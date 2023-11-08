WILMINGTON, Del.WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) (the "Company") today reported net income available to shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, of $19.2 million compared to net loss available to shareholders of $3.5 million (1) for the corresponding period in 2022. Net income available to shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $7.6 million, compared to net income available to shareholders of $23.6 million (1) for the corresponding period in 2022.

Selected Operating and Balance Sheet Information Consolidated Results Including Continuing Lines and Exited Lines (Dollars in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross Written Premiums $ 98.9 $ 175.8 $ 332.0 $ 563.6 Net Written Premiums $ 95.6 $ 142.8 $ 317.5 $ 469.5 Net Earned Premiums $ 111.7 $ 153.6 $ 380.9 $ 458.2 Net income (loss) available to shareholders $ 7.6 $ 23.6 $ 19.2 $ (3.5) Net income (loss) available to shareholders per share $ 0.55 $ 1.60 $ 1.39 $ (0.24) Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio 58.3 % 57.6 % 60.7 % 58.0% Expense ratio 41.4 % 39.6 % 38.5 % 39.0% Combined ratio 99.7 % 97.2 % 99.2 % 97.0%

As of

September 30,

2023 As of

June 30,

2023 As of

March 31,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 Book value per share (2) $ 46.27 $ 46.03 $ 45.68 $ 44.87 Book value per share plus cumulative dividends and excluding AOCI $ 54.84 $ 54.28 $ 53.46 $ 52.98 Shareholders' equity (3) $ 630.7 $ 626.4 $ 628.2 $ 626.2 Cash and invested assets (4) $ 1,366.8 $ 1,343.4 $ 1,347.1 $ 1,342.6 Shares Outstanding (in millions) 13.5 13.5 13.7 13.9

(1) Includes a net gain of $16.5 million for the sale of the Company's Farm, Ranch, & Stable renewal rights. (2) Net of cumulative Company distributions to common shareholders totaling $5.75 per share, $5.50 per share, $5.25 per share and $5.00 per share as of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (3) Shareholders' equity includes $4 million of series A cumulative fixed rate preferred shares. (4) Including receivable/(payable) for securities sold/(purchased).

Business Highlights

Underwriting income was $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $4.6 million for the same period in 2022 and $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $14.6 million for the same period in 2022. (Please see tables which follow.) The Company's Continuing Lines and Consolidated accident year combined ratios were 97.8% and 98.6%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 97.6% and 98.9%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Commercial Specialty, excluding terminated business 1 2 , performed as follows: Package Specialty E&S, the Company's primary division within its Commercial Specialty segment, increased gross written premiums by 6.1% to $53.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $50.4 million for the same period in 2022 and increased by 12.4% to $173.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 from $154.3 million for the same period in 2022 driven by new agency appointments, strong rate increases as well as exposure growth in both property and general liability. Targeted Specialty E&S decreased gross written premiums by 21.7% to $33.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $42.8 million for the same period in 2022 and decreased by 20.4% to $102.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 from $129.1 million for the same period in 2022. Targeted Specialty includes the Company's InsurTech business and its class specific business. Targeted Specialty InsurTech increased gross written premiums by 22.7% to $13.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $10.9 million for the same period in 2022 and increased by 16.8% to $35.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 from $30.6 million for the same period in 2022 primarily due to new agent appointments and focused marketing efforts. Targeted Specialty Class Specific decreased gross written premiums by 36.9% to $20.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $31.9 million for the same period in 2022 and decreased by 31.9% to $67.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 from $98.5 million for the same period in 2022 primarily due to actions taken to improve underwriting results through increased rates, reduced exposures to catastrophe prone business and non-renewal of underperforming business. Commercial Specialty incurred accident year gross loss ratios of 56.5% and 57.1% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, which are 5.0 points lower and 0.6 points higher, respectively, than the same periods in 2022.

