) Q3'23 YTD Q3'22 YTD Better (Worse) Network Throughput (GWh) 37 12 208% 80 30 167% GAAP revenue $ 35,107 $ 10,509 234% $ 110,959 $ 27,285 307% GAAP gross profit (loss) $ 604 $ (3,208) 119% $ 6,174 $ (4,552) 236% GAAP gross margin 1.7% (30.5)% 3,220 bps 5.6% (16.7)% 2,230 bps GAAP net loss $ (28,257) $ (50,922) 45% $ (98,877) $ (89,191) (11)% Adjusted Gross Profit1 $ 9,281 $ 2,006 363% $ 28,539 $ 8,254 246% Adjusted Gross Margin1 26.4% 19.1% 730 bps 25.7% 30.3% (460) bps Adjusted EBITDA1 $ (14,248) $ (22,153) 36% $ (44,868) $ (60,166) 25% (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3'23 Q3'22 Q3'23 YTD Q3'22 YTD Cash flows used in operating activities $ (7,256) $ (18,967) $ (29,781) $ (57,337) Total capital expenditures $ 24,028 $ 61,594 $ 124,085 $ 133,885 1 Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" included elsewhere in these materials.

2023 Financial & Operating Guidance

EVgo is updating full year 2023 guidance as follows:

Total revenue of $148 - $158 million

Adjusted EBITDA of ($66) - ($62) million*

Additionally, at year-end 2023, EVgo expects to have a total of 3,400 - 3,700 DC fast charging stalls, including EVgo eXtend, in operation or under construction.

*A reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not provided because certain measures, including share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for historical periods presented in this release, please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" included elsewhere in this release.

Conference Call Information

A live audio webcast and conference call for EVgo's third quarter 2023 earnings release will be held today at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT. The webcast will be available at investors.evgo.com

This press release, along with other investor materials, including a slide presentation and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest GAAP measures, will also be available on that site.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since 2019, EVgo has purchased renewable energy certificates to match the electricity that powers its network. As one of the nation's largest public fast charging networks, EVgo's charging network, including EVgo eXtend sites, includes more than 950 fast charging locations, 65 metropolitan areas and 35 states. EVgo continues to add more DC fast charging locations across the U.S., including stations built through EVgo eXtend, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima, EVgo Inside, EVgo Rewards, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "assume" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding EVgo's future financial and operating performance, revenues, capital expenditures, stalls in operation or under construction and network throughput; EVgo's expectation of market position and progress on its network buildout, customer experience, technological capabilities and cost efficiencies; the Company's collaboration with partners enabling effective deployment of chargers, including under its contract with the Pilot Company and GM; the potential integration of EVgo's application programming interfaces under a partnership with Honda; and anticipated awards of funding in connection with the NEVI program and associated state programs. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of EVgo's management and are not predictions of actual performance. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including changes or developments in the broader general market; macro political, economic, and business conditions, including inflation and geopolitical conflicts that could impact EVgo's supply chains; increased competition, including from new and existing entrants in the EV charging market; unfavorable conditions or further disruptions in the capital and credit markets and EVgo's ability to obtain additional capital on commercially reasonable terms; EVgo's limited operating history as a public company; EVgo's dependence on widespread adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations; mechanisms surrounding energy and non-energy costs for EVgo's charging stations; the impact of governmental support and mandates that could reduce, modify, or eliminate financial incentives, rebates, tax credits, and other support available to EVgo; supply chain disruptions; EVgo's ability to expand into new service markets, grow its customer base, and manage its operations; EVgo's ability to adapt its assets and infrastructure to changes in industry and regulatory standards for EV charging; impediments to EVgo's expansion plans, including permitting delays; the need to attract additional fleet operators as customers; potential adverse effects on EVgo's revenue and gross margins if customers increasingly claim clean energy credits and, as a result, they are no longer available to be claimed by EVgo; risks related to EVgo's dependence on its intellectual property; and risks that EVgo's technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company's financial results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of EVgo" in EVgo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as its other SEC filings, copies of which are available on EVgo's website at investors.evgo.com, and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to EVgo as of the date hereof, and EVgo does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

