"We inspire people to embrace their sense of individual style through a timeless, elegant way of living," said Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer. "From our recent fashion show in Brooklyn to championing the resilience of sport at the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and Ryder Cup, there is a spirit of authenticity to everything we do and it endures beyond any economic or fashion cycle."

"Our teams delivered solid second quarter performance ahead of our commitments with stronger top-line growth across all regions, supported by our iconic brand, pricing power and continued strategic investments," said Patrice Louvet, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we continue to navigate an uncertain macro environment, we are driving offense across our Next Great Chapter: Accelerate plan's multiple growth drivers with agility, discipline and a clear focus on what we can control."

Key Achievements in Second Quarter Fiscal 2024

We delivered the following highlights across our Next Great Chapter: Accelerate priorities in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024:

Elevate and Energize Our Lifestyle Brand Continued to recruit high-value, younger consumers to the brand and re-engage existing consumers through a diverse range of cultural moments spanning fashion, music, gaming and sports, notably: our Collection show at New York Fashion Week in September; sponsorships of the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and Ryder Cup; the launch of Polo Ralph Lauren x Fortnite Race to Greatness ; another successful Golden Week in Asia; and dressing Beyoncé in her Renaissance World Tour Added 1.3 million new consumers to our direct-to-consumer businesses and reached 55.9 million social media followers globally, up low-double-digits to last year driven by growth on multiple platforms across key markets

Drive the Core and Expand for More Increased average unit retail ("AUR") by 10% across our direct-to-consumer network in the second quarter, on top of an 18% increase last year, reflecting the durability of our multi-pronged elevation approach Drove momentum in our Core business, up high-single digits to last year, as well as our high-potential categories - including Women's, Outerwear and Home - up low-double digits to last year, both in constant currency Product highlights this quarter included: the launch of our latest iconic Ralph Lauren Collection handbag, the RL 888; U.S. Open, Wimbledon, and Ryder Cup collections and LA28 Olympic jacket; and limited edition P-Wing Fortnite Sneaker-Boot

Win in Key Cities with Our Consumer Ecosystem By region, constant currency sales performance was led by Asia, up 10% on a reported basis and 13% in constant currency with China up more than 20% to last year. Europe grew 7% on a reported basis but was flat in constant currency, with a previously reported timing shift into the first quarter. North America declined 1%, improving sequentially and above our expectations, driven by better performance across all direct-to-consumer channels Continued to expand and scale our key city ecosystems in the second quarter, including our first connected ecosystem in Canada with a new luxury store experience in Toronto and the October launch of our Canadian digital flagship RalphLauren.ca site



Our business is supported by our fortress foundation, which we define through our five key enablers, including: our people and culture, best-in-class digital technology and analytics, superior operational capabilities, a powerful balance sheet, and leadership in citizenship and sustainability.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Income Statement Review

Net Revenue. In the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, revenue increased 3% to $1.6 billion on a reported basis and was up 2% in constant currency. Foreign currency favorably impacted revenue growth by approximately 170 basis points in the second quarter.

Revenue performance for the Company's reportable segments in the second quarter compared to the prior year period was as follows:

North America Revenue. North America revenue in the second quarter decreased 1% to $718 million. In retail, comparable store sales in North America improved to 4% growth, including a 4% increase in digital commerce and a 4% increase in brick and mortar stores. North America wholesale revenue decreased 7% as the Company carefully manages sell-in to align with softer consumer demand in the channel.

Europe Revenue. Europe revenue in the second quarter increased 7% to $527 million on a reported basis and was flat in constant currency. Results included approximately 5 points of negative impact from lapping last year's favorable post-pandemic wholesale allowances and a timing shift of wholesale shipments into the first quarter of Fiscal 2024 to maximize full-price selling. In retail, comparable store sales in Europe improved to 6% growth, with a 5% increase in brick and mortar stores and a 14% increase in digital commerce. Europe wholesale revenue was flat to prior year on a reported basis and declined 7% in constant currency due to the previously disclosed impacts noted above.

Asia Revenue. Asia revenue in the second quarter increased 10% to $348 million on a reported basis and 13% in constant currency. Comparable store sales in Asia increased 8%, with a 7% increase in our brick and mortar stores and a 19% increase in digital commerce.

