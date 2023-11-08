COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Installed Building Products, Inc. (the "Company" or "IBP") (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights (Comparisons are to Prior Year Period)

Net revenue decreased 1.8% to $706.5 million Installation revenue decreased 1.7% to $661.2 million, as softer single-family sales were partially offset by multi-family and commercial sales growth, including incremental sales from IBP's recent acquisitions Other revenue, which includes IBP's manufacturing and distribution operations, decreased slightly to $45.3 million from $46.2 million

Net income increased 11.5% to a third quarter record of $68.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA* increased to a record of $130.5 million

Net income per diluted share increased 12.7% to a third quarter record of $2.40

Adjusted net income per diluted share* increased 11.2% to a record of $2.79

At September 30, 2023, IBP had $339.8 million in cash and cash equivalents

Completed the repricing of its Term Loan B facility, reducing the borrowing cost by 25 basis points

Published the 2023 annual Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report highlighting the positive impact the Company is making for all stakeholders

Announced retirement of Jay P. Elliott, IBP's Chief Operating Officer, effective December 31, 2023 and the Board of Directors named Brad A. Wheeler, current Regional President as his successor, effective January 1, 2024

Declared third quarter dividend of $0.33 per share which was paid to shareholders on September 30, 2023

Recent Developments

IBP's Board of Directors declared the fourth quarter regular cash dividend of $0.33 per share

"Our third quarter and year-to-date financial results reflect the continued benefits of our product, end-market and geographic diversification strategies, as softer single-family sales were partially offset by the continuation of robust sales growth in our multi-family end market. While we expect interest rate volatility to exacerbate cyclicality in the housing industry, we believe the long-term opportunities in our residential and commercial end markets remain attractive and as of the end of the third quarter, our multi-family revenue is supported by a stable backlog," stated Jeff Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We also continue to prioritize the value of our services over volume, which drove strong margins during the quarter. As a result, we achieved record quarterly net profit margin and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months ended September 30, 2023. With our strong balance sheet and asset light business model, we continue to pursue growth through acquisitions, while distributing cash dividends, and opportunistically repurchasing our common stock," continued Mr. Edwards.

"I am proud of our team's continued hard work and dedication throughout a rapidly changing economic backdrop for the housing industry. Our focus remains steadfast and we continue to advance toward our goals with the third annual ESG report highlighting a core business value of 'doing the right thing' for our employees, customers, communities, and shareholders. I believe our success in 2023, and throughout IBP's history, demonstrates that 'doing the right thing' creates significant value for our stakeholders," concluded Mr. Edwards.

Acquisition Update

IBP continues to prioritize profitable growth through its proven strategy of acquiring well-run installers of insulation and complementary building products. To date in 2023, IBP has acquired approximately $58 million of annual revenue. We currently anticipate that certain acquisition targets may be delayed to the first quarter of 2024, which would result in acquired revenue for 2023 being less than our annual goal of $100 million.

During the 2023 third quarter and in October 2023, IBP completed the following acquisitions:

In August 2023, IBP acquired Interior 2000 Products, LLC, a Virginia-based installer of shower, shelving, and mirror products, as well as fireplaces into new and existing residential and commercial construction projects with annual revenue of approximately $6 million.

In August 2023, IBP acquired R-Pro Select, LLC, a North Carolina-based residential installer of fiberglass, spray foam, cellulose insulation, and fireplaces with annual revenue of approximately $2 million.

In October 2023, IBP acquired Interstate Spray Foam, LLC, a North Dakota-based installer of fiberglass and spray foam insulation with multifamily, residential and commercial customers and annual revenue of approximately $2 million.

2023 Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

IBP's Board of Directors has approved the Company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, payable on December 31, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2023. The fourth quarter regular cash dividend represents a 5% increase from last year's fourth quarter cash dividend payment.