Financial Statements

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 228,709 $ 246,193 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,016 and $687 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 25,655 11,075 Accounts receivable, capital-build 13,179 8,011 Prepaid expenses and other current assets1 10,796 10,205 Total current assets 278,339 275,484 Property, equipment and software, net 397,927 308,112 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,190 51,856 Restricted cash - 300 Other assets 1,888 2,308 Intangible assets, net 51,901 60,612 Goodwill 31,052 31,052 Total assets $ 817,297 $ 729,724 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 17,605 $ 9,128 Accrued liabilities 38,112 39,233 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,719 4,958 Deferred revenue, current 19,904 16,023 Customer deposits 10,908 17,867 Other current liabilities 61 136 Total current liabilities 92,309 87,345 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 50,216 45,689 Earnout liability, at fair value 855 1,730 Asset retirement obligations 19,355 15,473 Capital-build liability 33,434 26,157 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 46,174 23,900 Warrant liabilities, at fair value 6,519 12,304 Total liabilities 248,862 212,598 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 661,804 875,226 Stockholders' deficit (93,369 ) (358,100 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' deficit $ 817,297 $ 729,724 1 In the third quarter of 2023, prepaid expenses and other current assets were combined into a single line item. Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation.

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Change % 2023 2022 Change % Revenue $ 35,107 $ 10,509 234 % $ 110,959 $ 27,285 307 % Cost of revenue 25,884 8,530 203 % 82,541 19,095 332 % Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization 8,619 5,187 66 % 22,244 12,742 75 % Cost of sales 34,503 13,717 152 % 104,785 31,837 229 % Gross profit (loss) 604 (3,208 ) 119 % 6,174 (4,552 ) 236 % General and administrative expenses 32,001 32,322 (1 )% 104,223 89,928 16 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 4,975 4,516 10 % 14,542 12,535 16 % Total operating expenses 36,976 36,838 0 % 118,765 102,463 16 % Operating loss (36,372 ) (40,046 ) 9 % (112,591 ) (107,015 ) (5 )% Interest expense - (8 ) 100 % - (21 ) 100 % Interest income 2,898 1,636 77 % 7,095 2,327 205 % Other income (expense), net 1 (347 ) 100 % 1 (769 ) 100 % Change in fair value of earnout liability 442 (1,299 ) 134 % 875 1,328 (34 )% Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 4,774 (10,858 ) 144 % 5,785 14,981 (61 )% Total other income (expense), net 8,115 (10,876 ) 175 % 13,756 17,846 (23 )% Loss before income tax expense (28,257 ) (50,922 ) 45 % (98,835 ) (89,169 ) (11 )% Income tax expense - - * (42 ) (22 ) (91 )% Net loss (28,257 ) (50,922 ) 45 % (98,877 ) (89,191 ) (11 )% Less: net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (18,536 ) (37,704 ) 51 % (69,054 ) (66,053 ) (5 )% Net loss attributable to Class A common stockholders $ (9,721 ) $ (13,218 ) 26 % $ (29,823 ) $ (23,138 ) (29 )% Net loss per share to Class A common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.19 ) 53 % $ (0.34 ) $ (0.33 ) (3 )% Weighted average common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 102,687 68,621 86,449 68,507 *Not meaningful

