Modular Data Center Market size worth $ 71.71 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 14.92% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Modular Data Center Market Size By Components, By Organizational Size, By Verticals, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Modular Data Center Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Modular Data Center Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.92% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 20.50 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 71.71 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Modular Data Center Market: Revolutionizing Global IT Infrastructure Deployment

In an era defined by the fourth industrial revolution, marked by big data analytics, and the Internet of Things, Verified Market Research® sheds light on the transformative impact of Modular Data Center Market on the global business landscape.

Adaptable IT Resources for the Digital Age

In response to the demands of the digital age, businesses are turning to adaptable IT resources. The Modular Data Center, a marvel of innovation, seamlessly combines rapid deployment, energy efficiency, and high compute density. With the ability to be set up anywhere globally, this solution is not merely a technological advancement; it's a paradigm shift.

Accelerated Digitization Fuels Unprecedented Modular Data Center Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst, accelerating digitization across industries. Our research reveals that datacenter IP traffic reached a staggering 20.6 ZB by 2021, emphasizing the urgency for efficient IT infrastructure. The Modular Data Center Market saw a surge in investments, with public cloud infrastructures receiving a massive influx of funds. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) particularly benefitted from cloud adoption, enhancing productivity and competitiveness.

North America Emerges as leading Hub of Innovation in Modular Data Center Market

In this dynamic landscape, North America emerges as a thriving hub of innovation, dominating the Modular Data Center Market. The region boasts prominent suppliers and a flourishing IT & telecom industry.

Key Players in Modular Data Center Market Driving the Future of IT Infrastructure

In the global Modular Data Center Market, major industry players include Dell Inc. (US), Vertiv Co. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Rahi Systems Pvt Ltd. (US), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Cannon Technologies (UK), Rittal (Germany), BladeRoom (UK), and Edge Mission Critical Systems (US). Their strategic initiatives and innovations pave the way for the future of IT infrastructure deployment.

Verified Market Research® continues to monitor these developments closely, positioning itself as a pioneer in providing tailored solutions for businesses navigating the complexities of the digital landscape. As industry leaders, we remain committed to transforming challenges into opportunities, ensuring our clients stay ahead of the curve.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Modular Data Center Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Modular Data Center Market into Components, Organizational Size, Verticals, And Geography.

Modular Data Center Market, by Components Solutions Services

Modular Data Center Market, by Organizational Size Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Modular Data Center Market, by Verticals BFSI IT and Telecommunication Media and Entertainment Healthcare Government and Defense Retail Manufacturing Others (Energy, education, and transportation, and logistics)

Modular Data Center Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