Third Quarter 2023 Results Overview

For the third quarter of 2023, net revenue was $706.5 million, a decrease of 1.8% from $719.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. On a consolidated same branch basis, net revenue declined 5.2% from the prior year quarter, which was primarily attributable to a 10.8% decline in IBP's reported job volume partially offset by a 3.5% increase in price/mix. Residential sales growth within the Company's Installation segment was down 6.0% on a same branch basis in the quarter, as a 12.2% decline in single-family same branch sales was partially offset by a 28.4% increase in multi-family same branch sales. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of single-family housing units under construction across the industry fell 16% from the prior year quarter while multifamily units were up 14% relative to last year. Commercial same branch sales were down 1.3% from the prior year quarter and total commercial sales increased 3.7%, which includes the Company's recent acquisitions.

Gross profit improved 9.4% to $242.1 million from $221.3 million in the prior year quarter. Gross profit and adjusted gross profit* as a percent of total revenue were both 34.3% up from 30.8% for the same period last year. Adjusted gross profit primarily adjusts for the Company's share-based compensation expense.

Selling and administrative expense, as a percent of net revenue, was 18.2% compared to 16.1% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted selling and administrative expense*, as a percent of net revenue, was 17.7% compared to 15.7% in the prior year quarter.

Net income was $68.0 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, compared to $61.0 million, or $2.13 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Net income margin for the third quarter was 9.6% compared to 8.5% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income* was $78.9 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, compared to $71.7 million, or $2.51 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income margin* for the third quarter was 11.2% compared to 10.0% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income accounts for the impact of non-core items in both periods, including an addback for non-cash amortization expense related to acquisitions.

EBITDA* was $126.8 million, an 8.3% increase from $117.1 million in the prior year quarter as a result of improved margins of 18.0% and 16.3%, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA* was $130.5 million, an 8.6% increase from $120.2 million in the prior year quarter, representing adjusted EBITDA margins* of 18.5% and 16.7%, respectively. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 represent record results.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects in all 48 continental states and the District of Columbia from its national network of over 240 branch locations.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin (i.e., Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Selling and Administrative expense. The reasons for the use of these measures, reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted Gross Profit, and Adjusted Selling and Administrative expense to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these measures are included below following the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for IBP's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 706,465 $ 719,114 $ 2,057,874 $ 1,983,355 Cost of sales 464,371 497,837 1,372,883 1,372,966 Gross profit 242,094 221,277 684,991 610,389 Operating expenses Selling 31,966 31,651 97,475 86,214 Administrative 96,789 84,345 282,277 247,519 Amortization 11,031 11,370 33,722 33,728 Operating income 102,308 93,911 271,517 242,928 Other expense, net Interest expense, net 9,718 10,668 29,216 31,669 Other (income) expense (205 ) 185 (544 ) 698 Income before income taxes 92,795 83,058 242,845 210,561 Income tax provision 24,803 22,080 63,982 55,857 Net income $ 67,992 $ 60,978 $ 178,863 $ 154,704 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Net change on cash flow hedges, net of tax provision of $(1,956) and $(5,105) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $(1,633) and $(15,138) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively 5,482 14,379 4,575 42,640 Comprehensive income $ 73,474 $ 75,357 $ 183,438 $ 197,344 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 2.41 $ 2.14 $ 6.35 $ 5.36 Diluted $ 2.40 $ 2.13 $ 6.32 $ 5.33 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 28,204,328 28,478,954 28,151,899 28,851,389 Diluted 28,318,633 28,595,707 28,290,533 29,020,509 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 1.89 $ 1.85