Gross Profit. Gross profit for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024 was $1.1 billion and gross margin was 65.5%. Adjusted gross margin was 65.4%, 80 basis points above the prior year on both a reported and constant currency basis. Gross margins were driven by strong AUR growth across all regions, lower freight and favorable channel and geographic mix shifts, more than offsetting continued pressure from raw material costs.

Operating Expenses. Operating expenses in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024 were $906 million on a reported basis. On an adjusted basis, operating expenses were $897 million, up 11% to last year. Adjusted operating expense rate was 54.9%, compared to 51.2% in the prior year period. The increase was driven by higher compensation and rent & occupancy costs, along with higher digital and marketing investments in the quarter due to the planned timing of key marketing campaigns.

Operating Income. Operating income for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024 was $164 million and operating margin was 10.1% on a reported basis. Adjusted operating income was $172 million and operating margin was 10.5%, 290 basis points below the prior year. Operating income for the Company's reportable segments in the second quarter compared to the prior year period was as follows:

North America Operating Income. North America operating income in the second quarter was $110 million on a reported basis and $108 million on an adjusted basis. Adjusted North America operating margin was 15.1%, down 210 basis points to last year, with strong gross margin expansion more than offset by higher operating expenses due to the timing of planned strategic investments.

Europe Operating Income. Europe operating income in the second quarter was $132 million on both a reported and adjusted basis. Adjusted Europe operating margin was 25.1%, down 220 basis points to last year. Foreign currency favorably impacted adjusted operating margin rate by 130 basis points in the second quarter.

Asia Operating Income. Asia operating income in the second quarter was $68 million on both a reported and adjusted basis. Adjusted Asia operating margin was 19.6%, down 120 basis points to last year.

Net Income and EPS. Net income in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024 was $147 million, or $2.19 per diluted share on a reported basis. On an adjusted basis, net income was $141 million, or $2.10 per diluted share. This compared to net income of $151 million, or $2.18 per diluted share on a reported basis, and net income of $154 million, or $2.23 per diluted share on an adjusted basis, for the second quarter of Fiscal 2023.

In the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, the Company had an effective tax rate of approximately 11% on a reported basis and 18% on an adjusted basis. This compared to an effective tax rate of approximately 25% on both a reported basis and adjusted basis in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

The Company ended the second quarter of Fiscal 2024 with $1.5 billion in cash and short-term investments and $1.1 billion in total debt, compared to $1.4 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively, at the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2023.

Inventory at the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2024 was $1.2 billion, down 5% compared to the prior year period, with a decline in North America partly offset by an increase in Asia to support growth initiatives and Europe aligned with revenue growth expectations.

The Company repurchased approximately $125 million of Class A Common Stock in the second quarter.

Full Year Fiscal 2024 and Third Quarter Outlook

The Company's outlook is based on its best assessment of the current geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, including inflationary pressures and other consumer spending-related headwinds, and foreign currency volatility, among others. The full year Fiscal 2024 and third quarter guidance excludes any potential restructuring-related and other net charges that may be incurred in future periods, as described in the "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

For Fiscal 2024, the Company continues to expect revenues to increase approximately low-single digits to last year on a constant currency basis, centering around 1% to 2%. This outlook reflects slightly increased caution around the wholesale channel. Based on current exchange rates, foreign currency is now expected to negatively impact revenue growth by approximately 50 basis points in Fiscal 2024.

The Company continues to expect operating margin for Fiscal 2024 to expand approximately 30 to 50 basis points in constant currency to 12.3% to 12.5%, driven by gross margin expansion. Foreign currency is expected to negatively impact operating margin by about 10 basis points in Fiscal 2024. Gross margin is now expected to increase approximately 120 to 170 basis points in constant currency, up from the prior outlook of 100 basis points, with reduced freight costs, favorable channel and geographic mix and continued growth in AUR more than offsetting product cost inflation. Foreign currency is still expected to negatively impact gross margins by approximately 30 basis points in Fiscal 2024. Gross margin expansion is expected to more than offset higher operating expenses as a percent of revenue due to channel mix shifts and as the Company invests in long-term strategic growth initiatives, notably digital and key city ecosystem expansion.

For the third quarter, the Company expects revenue to be up approximately 1% to 2% to last year in constant currency. Foreign currency is expected to negatively impact revenue growth by approximately 30 basis points.