, performed as follows: Net investment income increased to $14.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $8.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and increased to $39.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 from $16.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in net investment income was primarily due to the strategies employed by the Company in April 2022 to take advantage of rising interest rates, which resulted in a 74% increase in book yield over time on the fixed income portfolio to 4.0% at September 30, 2023 from 2.3% at March 31, 2022, while the average duration of these securities was shortened to 1.2 years at September 30, 2023 from 3.3 years at March 31, 2022. Approximately $800 million of cash flow, or approximately 60%, of the Company's fixed income portfolio, will be generated from maturities and investment income between September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2024, positioning the Company to continue to increase book yield by investing maturities in higher yielding bonds.

Book value per share increased $1.40 per share, or 3.1%, to $46.27 at September 30, 2023 from $44.87 at December 31, 2022.

1 Reflecting the Company's focus on "Main Street Specialty E&S" clients and continuing efforts to terminate business that does not meet the Company's underwriting criteria, which are continuously refined. References to gross written premiums and loss ratios in this Business Highlights section that exclude terminated business within the Commercial Specialty segment contained in Continuing Lines do not include (i) terminated gross written premiums within Package Specialty E&S of $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $1.1 million and $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, in habitational lines in New York City and (ii) terminated gross written premiums within Targeted Specialty E&S of less than $0.1 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $0.7 million and $12.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, concentrated in a large corporate restaurant account. There were no terminated gross written premiums within Package Specialty E&S for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

2 Represents Non-GAAP financial measures or ratios. See " Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" at the end of this press release.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC's Business Segment Information for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Continuing Lines Exited Lines Total (Dollars in thousands) Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 98,893 $ 33 $ 98,926 Net written premiums $ 95,967 $ (344 ) $ 95,623 Net earned premiums $ 110,350 $ 1,345 $ 111,695 Other income 275 24 299 Total revenues 110,625 1,369 111,994 Losses and Expenses: Net losses and loss adjustment expenses Current accident year 65,456 (289 ) 65,167 Prior accident year 11,841 (11,892 ) (51 ) Total net losses and loss adjustment expenses 77,297 (12,181 ) 65,116 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 43,224 2,978 46,202 Income (loss) from segments $ (9,896 ) $ 10,572 $ 676 Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio Current accident year 59.3 % (21.5 %) 58.3 % Prior accident year 10.7 % (884.2 %) - Calendar year loss ratio 70.0 % (905.7 %) 58.3 % Expense ratio 39.2 % 221.4 % 41.4 % Combined ratio 109.2 % (684.3 %) 99.7 % Accident year combined ratio (1) 97.8 % 169.9 % 98.6 %

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Continuing Lines Exited Lines Total (Dollars in thousands) Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 139,111 $ 36,716 $ 175,827 Net written premiums $ 136,227 $ 6,608 $ 142,835 Net earned premiums $ 133,643 $ 20,001 $ 153,644 Other income 272 44 316 Total revenues 133,915 20,045 153,960 Losses and Expenses: Net losses and loss adjustment expenses Current accident year 79,590 11,861 91,451 Prior accident year (2,441 ) (551 ) (2,992 ) Total net losses and loss adjustment expenses 77,149 11,310 88,459 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 50,830 10,046 60,876 Income (loss) from segments $ 5,936 $ (1,311 ) $ 4,625 Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio Current accident year 59.6 % 59.3 % 59.5 % Prior accident year (1.9 %) (2.8 %) (1.9 %) Calendar year loss ratio 57.7 % 56.5 % 57.6 % Expense ratio 38.0 % 50.2 % 39.6 % Combined ratio 95.7 % 106.7 % 97.2 % Accident year combined ratio (1) 97.7 % 106.6 % 98.9 %

(1) Excludes the impact of net losses and loss adjustment expenses and contingent commissions related to prior accident years.

