ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2023 | 17:26
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Whirlpool Corporation: Whirlpool's Beyond Appliances: Pam Rogers Klyn

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / We're kicking off a new video series profiling leaders and innovators throughout Whirlpool Corporation. We'll go Beyond Appliances to learn from the best while having a little fun at the same time.

First up is Executive VP, Corporate Relations & Sustainability, Pamela Rogers Klyn.

ABOUT WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801222/whirlpools-beyond-appliances-pam-rogers-klyn