Operating margin for the third quarter is expected to be roughly flat in constant currency, with about 10 basis points of foreign currency benefit. The Company expects constant currency gross margin expansion of approximately 100 to 150 basis points to be largely offset by higher operating expenses due to the timing of strategic investments in the period, with a higher proportion of marketing and ecosystem investments planned in the second and third quarters of the fiscal year. Foreign currency is expected to negatively impact gross margin by approximately 20 basis points in the third quarter.

Full year Fiscal 2024 tax rate is now expected in the range of approximately 22% to 23%, assuming a continuation of current tax laws, while third quarter tax rate is expected in the range of 23% to 24%.

The Company expects capital expenditures for Fiscal 2024 of approximately $250 million.

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Unaudited) September 30,

2023 April 1,

2023 October 1,

2022 (millions) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,381.8 $ 1,529.3 $ 1,107.1 Short-term investments 85.1 36.4 309.6 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 461.1 447.7 489.6 Inventories 1,195.3 1,071.3 1,261.4 Income tax receivable 50.0 50.7 54.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 221.2 188.7 218.8 Total current assets 3,394.5 3,324.1 3,440.6 Property and equipment, net 875.6 955.5 899.1 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,088.2 1,134.0 1,016.7 Deferred tax assets 262.7 255.1 243.0 Goodwill 883.0 898.9 865.5 Intangible assets, net 82.2 88.9 95.6 Other non-current assets 136.9 133.0 173.1 Total assets $ 6,723.1 $ 6,789.5 $ 6,733.6 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 460.1 $ 371.6 $ 498.0 Current income tax payable 56.3 59.7 89.9 Current operating lease liabilities 270.9 266.7 244.6 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 823.1 795.5 877.1 Total current liabilities 1,610.4 1,493.5 1,709.6 Long-term debt 1,139.5 1,138.5 1,137.5 Long-term finance lease liabilities 266.9 315.3 323.8 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,079.0 1,141.1 1,036.7 Non-current income tax payable 42.2 75.9 73.6 Non-current liability for unrecognized tax benefits 100.7 93.8 86.6 Other non-current liabilities 115.2 100.9 110.2 Total liabilities 4,353.9 4,359.0 4,478.0 Equity: Common stock 1.3 1.3 1.3 Additional paid-in-capital 2,875.0 2,824.3 2,789.5 Retained earnings 6,779.7 6,598.2 6,448.1 Treasury stock, Class A, at cost (7,024.0 ) (6,797.3 ) (6,726.0 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (262.8 ) (196.0 ) (257.3 ) Total equity 2,369.2 2,430.5 2,255.6 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,723.1 $ 6,789.5 $ 6,733.6 Net Cash & Short-term Investments(a) $ 327.4 $ 427.2 $ 279.2 Cash & Short-term Investments 1,466.9 1,565.7 1,416.7

_____________________

(a) Calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus short-term investments, less total debt.

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 (millions, except per share data) Net revenues $ 1,633.0 $ 1,579.9 $ 3,129.5 $ 3,070.5 Cost of goods sold (562.9 ) (556.8 ) (1,027.4 ) (1,046.0 ) Gross profit 1,070.1 1,023.1 2,102.1 2,024.5 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (896.3 ) (809.5 ) (1,726.3 ) (1,630.1 ) Restructuring and other charges, net (9.3 ) (6.9 ) (44.9 ) (12.5 ) Total other operating expenses, net (905.6 ) (816.4 ) (1,771.2 ) (1,642.6 ) Operating income 164.5 206.7 330.9 381.9 Interest expense (10.0 ) (9.5 ) (20.0 ) (21.3 ) Interest income 15.8 6.6 31.5 10.2 Other expense, net (4.8 ) (3.7 ) (6.3 ) (8.5 ) Income before income taxes 165.5 200.1 336.1 362.3 Income tax provision (18.6 ) (49.6 ) (57.1 ) (88.4 ) Net income $ 146.9 $ 150.5 $ 279.0 $ 273.9 Net income per common share: Basic $ 2.24 $ 2.21 $ 4.24 $ 3.97 Diluted $ 2.19 $ 2.18 $ 4.15 $ 3.90 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 65.6 68.0 65.7 69.0 Diluted 67.2 69.0 67.3 70.3 Dividends declared per share $ 0.75 $ 0.75 $ 1.50 $ 1.50