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 339,759 $ 229,627 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $10,919 and $9,549 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 427,093 397,222 Inventories 159,675 176,629 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 73,292 80,933 Total current assets 999,819 884,411 Property and equipment, net 134,031 118,774 Operating lease right-of-use assets 77,808 76,174 Goodwill 395,213 373,555 Customer relationships, net 181,672 192,328 Other intangibles, net 89,637 91,145 Other non-current assets 42,780 42,545 Total assets $ 1,920,960 $ 1,778,932 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 31,803 $ 30,983 Current maturities of operating lease obligations 27,769 26,145 Current maturities of finance lease obligations 2,694 2,508 Accounts payable 143,556 149,186 Accrued compensation 61,151 51,608 Other current liabilities 57,703 67,631 Total current liabilities 324,676 328,061 Long-term debt 833,458 830,171 Operating lease obligations 50,085 49,789 Finance lease obligations 6,909 6,397 Deferred income taxes 29,836 28,458 Other long-term liabilities 47,814 42,557 Total liabilities 1,292,778 1,285,433 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) Stockholders' equity Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Common stock; $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 authorized, 33,582,449 and 33,429,557 issued and 28,409,655 and 28,306,482 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 336 334 Additional paid in capital 239,546 228,827 Retained earnings 638,309 513,095 Treasury stock; at cost: 5,172,794 and 5,123,075 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (295,144 ) (289,317 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 45,135 40,560 Total stockholders' equity 628,182 493,499 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,920,960 $ 1,778,932

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 178,863 $ 154,704 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 38,702 35,153 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 21,716 19,832 Amortization of intangibles 33,722 33,728 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 1,415 1,436 Provision for credit losses 4,380 2,754 Write-off of debt issuance costs 928 - Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,518 ) (1,048 ) Noncash stock compensation 10,637 10,290 Other, net (8,824 ) 1,509 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions Accounts receivable (28,695 ) (98,528 ) Inventories 18,715 (23,071 ) Proceeds from termination of interest rate swap agreements - 25,462 Other assets 10,701 4,773 Accounts payable (8,269 ) 20,290 Income taxes receivable/payable (198 ) 12,354 Other liabilities (21,736 ) (971 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 250,539 198,667 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments - (344,388 ) Maturities of short term investments - 320,000 Purchases of property and equipment (46,902 ) (35,212 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired of $10 and $330 in 2023 and 2022, respectively (44,845 ) (75,779 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,054 1,418 Settlements with interest rate swap counterparties 12,165 1,287 Other (350 ) (7,261 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (77,878 ) $ (139,935 ) Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from financing activities Payments on Term Loan $ (3,731 ) $ (3,750 ) Proceeds from vehicle and equipment notes payable 28,359 20,492 Debt issuance costs (438 ) (655 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (22,193 ) (23,340 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (2,199 ) (1,661 ) Dividends paid (53,779 ) (53,821 ) Acquisition-related obligations (2,721 ) (9,423 ) Repurchase of common stock - (112,193 ) Surrender of common stock awards by employees (5,827 ) (4,464 ) Net cash used in financing activities (62,529 ) (188,815 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 110,132 (130,083 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 229,627 333,485 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 339,759 $ 203,402 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Net cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 36,332 $ 40,639 Income taxes, net of refunds 64,177 43,512 Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 23,188 $ 22,056 Release of indemnification of acquisition-related debt - 980 Property and equipment obtained in exchange for finance lease obligations 2,905 4,411 Seller obligations in connection with acquisition of businesses 8,290 25,534 Unpaid purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable 1,943 857

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands)

Information on Segments

Our Company has three operating segments consisting of Installation, Distribution and Manufacturing. The Other category reported below reflects the operations of our Distribution and Manufacturing operating segments.

Three months ended September 30, 2023 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Installation Other Eliminations Consolidated Installation Other Eliminations Consolidated Revenue $ 661,191 $ 47,435 $ (2,161 ) $ 706,465 $ 1,935,799 $ 128,440 $ (6,365 ) $ 2,057,874 Cost of sales (1) 419,479 33,942 (1,591 ) 451,830 1,248,524 92,771 (4,940 ) 1,336,355 Segment gross profit $ 241,712 $ 13,493 $ (570 ) $ 254,635 $ 687,275 $ 35,669 $ (1,425 ) $ 721,519 Segment gross profit percentage 36.6 % 28.4 % 26.4 % 36.0 % 35.5 % 27.8 % 22.4 % 35.1 %

