AlayaCare Named One of Canada's Enterprise-Industry Leaders Winners in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Program and Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500 Program Winners for 2023

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / AlayaCare was honoured as an Enterprise-Industry leaders award winner as part of the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program.

Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year.

AlayaCare ranks 11th on the Enterprise-Industry leaders list with a 469.25% percent in revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

AlayaCare's CEO, Adrian Schauer, credits AlayaCare's dedication to innovation with the company's ability to rise to a leadership position in their segment. Schauer said, "Our core differentiation stems from investment in advanced technology such as machine learning AI, optimization, and data science - each of which helps homecare providers reduce operating costs and bolster their ability to provide reduce employee churn, deliver high-quality patient care, detect adverse events, and keep their clients out of hospital."

"This year's Enterprise-Industry leaders winners represent a high level of excellence and success as members of Canada's elite in the technology sector," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "With their bold vision for the future, impactful technologies, competitive drive, and passion for pushing the boundaries, these winners catapult Canadian innovation forward nationally and on the global stage. No doubt their successes are a source of pride and inspiration for all tech entrepreneurs."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise-Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