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Unaudited) Six Months Ended September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 (millions) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 279.0 $ 273.9 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 116.8 108.1 Deferred income tax expense 6.1 36.1 Stock-based compensation expense 50.7 40.7 Bad debt expense 0.3 0.6 Other non-cash charges 16.3 13.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (26.5 ) (113.8 ) Inventories (151.0 ) (345.8 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (37.8 ) (59.6 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 154.7 31.8 Income tax receivables and payables (41.8 ) 28.9 Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net (18.2 ) (12.3 ) Other balance sheet changes (5.0 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities 343.6 1.9 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (82.4 ) (83.9 ) Purchases of investments (158.6 ) (431.2 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 108.1 849.2 Other investing activities - (6.0 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (132.9 ) 328.1 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long-term debt - (500.0 ) Payments of finance lease obligations (11.2 ) (10.8 ) Payments of dividends (98.2 ) (99.1 ) Repurchases of common stock, including shares surrendered for tax withholdings (225.7 ) (417.3 ) Net cash used in financing activities (335.1 ) (1,027.2 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (23.9 ) (60.6 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (148.3 ) (757.8 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,536.9 1,872.0 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,388.6 $ 1,114.2

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 (millions) Net revenues: North America $ 717.8 $ 726.6 $ 1,349.5 $ 1,427.3 Europe 526.8 493.5 977.3 909.1 Asia 348.4 316.4 725.9 650.5 Other non-reportable segments 40.0 43.4 76.8 83.6 Total net revenues $ 1,633.0 $ 1,579.9 $ 3,129.5 $ 3,070.5 Operating income: North America $ 110.2 $ 127.1 $ 235.5 $ 259.9 Europe 132.4 134.6 229.6 207.8 Asia 68.4 65.7 161.7 144.4 Other non-reportable segments 34.1 40.0 67.9 77.2 345.1 367.4 694.7 689.3 Unallocated corporate expenses (171.3) (153.8) (318.9) (294.9) Unallocated restructuring and other charges, net (9.3) (6.9) (44.9) (12.5) Total operating income $ 164.5 $ 206.7 $ 330.9 $ 381.9

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION CONSTANT CURRENCY FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Comparable Store Sales Data September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended % Change % Change Constant Currency Constant Currency North America: Digital commerce 4 % (2 %) Brick and mortar 4 % (1 %) Total North America 4 % (1 %) Europe: Digital commerce 14 % 11 % Brick and mortar 5 % 3 % Total Europe 6 % 4 % Asia: Digital commerce 19 % 15 % Brick and mortar 7 % 10 % Total Asia 8 % 11 % Total Ralph Lauren Corporation 6 % 4 % Operating Segment Net Revenues Data Three Months Ended % Change September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 As

Reported Constant

Currency (millions) North America $ 717.8 $ 726.6 (1.2 %) (1.1 %) Europe 526.8 493.5 6.8 % (0.5 %) Asia 348.4 316.4 10.1 % 12.6 % Other non-reportable segments 40.0 43.4 (7.9 %) (7.9 %) Net revenues $ 1,633.0 $ 1,579.9 3.4 % 1.7 % Six Months Ended % Change September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 As

Reported Constant

Currency (millions) North America $ 1,349.5 $ 1,427.3 (5.4 %) (5.3 %) Europe 977.3 909.1 7.5 % 3.0 % Asia 725.9 650.5 11.6 % 15.2 % Other non-reportable segments 76.8 83.6 (8.2 %) (8.2 %) Net revenues $ 3,129.5 $ 3,070.5 1.9 % 1.4 %

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION NET REVENUES BY SALES CHANNEL (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 North

America Europe Asia Other Total North

America Europe Asia Other Total (millions) Sales Channel: Retail $ 437.8 $ 238.4 $ 318.1 $ - $ 994.3 $ 424.0 $ 204.8 $ 288.2 $ - $ 917.0 Wholesale 280.0 288.4 30.3 - 598.7 302.6 288.7 28.2 - 619.5 Licensing - - - 40.0 40.0 - - - 43.4 43.4 Net revenues $ 717.8 $ 526.8 $ 348.4 $ 40.0 $ 1,633.0 $ 726.6 $ 493.5 $ 316.4 $ 43.4 $ 1,579.9 Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 North