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Continuing Lines Exited Lines Total (Dollars in thousands) Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 328,008 $ 4,003 $ 332,011 Net written premiums $ 317,357 $ 123 $ 317,480 Net earned premiums $ 361,372 $ 19,551 $ 380,923 Other income 808 127 935 Total revenues 362,180 19,678 381,858 Losses and Expenses: Net losses and loss adjustment expenses Current accident year 217,557 13,642 231,199 Prior accident year 19,296 (19,296 ) - Total net losses and loss adjustment expenses 236,853 (5,654 ) 231,199 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 136,275 10,506 146,781 Income (loss) from segments $ (10,948 ) $ 14,826 $ 3,878 Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio Current accident year 60.2 % 69.8 % 60.7 % Prior accident year 5.3 % (98.7 %) - Calendar year loss ratio 65.5 % (28.9 %) 60.7 % Expense ratio 37.7 % 53.7 % 38.5 % Combined ratio 103.2 % 24.8 % 99.2 % Accident year combined ratio (1) 97.6 % 122.9 % 98.9 %

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Continuing Lines Exited Lines Total (Dollars in thousands) Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 434,489 $ 129,144 $ 563,633 Net written premiums $ 421,577 $ 47,898 $ 469,475 Net earned premiums $ 392,297 $ 65,919 $ 458,216 Other income 791 48 839 Total revenues 393,088 65,967 459,055 Losses and Expenses: Net losses and loss adjustment expenses Current accident year 231,549 43,849 275,398 Prior accident year (4,085 ) (5,541 ) (9,626 ) Total net losses and loss adjustment expenses 227,464 38,308 265,772 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 146,413 32,253 178,666 Income (loss) from segments $ 19,211 $ (4,594 ) $ 14,617 Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio Current accident year 59.0 % 66.5 % 60.1 % Prior accident year (1.0 %) (8.4 %) (2.1 %) Calendar year loss ratio 58.0 % 58.1 % 58.0 % Expense ratio 37.3 % 48.9 % 39.0 % Combined ratio 95.3 % 107.0 % 97.0 % Accident year combined ratio (1) 96.3 % 109.9 % 98.3 %

(1) Excludes the impact of net losses and loss adjustment expenses and contingent commissions related to prior accident years.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC's Gross Written and Net Written Premiums Results by Segment for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Three Months Ended September 30, Gross Written Premiums Net Written Premiums 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Commercial Specialty $ 87,029 $ 96,056 (9.4%) $ 84,103 $ 93,172 (9.7%) Reinsurance Operations 11,864 43,055 (72.4%) 11,864 43,055 (72.4%) Continuing Lines 98,893 139,111 (28.9%) 95,967 136,227 (29.6%) Exited Lines 33 36,716 (99.9%) (344 ) 6,608 (105.2%) Total $ 98,926 $ 175,827 (43.7%) $ 95,623 $ 142,835 (33.1%)

Nine Months Ended September 30, Gross Written Premiums Net Written Premiums 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Commercial Specialty $ 277,884 $ 303,914 (8.6%) $ 267,233 $ 291,002 (8.2%) Reinsurance Operations 50,124 130,575 (61.6%) 50,124 130,575 (61.6%) Continuing Lines 328,008 434,489 (24.5%) 317,357 421,577 (24.7%) Exited Lines 4,003 129,144 (96.9%) 123 47,898 (99.7%) Total $ 332,011 $ 563,633 (41.1%) $ 317,480 $ 469,475 (32.4%)

Commercial Specialty: Gross written premiums and net written premiums decreased 9.4% and 9.7%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. Gross written premiums and net written premiums decreased 8.6% and 8.2%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in gross written premiums and net written premiums was primarily driven by the non-renewal of a restaurant book of business as well as actions taken to improve underwriting results by nonrenewing underperforming business partially offset by increased pricing.

Package Specialty E&S, the Company's primary division within its Commercial Specialty segment, increased gross written premiums excluding terminated business1 by 6.1% and 12.4% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to the same periods in 2022 driven by new agency appointments, strong rate increases as well as exposure growth in both property and general liability.

Targeted Specialty E&S, a division within the Company's Commercial Specialty segment, decreased gross written premiums excluding terminated business1 by 21.7% and 20.4% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to the same periods in 2022. Targeted Specialty includes the Company's InsurTech business and its class specific business.

