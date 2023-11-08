Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco Division Was Presenting Sponsor for Skills for Chicagoland's Future Employment Champions Breakfast

Jewel-Osco donated more than $350,000 to the Chicago-based organization to aid in their efforts of providing long-term careers to the underemployed.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Albertsons Companies / Last month, Jewel-Osco had the honor of being the Presenting Sponsor for Skills for Chicagoland's Future Employment Champions Breakfast!

Jewel-Osco donated more than $350,000 to the Chicago-based organization to aid in their efforts of providing long-term careers to the underemployed. More than 1,000 Skills candidates have been hired in the Chicago area stores as a result of our partnership.

We are grateful to work with an organization that is focused on helping and supporting individuals who are seeking job opportunities in the communities we serve.