America Europe Asia Other Total North

America Europe Asia Other Total (millions) Sales Channel: Retail $ 848.8 $ 465.1 $ 670.2 $ - $ 1,984.1 $ 861.8 $ 420.7 $ 602.1 $ - $ 1,884.6 Wholesale 500.7 512.2 55.7 - 1,068.6 565.5 488.4 48.4 - 1,102.3 Licensing - - - 76.8 76.8 - - - 83.6 83.6 Net revenues $ 1,349.5 $ 977.3 $ 725.9 $ 76.8 $ 3,129.5 $ 1,427.3 $ 909.1 $ 650.5 $ 83.6 $ 3,070.5

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION GLOBAL RETAIL STORE NETWORK (Unaudited) September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 North America Ralph Lauren Stores 49 46 Polo Outlet Stores 187 193 Total Directly Operated Stores 236 239 Concessions 1 1 Europe Ralph Lauren Stores 44 39 Polo Outlet Stores 60 59 Total Directly Operated Stores 104 98 Concessions 27 29 Asia Ralph Lauren Stores 128 107 Polo Outlet Stores 96 90 Total Directly Operated Stores 224 197 Concessions 682 682 Global Directly Operated Stores and Concessions Ralph Lauren Stores 221 192 Polo Outlet Stores 343 342 Total Directly Operated Stores 564 534 Concessions 710 712 Global Licensed Stores Total Licensed Stores 194 118

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 As

Reported Total

Adjustments(a)(b) As

Adjusted

(Reported $) Foreign

Currency

Impact As

Adjusted

(Constant $) (millions, except per share data) Net revenues $ 1,633.0 $ - $ 1,633.0 $ (27.1 ) $ 1,605.9 Gross profit 1,070.1 (1.8 ) 1,068.3 (18.8 ) 1,049.5 Gross profit margin 65.5 % 65.4 % 65.4 % Total other operating expenses, net (905.6 ) 9.0 (896.6 ) 4.9 (891.7 ) Operating expense margin 55.5 % 54.9 % 55.5 % Operating income 164.5 7.2 171.7 (13.9 ) 157.8 Operating margin 10.1 % 10.5 % 9.8 % Income before income taxes 165.5 7.2 172.7 Income tax provision (18.6 ) (13.2 ) (31.8 ) Effective tax rate 11.2 % 18.5 % Net income $ 146.9 $ (6.0 ) $ 140.9 Net income per diluted common share $ 2.19 $ 2.10 SEGMENT INFORMATION REVENUE: North America $ 717.8 $ - $ 717.8 $ 0.9 $ 718.7 Europe 526.8 - 526.8 (35.9 ) 490.9 Asia 348.4 - 348.4 7.9 356.3 Other non-reportable segments 40.0 - 40.0 - 40.0 Total revenue $ 1,633.0 $ - $ 1,633.0 $ (27.1 ) $ 1,605.9 OPERATING INCOME: North America $ 110.2 $ (2.1 ) $ 108.1 Operating margin 15.4 % 15.1 % Europe 132.4 - 132.4 Operating margin 25.1 % 25.1 % Asia 68.4 - 68.4 Operating margin 19.6 % 19.6 % Other non-reportable segments 34.1 - 34.1 Operating margin 85.2 % 85.2 % Unallocated corporate expenses and restructuring & other charges, net (180.6 ) 9.3 (171.3 ) Total operating income $ 164.5 $ 7.2 $ 171.7

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 As

Reported Total

Adjustments(a)(c) As

Adjusted

(Reported $) Foreign

Currency

Impact As

Adjusted

(Constant $) (millions, except per share data) Net revenues $ 3,129.5 $ - $ 3,129.5 $ (15.3 ) $ 3,114.2 Gross profit 2,102.1 (3.6 ) 2,098.5 (3.6 ) 2,094.9 Gross profit margin 67.2 % 67.1 % 67.3 % Total other operating expenses, net (1,771.2 ) 44.5 (1,726.7 ) (3.2 ) (1,729.9 ) Operating expense margin 56.6 % 55.2 % 55.6 % Operating income 330.9 40.9 371.8 (6.8 ) 365.0 Operating margin 10.6 % 11.9 % 11.7 % Income before income taxes 336.1 40.9 377.0 Income tax provision (57.1 ) (21.0 ) (78.1 ) Effective tax rate 17.0 % 20.7 % Net income $ 279.0 $ 19.9 $ 298.9 Net income per diluted common share $ 4.15 $ 4.44 SEGMENT INFORMATION REVENUE: North America $ 1,349.5 $ - $ 1,349.5 $ 2.5 $ 1,352.0 Europe 977.3 - 977.3 (41.3 ) 936.0 Asia 725.9 - 725.9 23.5 749.4 Other non-reportable segments 76.8 - 76.8 - 76.8 Total revenue $ 3,129.5 $ - $ 3,129.5 $ (15.3 ) $ 3,114.2 OPERATING INCOME: North America $ 235.5 $ (3.8 ) $ 231.7 Operating margin 17.4 % 17.2 % Europe 229.6 (0.2 ) 229.4 Operating margin 23.5 % 23.5 % Asia 161.7 - 161.7 Operating margin 22.3 % 22.3 % Other non-reportable segments 67.9 - 67.9 Operating margin 88.4 % 88.4 % Unallocated corporate expenses and restructuring & other charges, net (363.8 ) 44.9 (318.9 ) Total operating income $ 330.9 $ 40.9 $ 371.8