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited, in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (98,877 ) $ (89,191 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation, amortization and accretion 36,786 25,277 Net loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense 8,065 4,618 Share-based compensation 21,023 17,441 Change in fair value of earnout liability (875 ) (1,328 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (5,785 ) (14,981 ) Other 23 521 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable, net (14,581 ) (3,987 ) Receivables from related parties - 1,500 Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (289 ) 840 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 955 (1,082 ) Accounts payable 2,781 (45 ) Payables to related parties - 24 Accrued liabilities 2,247 1,567 Deferred revenue 26,155 3,544 Customer deposits (6,959 ) (1,795 ) Other current and noncurrent liabilities (450 ) (260 ) Net cash used in operating activities (29,781 ) (57,337 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, equipment and software (124,085 ) (133,885 ) Proceeds from insurance for property losses 242 729 Purchases of investments - (37,332 ) Proceeds from sale of investments - 37,166 Net cash used in investing activities (123,843 ) (133,322 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock under the ATM 5,828 - Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock under the equity offering 128,023 - Proceeds from capital-build funding 7,079 6,864 Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 3 Payments of deferred transaction costs (5,090 ) (409 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 135,840 6,458 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (17,784 ) (184,201 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 246,493 485,181 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 228,709 $ 300,980

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement EVgo's financial information, which is prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, EVgo uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EVgo uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. EVgo believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of EVgo's recurring core business operating results.

EVgo believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing EVgo's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. EVgo believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by EVgo's institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of EVgo's business.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, please see the sections titled "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" included at the end of this release.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures, in each case as defined below: "Adjusted Cost of Sales," "Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue," "Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss)," "Adjusted Gross Margin," "Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses," "Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue," "EBITDA," "EBITDA Margin," "Adjusted EBITDA," and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin." EVgo believes these measures are useful to investors in evaluating EVgo's performance. In addition, EVgo management uses these measures internally to establish forecasts, budgets, and operational goals to manage and monitor its business. EVgo believes that these measures help to depict a more meaningful representation of the performance of the underlying business, enabling EVgo to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future.

Adjusted Cost of Sales, Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss), Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These measures should not be considered as measures of financial performance under GAAP and the items excluded from or included in these metrics are significant components in understanding and assessing EVgo's financial performance. These metrics should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

EVgo defines Adjusted Cost of Sales as cost of sales before (i) depreciation, net of capital-build amortization, and (ii) share-based compensation. EVgo defines Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue as Adjusted Cost of Sales as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) as revenue less Adjusted Cost of Sales. EVgo defines Adjusted Gross Margin as Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as general and administrative expenses before (i) share-based compensation, (ii) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of recoveries, and impairment expense, (iii) bad debt expense, and (iv) certain other items that management believes are not indicative of EVgo's ongoing performance. EVgo defines Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue as Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before (i) depreciation, net of capital-build amortization, (ii) amortization, (iii) accretion, (iv) interest income, (v) interest expense, and (vi) income tax expense. EVgo defines EBITDA Margin as EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) share-based compensation, (ii) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of recoveries, and impairment expense, (iii) (gain) loss on investments, (iv) bad debt expense, (v) change in fair value of earnout liability, (vi) change in fair value of warrant liabilities, and (vii) certain other items that management believes are not indicative of EVgo's ongoing performance. EVgo defines Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3'23 Q3'22 Change Q3'23 YTD Q3'22 YTD Change GAAP revenue $ 35,107 $ 10,509 234% $ 110,959 $ 27,285 307% GAAP net loss $ (28,257 ) $ (50,922 ) 45% $ (98,877 ) $ (89,191 ) (11)% GAAP net loss margin (80.5 %) (484.6 %) * bps (89.1 %) (326.9 %) * bps Adjustments: Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization 8,746 5,275 66% 22,621 12,963 75% Amortization 4,264 3,915 9% 12,500 10,843 15% Accretion 584 513 14% 1,665 1,471 13% Interest income (2,898 ) (1,636 ) (77)% (7,095 ) (2,327 ) (205)% Interest expense - 8 (100)% - 21 (100)% Income tax expense - - * % 42 22 91% EBITDA (17,561 ) (42,847 ) 59% (69,144 ) (66,198 ) (4)% EBITDA margin (50.0 %) (407.7 %) * bps (62.3 %) (242.6 %) * bps Adjustments: Share-based compensation 6,101 6,893 (11)% 21,023 17,441 21% Loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of recoveries, and impairment expense1 2,216 1,242 78% 8,065 3,889 107% Loss on investments 12 344 (97)% 16 749 (98)% Bad debt expense 199 (84 ) 337% 352 67 425% Change in fair value of earnout liability (442 ) 1,299 (134)% (875 ) (1,328 ) 34% Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (4,774 ) 10,858 (144)% (5,785 ) (14,981 ) 61% Other1,2 1 142 (99)% 1,480 195 659% Adjusted EBITDA $ (14,248 ) $ (22,153 ) 36% $ (44,868 ) $ (60,166 ) 25% Adjusted EBITDA margin (40.6 %) (210.8 %) * bps (40.4 %) (220.5 %) * bps * Percentage greater than 999%, bps greater than 9,999 or not meaningful 1In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reclassified insurance proceeds from property losses from "other" to "loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of recoveries, and impairment expense." Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation. 2For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, comprised primarily of costs related to the reorganization of Company resources previously announced by the Company on February 23, 2023 and the petition filed by EVgo in the Delaware Court of Chancery in February 2023 seeking validation of EVgo's charter and share structure (the "205 Petition"), which are not expected to recur.

