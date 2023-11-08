Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco Division Was Presenting Sponsor for Skills for Chicagoland's Future Employment Champions Breakfast

Jewel-Osco donated more than $350,000 to the Chicago-based organization to aid in their efforts of providing long-term careers to the underemployed.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Albertsons Companies / Last month, Jewel-Osco had the honor of being the Presenting Sponsor for Skills for Chicagoland's Future Employment Champions Breakfast!

Jewel-Osco donated more than $350,000 to the Chicago-based organization to aid in their efforts of providing long-term careers to the underemployed. More than 1,000 Skills candidates have been hired in the Chicago area stores as a result of our partnership.

We are grateful to work with an organization that is focused on helping and supporting individuals who are seeking job opportunities in the communities we serve.

See the original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801178/albertsons-companies-jewel-osco-division-was-presenting-sponsor-for-skills-for-chicagolands-future-employment-champions-breakfast