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 1, 2022 As

Reported Total

Adjustments(a)(d) As

Adjusted (millions, except per share data) Net revenues $ 1,579.9 $ - $ 1,579.9 Gross profit 1,023.1 (2.4 ) 1,020.7 Gross profit margin 64.8 % 64.6 % Total other operating expenses, net (816.4 ) 7.1 (809.3 ) Operating expense margin 51.7 % 51.2 % Operating income 206.7 4.7 211.4 Operating margin 13.1 % 13.4 % Income before income taxes 200.1 4.7 204.8 Income tax provision (49.6 ) (1.2 ) (50.8 ) Effective tax rate 24.8 % 24.8 % Net income $ 150.5 $ 3.5 $ 154.0 Net income per diluted common share $ 2.18 $ 2.23 SEGMENT INFORMATION OPERATING INCOME: North America $ 127.1 $ (2.4 ) $ 124.7 Operating margin 17.5 % 17.2 % Europe 134.6 - 134.6 Operating margin 27.3 % 27.3 % Asia 65.7 - 65.7 Operating margin 20.8 % 20.8 % Other non-reportable segments 40.0 - 40.0 Operating margin 92.3 % 92.3 % Unallocated corporate expenses and restructuring & other charges, net (160.7 ) 7.1 (153.6 ) Total operating income $ 206.7 $ 4.7 $ 211.4

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended October 1, 2022 As

Reported Total

Adjustments(a)(e) As

Adjusted (millions, except per share data) Net revenues $ 3,070.5 $ - $ 3,070.5 Gross profit 2,024.5 9.2 2,033.7 Gross profit margin 65.9 % 66.2 % Total other operating expenses, net (1,642.6 ) 10.3 (1,632.3 ) Operating expense margin 53.5 % 53.2 % Operating income 381.9 19.5 401.4 Operating margin 12.4 % 13.1 % Income before income taxes 362.3 19.5 381.8 Income tax provision (88.4 ) (4.8 ) (93.2 ) Effective tax rate 24.4 % 24.4 % Net income $ 273.9 $ 14.7 $ 288.6 Net income per diluted common share $ 3.90 $ 4.11 SEGMENT INFORMATION OPERATING INCOME: North America $ 259.9 $ 6.5 $ 266.4 Operating margin 18.2 % 18.7 % Europe 207.8 0.3 208.1 Operating margin 22.9 % 22.9 % Asia 144.4 - 144.4 Operating margin 22.2 % 22.2 % Other non-reportable segments 77.2 - 77.2 Operating margin 92.3 % 92.3 % Unallocated corporate expenses and restructuring & other charges, net (307.4 ) 12.7 (294.7 ) Total operating income $ 381.9 $ 19.5 $ 401.4