Three months ended September 30, 2022 Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Installation Other Eliminations Consolidated Installation Other Eliminations Consolidated Revenue $ 672,916 $ 47,748 $ (1,550 ) $ 719,114 $ 1,872,544 $ 114,690 $ (3,879 ) $ 1,983,355 Cost of sales (1) 450,017 37,659 (1,116 ) $ 486,560 1,255,521 87,425 (3,015 ) 1,339,931 Segment gross profit $ 222,899 $ 10,089 $ (434 ) $ 232,554 $ 617,023 $ 27,265 $ (864 ) $ 643,424 Segment gross profit percentage 33.1 % 21.1 % 28.0 % 32.3 % 33.0 % 23.8 % 22.3 % 32.4 %

(1) Cost of sales included in segment gross profit is exclusive of depreciation and amortization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

The reconciliation between consolidated segment gross profit for each period as shown in the tables above to consolidated income before income taxes as follows:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Segment gross profit - consolidated $ 254,635 $ 232,554 $ 721,519 $ 643,424 Depreciation and amortization (1) 12,541 11,277 36,528 33,035 Gross profit, as reported 242,094 221,277 684,991 610,389 Operating expenses 139,786 127,366 413,474 367,461 Operating income 102,308 93,911 271,517 242,928 Other expense, net 9,513 10,853 28,672 32,367 Income before income taxes $ 92,795 $ 83,058 $ 242,845 $ 210,561

(1) Depreciation and amortization is excluded from segment gross profit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. REVENUE BY END MARKET (unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Installation: Residential new construction $ 518,080 73 % $ 532,299 74 % $ 1,488,875 72 % $ 1,480,214 75 % Repair and remodel 37,839 6 % 39,139 6 % 114,452 6 % 109,745 5 % Commercial 105,272 15 % 101,478 14 % 332,472 16 % 282,585 14 % Net revenue, Installation 661,191 94 % 672,916 94 % 1,935,799 94 % 1,872,544 94 % Other 45,274 6 % 46,198 6 % 122,075 6 % 110,811 6 % Net revenue, as reported $ 706,465 100 % $ 719,114 100 % $ 2,057,874 100 % $ 1,983,355 100 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense measure performance by adjusting GAAP net income, EBITDA, gross profit and selling and administrative expense, respectively, for certain income or expense items that are not considered part of our core operations. We believe that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because it assists both investors and us in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business.

We believe the Adjusted EBITDA measure is useful to investors and us as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period as it measures our changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that impact operating performance, and removes the effect of our capital structure (primarily interest expense), asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), items outside our control (primarily income taxes) and the volatility related to the timing and extent of other activities such as asset impairments and non-core income and expenses. Accordingly, we believe that this measure is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. In addition, we use various EBITDA-based measures in determining the achievement of awards under certain of our incentive compensation programs. Other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently and, as a result, our measure may not be directly comparable to measures of other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently for purposes of covenants contained in our revolving credit facility or any future facility.

Although we use the Adjusted EBITDA measure to assess the performance of our business, the use of the measure is limited because it does not include certain material expenses, such as interest and taxes, necessary to operate our business. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, GAAP net income as a measure of performance. Our presentation of this measure should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. This measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, this measure is not intended as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our operating performance, as an alternative to any other measure of performance in conformity with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. You should therefore not place undue reliance on this measure or ratios calculated using this measure.

We also believe the Adjusted Net Income measure is useful to investors and us as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period as it measures our changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that impact operating performance, and removes the effect of certain non-core items such as discontinued operations, acquisition related expenses, amortization expense, the tax impact of these certain non-core items, and the volatility related to the timing and extent of other activities such as asset impairments and non-core income and expenses. To make the financial presentation more consistent with other public building products companies, beginning in the fourth quarter 2016 we included an addback for non-cash amortization expense related to acquisitions. Accordingly, we believe that this measure is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Other companies may define Adjusted Net Income differently and, as a result, our measure may not be directly comparable to measures of other companies. In addition, Adjusted Net Income may be defined differently for purposes of covenants contained in our revolving credit facility or any future facility.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

ADJUSTED NET INCOME CALCULATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

The table below reconciles Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, for the periods presented therein.