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted Cost of Sales, Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) and Adjusted Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3'23 Q3'22 Change Q3'23 YTD Q3'22 YTD Change GAAP revenue $ 35,107 $ 10,509 234% $ 110,959 $ 27,285 307% GAAP cost of sales 34,503 13,717 152% 104,785 31,837 229% GAAP gross profit (loss) $ 604 $ (3,208 ) 119% $ 6,174 $ (4,552 ) 236% GAAP cost of sales as a percentage of revenue 98.3 % 130.5 % (3,220) bps 94.4 % 116.7 % (2,230) bps GAAP gross margin 1.7 % (30.5 %) 3,220 bps 5.6 % (16.7 %) 2,230 bps Adjustments: Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization $ 8,619 $ 5,187 66% $ 22,244 $ 12,742 75% Share-based compensation 58 27 115% 121 64 89% Total adjustments 8,677 5,214 66% 22,365 12,806 75% Adjusted cost of sales $ 25,826 $ 8,503 204% $ 82,420 $ 19,031 333% Adjusted cost of sales as a percentage of revenue 73.6 % 80.9 % (730) bps 74.3 % 69.7 % 460 bps Adjusted gross profit $ 9,281 $ 2,006 363% $ 28,539 $ 8,254 246% Adjusted gross margin 26.4 % 19.1 % 730 bps 25.7 % 30.3 % (460) bps

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3'23 Q3'22 Change Q3'23 YTD Q3'22 YTD Change GAAP revenue $ 35,107 $ 10,509 234% $ 110,959 $ 27,285 307% GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 32,001 $ 32,322 (1)% $ 104,223 $ 89,928 16% GAAP general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue 91.2 % 307.6 % * bps 93.9 % 329.6 % * bps Adjustments: Share-based compensation $ 6,043 $ 6,866 (12)% $ 20,902 $ 17,377 20% Loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of recoveries, and impairment expense1 2,216 1,242 78% 8,065 3,889 107% Bad debt expense 199 (84 ) 337% 352 67 425% Other1,2 1 142 (99)% 1,480 195 659% Total adjustments 8,459 8,166 4% 30,799 21,528 43% Adjusted general and administrative expenses $ 23,542 $ 24,156 (3)% $ 73,424 $ 68,400 7% Adjusted general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue 67.1 % 229.9 % * bps 66.2 % 250.7 % * bps * Percentage greater than 999% or bps greater than 9,999 1In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reclassified insurance proceeds from property losses from "other" to "loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of recoveries, and impairment expense." Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation. 2For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, comprised primarily of costs related to the reorganization of Company resources previously announced by the Company on February 23, 2023 and the 205 Petition, which are not expected to recur.