Targeted Specialty InsurTech increased gross written premiums by 22.7% and 16.8% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to the same periods in 2022 primarily due to new agent appointments and focused marketing efforts.

Targeted Specialty Class Specific decreased gross written premiums excluding terminated business by 36.9% and 31.9% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to the same periods in 2022 primarily due to actions taken to improve underwriting results through increased rates, reduced exposures to catastrophe prone business and non-renewal of underperforming business.

Reinsurance Operations: Gross written premiums and net written premiums both decreased 72.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. Gross written premiums and net written premiums both decreased 61.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The reduction in gross written premiums and net written premiums was primarily due to the non-renewal of a casualty treaty.

Exited Lines: Gross written premiums and net written premiums decreased 99.9% and 105.2%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. Gross written premiums and net written premiums decreased 96.9% and 99.7%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in gross written premiums and net written premiums was primarily due to selling the manufactured home & dwelling and farm businesses.

1 Represents Non-GAAP financial measures or ratios. See " Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" at the end of this press release.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC's Combined Ratio for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

The consolidated combined ratio was 99.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, (Loss Ratio 58.3% and Expense Ratio 41.4%) as compared to 97.2% (Loss Ratio 57.6% and Expense Ratio 39.6%) for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The accident year combined ratio for Continuing Lines was 97.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, (Loss Ratio 59.3% and Expense Ratio 38.5%) as compared to 97.7% (Loss Ratio 59.6% and Expense Ratio 38.1%) for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The calendar year combined ratio for Continuing Lines was 109.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, (Loss Ratio 70.0% and Expense Ratio 39.2%) as compared to 95.7% (Loss Ratio 57.7% and Expense Ratio 38.0%) for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

The calendar year combined ratio for Continuing Lines for 2023 was impacted by loss reserve strengthening primarily driven by the restaurant book of business that was not renewed and other terminated business, as well as for accident year 2020. Reserve decreases in Exited Lines resulted from the commutation of a reinsurance treaty and favorable development in the Farm, Ranch & Stable business.

For the Continuing Lines business, the accident year casualty loss ratio increased by 3.7 points to 63.7% in 2023 from 60.0% in 2022. The consolidated accident year casualty loss ratio increased by 3.4 points to 62.9% in 2023 from 59.5% in 2022. The increase in the Continuing Lines and the Consolidated accident year casualty loss ratios is primarily due to higher claims severity.

For the Continuing Lines business, the accident year property loss ratio improved by 8.9 points to 49.4% in 2023 from 58.3% in 2022. The consolidated accident year property loss ratio improved by 11.5 points to 48.1% in 2023 from 59.6% in 2022. The improvement in the Continuing Lines and the Consolidated accident year property loss ratios is primarily due to lower non-catastrophe claims severity partially offset by higher catastrophe claims frequency.

The consolidated combined ratio was 99.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, (Loss Ratio 60.7% and Expense Ratio 38.5%) as compared to 97.0% (Loss Ratio 58.0% and Expense Ratio 39.0%) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The accident year combined ratio for Continuing Lines was 97.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, (Loss Ratio 60.2% and Expense Ratio 37.4%) as compared to 96.3% (Loss Ratio 59.0% and Expense Ratio 37.3%) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The calendar year combined ratio for Continuing Lines was 103.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, (Loss Ratio 65.5% and Expense Ratio 37.7%) as compared to 95.3% (Loss Ratio 58.0% and Expense Ratio 37.3%) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The calendar year combined ratio for Continuing Lines for 2023 was impacted by loss reserve strengthening primarily driven by the restaurant book of business that was not renewed and other terminated business, as well as for accident year 2020. Reserve decreases in Exited Lines resulted from the commutation of a reinsurance treaty and favorable development in the Farm, Ranch & Stable business.

For the Continuing Lines business, the accident year casualty loss ratio increased by 1.4 points to 60.9% in 2023 from 59.5% in 2022. The consolidated accident year casualty loss ratio increased by 1.7 point to 60.8% in 2023 from 59.1% in 2022. The increase in the Continuing Lines and the Consolidated accident year casualty loss ratios is primarily due to higher claims severity.