Per share figures may reflect rounding adjustments and consequently totals may not appear to sum.

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income, as reported $ 67,992 $ 60,978 $ 178,863 $ 154,704 Adjustments for adjusted net income Share based compensation expense 3,516 3,212 10,637 10,290 Acquisition related expenses 157 (94 ) 1,260 1,307 COVID-19 expenses (1) - 2 1 303 Amortization expense (2) 11,031 11,370 33,722 33,728 Legal Reserve - - 1,283 845 Tax impact of adjusted items at a normalized tax rate (3) (3,823 ) (3,767 ) (12,195 ) (12,083 ) Adjusted net income $ 78,873 $ 71,701 $ 213,571 $ 189,094 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 28,318,633 28,595,707 28,290,533 29,020,509 Diluted net income per share, as reported $ 2.40 $ 2.13 $ 6.32 $ 5.33 Adjustments for adjusted net income, net of tax impact, per diluted share (4) 0.39 0.38 1.23 1.19 Diluted adjusted net income per share $ 2.79 $ 2.51 $ 7.55 $ 6.52

(1) Addback of employee pay, employee medical expenses, and legal fees directly attributable to COVID-19. (2) Addback of all non-cash amortization resulting from business combinations. (3) Normalized effective tax rate of 26.0% applied to periods presented. (4) Includes adjustments related to the items noted above, net of tax.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT CALCULATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands)

The table below reconciles Adjusted Gross Profit to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, gross profit, for the periods presented therein.

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit, as reported $ 242,094 $ 221,277 $ 684,991 $ 610,389 Share based compensation expense 253 164 658 484 COVID-19 expense(1) - 2 1 4 Adjusted gross profit $ 242,347 $ 221,443 $ 685,650 $ 610,877 Gross profit margin 34.3 % 30.8 % 33.3 % 30.8 % Adjusted gross profit margin 34.3 % 30.8 % 33.3 % 30.8 %

(1) Addback of employee pay and employee medical expenses directly attributable to COVID-19.

The table below reconciles Adjusted Selling and Administrative to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, selling and administrative, for the periods presented therein.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE CALCULATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Selling expense $ 31,966 $ 31,651 $ 97,475 $ 86,214 Administrative expense 96,789 84,345 282,277 247,519 Selling and administrative, as reported 128,755 115,996 379,752 333,733 Share based compensation expense 3,263 3,048 9,979 9,806 Acquisition related expense 157 (94 ) 1,260 1,307 COVID-19 expenses(1) - - 1 299 Legal reserve - - 1,283 845 Adjusted selling and administrative $ 125,335 $ 113,042 $ 367,229 $ 321,476 Selling and administrative - % Net revenue 18.2 % 16.1 % 18.5 % 16.8 % Adjusted selling and administrative - % Net revenue 17.7 % 15.7 % 17.8 % 16.2 %

(1) Addback of employee pay and employee medical expenses directly attributable to COVID-19.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands)

The table below reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, for the periods presented therein.

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income, as reported $ 67,992 $ 60,978 $ 178,863 $ 154,704 Interest expense 9,718 10,668 29,216 31,669 Provision for income tax 24,803 22,080 63,982 55,857 Depreciation and amortization 24,317 23,361 72,424 68,881 EBITDA 126,830 117,087 344,485 311,111 Acquisition related expenses 157 (94 ) 1,260 1,307 Share based compensation expense 3,516 3,212 10,637 10,290 COVID-19 expenses(1) - 2 1 303 Legal reserve - - 1,283 845 Adjusted EBITDA $ 130,503 $ 120,207 $ 357,666 $ 323,856 Net profit margin 9.6 % 8.5 % 8.7 % 7.8 % EBITDA margin 18.0 % 16.3 % 16.7 % 15.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.5 % 16.7 % 17.4 % 16.3 %

