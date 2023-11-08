Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
08.11.2023 | 16:34
Adeva Ranked Number 48th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Attributes 3,211% revenue growth to transforming how companies scale their tech teams with the world's top talent

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 08, 2023, the global talent network, today announced it ranked 48th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year.

Adeva's expansion rate of 3,211% reflects its success in addressing the vital needs of tech companies.

"Adeva is committed to redefining the way modern engineering leaders build their teams," said Katerina Trajchevska, co-founder and CEO of Adeva. "In today's rapidly evolving tech landscape, the ability to quickly adapt and innovate is essential. Engineering leaders require the flexibility to scale at speed, and they're increasingly ready to embrace bold strategies beyond traditional methods for hiring product and engineering talent. Adeva enables them to expand on their terms. Fueling their growth is a driving force behind our own."

Tosho Trajanov, co-founder and Head of Growth at Adeva, emphasized the network's fundamental understanding of tech companies' challenges and objectives, "Our firsthand experience as tech entrepreneurs has uniquely positioned us to curate a community that not only meets, but anticipates the needs of future-facing companies. Adeva's platform transcends typical hiring barriers, empowering companies with immediate access to high-profile tech professionals. We pride ourselves on a rigorous vetting process, ensuring our clients can seamlessly integrate top-tier product and technology experts within days."

Trajanov continued, "Our transparent pricing and the ability to tap into a network of international talent enables us to support our client's financial and operational goals. At Adeva, transparency and value are at the forefront of our client relationships."

About Adeva - https://adevait.com/
Adeva is a global talent network that connects companies with the world's best product and tech talent. Established with the vision to empower individuals and organizations to succeed on their terms, we are changing the way modern leaders build their teams at scale.

We are on a mission to become the go-to platform where independent talent and organizations connect, by continually embracing innovation and fostering a culture of flexibility and empowerment in communities globally.

Hundreds of companies like Johnson & Johnson, Hopin, Imgur, Slice, and Deltatre work with Adeva to scale their product and engineering teams quickly and effectively.