For the Continuing Lines business, the accident year property loss ratio increased by 0.8 points to 58.5% in 2023 from 57.7% in 2022. The consolidated accident year property loss ratio improved by 1.6 points to 60.4% in 2023 from 62.0% in 2022. The improvement in the Consolidated accident year property loss ratios is mainly due to lower non-catastrophe claims frequency partially offset by higher claims frequency.

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross written premiums $ 98,926 $ 175,827 $ 332,011 $ 563,633 Net written premiums $ 95,623 $ 142,835 $ 317,480 $ 469,475 Net earned premiums $ 111,695 $ 153,644 $ 380,923 $ 458,216 Net investment income 14,200 8,389 39,424 16,911 Net realized investment gains (losses) (133 ) 2,234 (2,414 ) (33,067 ) Other income 299 30,316 935 30,839 Total revenues 126,061 194,583 418,868 472,899 Net losses and loss adjustment expenses 65,116 88,459 231,199 265,772 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 46,202 60,876 146,781 178,666 Corporate and other operating expenses 5,280 14,064 16,638 21,718 Interest expense - - 12 3,004 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 3,529 Income before income taxes 9,463 31,184 24,238 210 Income tax expense 1,763 7,438 4,707 3,399 Net income (loss) 7,700 23,746 19,531 $ (3,189 ) Less: Preferred stock distributions 110 110 330 330 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 7,590 $ 23,636 $ 19,201 $ (3,519 ) Per share data: Net income (loss) available to common shareholders Basic $ 0.56 $ 1.62 $ 1.42 $ (0.24 ) Diluted (1) $ 0.55 $ 1.60 $ 1.39 $ (0.24 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding Basic 13,523 14,590 13,557 14,550 Diluted (1) 13,814 14,796 13,799 14,550 Cash distributions declared per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.75 $ 0.75 Combined ratio analysis: (2) Loss ratio 58.3 % 57.6 % 60.7 % 58.0 % Expense ratio 41.4 % 39.6 % 38.5 % 39.0 % Combined ratio 99.7 % 97.2 % 99.2 % 97.0 %

(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, weighted-average shares outstanding - basic was used to calculate diluted earnings per share due to a net loss for the period. (2) The loss ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio are GAAP financial measures that are generally viewed in the insurance industry as indicators of underwriting profitability. The loss ratio is the ratio of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums. The expense ratio is the ratio of acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums. The combined ratio is the sum of the loss and expense ratios.

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Fixed maturities: Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,334,130 and $1,301,723; net of allowance for expected credit losses of $0 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) $ 1,287,095 $ 1,248,198 Equity securities, at fair value 16,954 17,520 Other invested assets 36,868 38,176 Total investments 1,340,917 1,303,894 Cash and cash equivalents 46,470 38,846 Premium receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $4,120 at September 30, 2023 and $3,322 at December 31, 2022 131,107 168,743 Reinsurance receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $8,992 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 85,581 85,721 Funds held by ceding insurers 19,884 19,191 Deferred federal income taxes 41,220 47,099 Deferred acquisition costs 45,942 64,894 Intangible assets 14,545 14,810 Goodwill 4,820 4,820 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 7,190 17,421 Lease right of use assets 10,115 11,739 Other assets 20,055 23,597 Total assets $ 1,767,846 $ 1,800,775 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 861,803 $ 832,404 Unearned premiums 195,680 269,353 Ceded balances payable 3,532 17,241 Payable for securities purchased 20,607 66 Contingent commissions 4,801 8,816 Lease liabilities 13,515 15,701 Other liabilities 37,253 30,965 Total liabilities $ 1,137,191 $ 1,174,546 Shareholders' equity: Series A cumulative fixed rate preferred shares, $1,000 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding: 4,000 and 4,000 shares, respectively, liquidation preference: $1,000 per share and $1,000 per share, respectively 4,000 4,000 Common shares: no par value; 900,000,000 common shares authorized; class A common shares issued: 11,020,174 and 10,876,041 respectively; class A common shares outstanding: 9,748,933 and 10,073,660, respectively; class B common shares issued and outstanding: 3,793,612 and 3,793,612, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital (1) 454,416 451,305 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (38,117 ) (43,058 ) Retained earnings (1) 242,519 233,468 Class A common shares in treasury, at cost: 1,271,241 and 802,381 shares, respectively (32,163 ) (19,486 ) Total shareholders' equity 630,655 626,229 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,767,846 $ 1,800,775