(1) Addback of employee pay and employee medical expenses, and legal fees directly attributable to COVID-19.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY TABLE (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Period-over-period Growth Consolidated Sales Growth (1.8 )% 41.1 % 3.8 % 38.2 % Consolidated Same Branch Sales Growth (5.2 )% 28.5 % (0.3 )% 26.2 % Installation Sales Growth (1.7 )% 33.5 % 3.4 % 31.9 % Same Branch Sales Growth (5.4 )% 28.4 % (0.5 )% 26.2 % Single-Family Sales Growth (8.7 )% 39.2 % (6.0 )% 38.2 % Single-Family Same Branch Sales Growth (12.2 )% 35.3 % (9.7 )% 32.8 % Multi-Family Sales Growth 30.9 % 33.9 % 36.4 % 29.7 % Multi-Family Same Branch Sales Growth 28.4 % 32.9 % 34.7 % 28.9 % Residential Sales Growth (2.7 )% 38.4 % 0.6 % 36.8 % Residential Same Branch Sales Growth (6.0 )% 34.9 % (2.8 )% 32.1 % Commercial Sales Growth(1) 3.7 % 16.0 % 17.7 % 14.4 % Commercial Same Branch Sales Growth (1.3 )% 2.8 % 11.8 % 4.4 % Other (2) Sales Growth (0.7 )% 657.3 % 12.0 % 567.5 % Same Branch Sales Growth (0.7 )% 44.3 % 4.5 % 43.8 % Same Branch Sales Growth - Installation Volume Growth(3) (10.8 )% 7.5 % (10.1 )% 7.9 % Price/Mix Growth(3) 3.5 % 27.1 % 8.6 % 22.2 % U.S. Housing Market(4) Total Completions Growth (1.8 )% 7.0 % 4.8 % 2.4 % Single-Family Completions Growth (4.7 )% 8.7 % (2.2 )% 5.7 % Multi-Family Completions Growth 3.9 % 4.8 % 24.1 % (6.0 )%

(1) Our commercial end market consists of heavy and light commercial projects. (2) Other business segment category includes our manufacturing and distribution businesses operating segments. As of 1Q22, Installation segment end market growth metrics exclude the manufacturing and distribution businesses. Our distribution businesses were acquired in December, 2021 and April, 2022. (3) The heavy commercial end market is excluded from these metrics given its much larger per-job revenue compared to our average job. (4) U.S. Census Bureau data, as revised.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. INCREMENTAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS (unaudited, in thousands) Revenue Increase Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 %

Total 2022 %

Total 2023 %

Total 2022 %

Total Same Branch $ (37,426 ) 295.9 % $ 145,082 69.3 % $ (6,451 ) (8.7 )% $ 376,491 68.6 % Acquired 24,777 (195.9 )% 64,270 30.7 % 80,970 108.7 % 171,938 31.4 % Total $ (12,649 ) 100.0 % $ 209,352 100.0 % $ 74,519 100.0 % $ 548,429 100.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Contributions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 %

Margin 2022 %

Margin 2023 %

Margin 2022 %

Margin Same Branch(1) $ 5,492 * $ 35,873 24.7 % $ 19,124 * $ 92,808 24.7 % Acquired 4,804 19.4 % 6,187 9.6 % 14,686 18.1 % 20,400 11.9 % Total $ 10,296 * $ 42,060 20.1 % $ 33,810 45.4 % $ 113,208 20.6 %

(1) Same branch adjusted EBITDA margin contribution percentage is a percentage of same branch revenue increase (decrease). * During the three months ended September 30, 2023, same branch and total revenue declined while same branch and total adjusted EBITDA increased. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, same branch revenue declined while same branch adjusted EBITDA increased. The negative % margin result in both periods does not reflect a decremental margin, but rather, a quotient with mixed signs for the numerator and denominator.