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

FOOTNOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(a) Adjustments for non-routine inventory-related charges (benefits) are recorded within cost of goods sold in the consolidated statements of operations. Adjustments for non-routine bad debt expense (benefit) and impairment of assets are recorded within selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses in the consolidated statements of operations. Adjustments for one-time income tax events are recorded within the income tax benefit (provision) in the consolidated statements of operations. Adjustments for all other charges are recorded within restructuring and other charges, net in the consolidated statements of operations. (b) Adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2023 include (i) charges of $6.8 million recorded in connection with the Company's restructuring activities, primarily associated with severance and benefit costs; (ii) other charges of $4.5 million primarily related to rent and occupancy costs associated with certain previously exited real estate locations for which the related lease agreements have not yet expired; (iii) income of $2.0 million related to consideration received from Regent, L.P. ("Regent") in connection with the Company's previously sold Club Monaco business; (iv) non-routine inventory benefits of $1.8 million primarily related to reversals of amounts previously recognized in connection with delays in U.S. customs shipment reviews and approvals; and (v) benefit of $0.3 million primarily related to Russia-related bad debt reserve adjustments. Additionally, the income tax provision reflects a benefit of $11.8 million recorded in connection with Swiss tax reform and the European Union's anti-tax avoidance directive. (c) Adjustments for the six months ended September 30, 2023 include (i) charges of $37.3 million recorded in connection with the Company's restructuring activities, primarily associated with severance and benefit costs; (ii) other charges of $9.6 million primarily related to rent and occupancy costs associated with certain previously exited real estate locations for which the related lease agreements have not yet expired; (iii) non-routine inventory benefits of $3.6 million primarily related to reversals of amounts previously recognized in connection with delays in U.S. customs shipment reviews and approvals and the COVID-19 pandemic; (iv) income of $2.0 million related to consideration received from Regent in connection with the Company's previously sold the Club Monaco business; and (v) benefit of $0.4 million primarily related to Russia-related bad debt reserve adjustments. Additionally, the income tax provision reflects a benefit of $11.8 million recorded in connection with Swiss tax reform and the European Union's anti-tax avoidance directive. (d) Adjustments for the three months ended October 1, 2022 include (i) charges of $4.9 million recorded in connection with the Company's restructuring activities; (ii) other charges of $5.7 million primarily related to rent and occupancy costs associated with certain previously exited real estate locations for which the related lease agreements have not yet expired; (iii) income of $3.5 million related to consideration received from Regent in connection with the Company's previously sold the Club Monaco business; and (iv) benefit of $2.4 million related to COVID-19-related inventory adjustments. (e) Adjustments for the six months ended October 1, 2022 include (i) other charges of $10.6 million primarily related to rent and occupancy costs associated with certain previously exited real estate locations for which the related lease agreements have not yet expired; (ii) non-routine inventory charges of $9.2 million largely recorded in connection with the Russia-Ukraine war; (iii) charges of $5.6 million recorded in connection with the Company's restructuring activities; (iv) income of $3.5 million related to consideration received from Regent in connection with the Company's previously sold the Club Monaco business; and (v) benefit of $2.4 million related to Russia-related bad debt reserve adjustments.

NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Because Ralph Lauren Corporation is a global company, the comparability of its operating results reported in U.S. Dollars is affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations because the underlying currencies in which it transacts change in value over time compared to the U.S. Dollar. Such fluctuations can have a significant effect on the Company's reported results. As such, in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"), the Company's discussions often contain references to constant currency measures, which are calculated by translating current-year and prior-year reported amounts into comparable amounts using a single foreign exchange rate for each currency. The Company presents constant currency financial information, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, as a supplement to its reported operating results. The Company uses constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how its businesses performed excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Management believes this information is useful to investors for facilitating comparisons of operating results and better identifying trends in the Company's businesses. The constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of or superior to, the Company's operating performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

This earnings release also includes certain other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures relating to the impact of charges and other items as described herein. The Company uses non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, among other things, to evaluate its operating performance and to better represent the manner in which it conducts and views its business. The Company believes that excluding items that are not comparable from period to period helps investors and others compare operating performance between two periods. While the Company considers non-U.S. GAAP measures useful in analyzing its results, they are not intended to replace, nor act as a substitute for, any presentation included in the consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, and may be different from non-U.S. GAAP measures reported by other companies.

Adjustments made during the fiscal periods presented include charges recorded in connection with the Company's restructuring activities, as well as certain other charges (benefits) associated with other non-recurring events, as described in the footnotes to the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures above. The income tax benefit (provision) has been adjusted for the tax-related effects of these charges, which were calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for each applicable jurisdiction. The income tax benefit (provision) has also been adjusted for certain other one-time income tax events and other adjustments, as described in the footnotes to the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures above. Included in this earnings release are reconciliations between the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures before and after these adjustments.

Additionally, the Company's full year Fiscal 2024 and third quarter guidance excludes any potential restructuring-related and other charges that may be incurred in future periods. The Company is not able to provide a full reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP as it is not known at this time if and when any such charges may be incurred in the future. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company's non-U.S. GAAP based financial measure guidance to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures cannot be provided at this time given the uncertain nature of any such potential charges that may be incurred in future periods.