(1) Since the Company's initial public offering in 2003, the Company has returned $606 million to shareholders, including $522 million in share repurchases and $84 million in dividends/distributions.

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC SELECTED INVESTMENT DATA (Dollars in millions) Market Value as of (Unaudited)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Fixed maturities $ 1,287.1 $ 1,248.2 Cash and cash equivalents 46.5 38.8 Total bonds and cash and cash equivalents 1,333.6 1,287.0 Equities and other invested assets 53.8 55.7 Total cash and invested assets, gross 1,387.4 1,342.7 Payable for securities purchased (20.6 ) (0.1 ) Total cash and invested assets, net $ 1,366.8 $ 1,342.6

Total Investment Return (1) For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

(Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(Unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net investment income $ 14.2 $ 8.4 $ 39.4 $ 16.9 Net realized investment gains (losses) (0.1 ) 2.2 (2.4 ) (33.0 ) Net unrealized investment gains (losses) (1.3 ) (23.0 ) 6.1 (64.4 ) Net realized and unrealized investment return (1.4 ) (20.8 ) 3.7 (97.4 ) Total investment return $ 12.8 $ (12.4 ) $ 43.1 $ (80.5 ) Average total cash and invested assets $ 1,355.1 $ 1,341.3 $ 1,354.7 $ 1,444.0 Total annualized investment return % 3.8 % (3.7 %) 4.2 % (7.4 %)

(1) Amounts in this table are shown on a pre-tax basis.

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC SUMMARY OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted operating income (loss), net of tax $ (551 ) $ 6,543 $ 9,780 $ 14,529 Adjustments: Underwriting income (loss) from Exited Lines 8,352 (1,036 ) 11,713 (3,629 ) Adjusted operating income including Exited Lines, net of tax (1) 7,801 5,507 21,493 10,900 Net realized investment gains (losses) (101 ) 1,770 (1,962 ) (27,029 ) Impact of the sale of renewal rights - 16,469 - 16,469 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (3,529 ) Net income (loss) $ 7,700 $ 23,746 $ 19,531 $ (3,189 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,523 14,590 13,557 14,550 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,523 14,796 13,799 14,749 Adjusted operating income per share - basic (2) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.44 $ 0.70 $ 0.98 Adjusted operating income per share - diluted (2) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.68 $ 0.96

(1) Adjusted operating income including Exited Lines, net of tax, excludes preferred shareholder distributions of $0.11 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and $0.33 million for each of the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. (2) The adjusted operating income (loss) per share calculation is net of preferred shareholder distributions of $0.11 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and $0.33 million for each of the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

Note Regarding Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, is equal to net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized investment gains (losses) and other unique charges not related to operations. Adjusted operating income (loss) is not a substitute for net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should not place undue reliance on this measure.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and ratios

The table below, which contains incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses for the Commercial Specialty segment within Continuing Lines, reconciles the non-GAAP measures or ratios, which excludes the impact of prior accident year adjustments and ceded losses and loss adjustment expenses, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure or ratio. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures or ratios are useful to investors when evaluating the Company's underwriting performance as trends within Commercial Specialty may be obscured by prior accident year adjustments and ceded losses and loss adjustment expenses. These non-GAAP measures or ratios should not be considered as a substitute for its most directly comparable GAAP measure or ratio and does not reflect the overall underwriting profitability of the Company.

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Losses

$ Loss

Ratio Losses

$ Loss

Ratio Losses

$ Loss

Ratio Losses

$ Loss

Ratio Casualty Gross losses and loss adjustment expenses excluding terminated business (1) $ 30,414 61.6 % $ 37,117 64.3 % $ 89,931 57.4 % $ 91,682 58.2 % Gross losses and loss adjustment expenses on terminated business (1) 2,576 256.3 % 576 9.4 % 10,050 128.2 % 12,838 58.1 % Gross losses and loss adjustment expenses (1) $ 32,990 65.5 % $ 37,693 59.0 % $ 99,981 60.7 % $ 104,520 58.2 % Ceded losses and loss adjustment expenses (716 ) (483 ) (1,474 ) (1,142 ) Net losses and loss adjustment expenses (2) $ 32,274 65.1 % $ 37,210 59.2 % $ 98,507 60.6 % $ 103,378 58.3 % Property Gross losses and loss adjustment expenses excluding terminated business (1) $ 17,696 49.3 % $ 21,037 57.1 % $ 65,061 56.7 % $ 62,578 54.2 % Gross losses and loss adjustment expenses on terminated business (1) 37 6.6 % 157 25.3 % 391 23.5 % 990 54.1 % Gross losses and loss adjustment expenses (1) $ 17,733 48.7 % $ 21,194 56.5 % $ 65,452 56.2 % $ 63,568 54.2 % Ceded losses and loss adjustment expenses (898 ) (356 ) (2,526 ) (2,031 ) Net losses and loss adjustment expenses (2) $ 16,835 49.4 % $ 20,838 58.3 % $ 62,926 58.5 % $ 61,537 57.7 % Commercial Specialty Gross losses and loss adjustment expenses excluding terminated business (1) $ 48,110 56.5 % $ 58,154 61.5 % $ 154,992 57.1 % $ 154,260 56.5 % Gross losses and loss adjustment expenses on terminated business (1) 2,613 167.2 % 733 10.9 % 10,441 109.9 % 13,828 57.8 % Gross losses and loss adjustment expenses (1) $ 50,723 58.4 % $ 58,887 58.1 % $ 165,433 58.9 % $ 168,088 56.6 % Ceded losses and loss adjustment expenses (1,614 ) (839 ) (4,000 ) (3,173 ) Net losses and loss adjustment expenses (2) $ 49,109 58.7 % $ 58,048 58.9 % $ 161,433 59.7 % $ 164,915 58.1 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure / ratio (2) Most directly comparable GAAP measure / ratio

The table below, which contains gross written premiums for the Commercial Specialty segment within Continuing Lines, reconciles the non-GAAP measures, which excludes the impact of terminated business, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures are useful to investors when evaluating the Company's underwriting performance as trends within Commercial Specialty may be obscured by the terminated business. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for its most directly comparable GAAP measure and does not reflect the overall underwriting profitability of the Company.

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Package Specialty E&S Gross written premiums excluding terminated business (1) $ 53,486 $ 50,389 $ 173,399 $ 154,305 Gross written premiums from terminated business (1) - 2,332 1,058 8,095 Total gross written premiums (2) $ 53,486 $ 52,721 $ 174,457 $ 162,400 Targeted Specialty E&S Gross written premiums excluding terminated business (1) $ 33,533 $ 42,835 $ 102,767 $ 129,058 Gross written premiums from terminated business (1) 10 500 660 12,456 Total gross written premiums (2) $ 33,543 $ 43,335 $ 103,427 $ 141,514 Commercial Specialty Gross written premiums excluding terminated business (1) $ 87,019 $ 93,224 $ 276,166 $ 283,363 Gross written premiums from terminated business (1) 10 2,832 1,718 20,551 Total gross written premiums (2) $ 87,029 $ 96,056 $ 277,884 $ 303,914

(1) Non-GAAP measure / ratio (2) Most directly comparable GAAP measure / ratio

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. Global Indemnity Group, LLC's Continuing Lines segments are Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Exited Lines segment is comprised of business which the Company has decided it will no longer write.

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release3 do not address a number of risks and uncertainties including COVID-19. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity's actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the Company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

[3] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.

