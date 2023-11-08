International Paper Company: Sustaining a Workplace that Embraces Individuality & Equality at IP

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / International Paper Company

Originally published in International Paper's 2022 Sustainability Report

Diversity and inclusion

Diversity and Inclusion are critical components of our sustainability strategy. We believe that a diverse and inclusive workforce strengthens our organization, creates long-term value and fosters collaboration - which in turn drives our company's success. So we work to build and sustain a work environment that embraces individuality and teamwork equally, to produce exceptional results.

A comprehensive diversity and inclusion strategy drives employee development, ensures diverse talent pools, improves retention and increases engagement. Paired with our training programs and employee benefits, we aim to create a culture where all individuals are valued as contributors to our success. We strive for diversity everywhere we operate, and we continually seek to strengthen our commitment.

Beyond our walls, our commitment to diversity extends to our supplier network - enabling us to tap new perspectives, unique talents and innovative solutions to meet the growing and varied needs of our global customer base.

Cultivating empathy

The company's Global Diversity & Inclusion Council leads our global efforts to build and sustain a workplace that embraces individuality and collaboration to drive exceptional results. To guide our efforts, our diversity and inclusion framework - Workforce, Workplace, Marketplace - encourages diversity within our company's culture, employees' careers and the communities where our team members live and work.

Our employees are ever aware of the importance of multiple viewpoints from people with different perspectives and backgrounds. In 2022, we introduced The D&I Quarterly, a communications tool that shares important information and thought-provoking discussion topics.

We also celebrated Global D&I Awareness Month for the first time and held a multi-cultural mixer celebrating the uniqueness of our employee population.

Ensuring a diverse workforce

With an ongoing focus on hiring diverse talent through college and military veteran recruiting, we implement team member training and development programs to prepare the right candidates for key positions.

In 2022, we magnified our efforts to improve overall diversity across the organization. The most notable evidence of this initiative is that today we pride ourselves on having the most diverse demographic mix of company vice presidents in IP's history.

International Paper is a global company, so our understanding of diversity is impacted by specific workforce demographics in each location, because cultures, languages, regions, etc., influence the makeup of workforces across the globe.

We realize that diversity means something different in every geography where we operate. For example, in the U.S., we're striving for greater representation; in the Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) region, our focus is on people with disabilities and generational diversity.

39% For the graduating class of 2022, we've increased the representation of women engineers in our REACH (Recruit, Engage, Align College Hires) program by 39% year over year.

The International Paper Diversity Talent Acquisition Framework...

...establishes baseline metrics and reporting measures to help achieve our Vision 2030 goals of at least:

30% overall representation of women

overall representation of women 50% representation of women in salaried positions

representation of women in salaried positions 30% minority representation in U.S. salaried positions

Increasing engagement

We're advancing our efforts to create a trusting and open work environment, in which team members can express their ideas without fear of negative consequences. To that end, we initiated team-driven workplace flexibility plans that meet the needs of our employees.

In 2022, we established regional diversity targets to meet local circumstances in each of our operations, while aligning with our company vision. As an example, we expanded our Employee Networking Circles, cohort-specific employee groups, governed by our Global Diversity & Inclusion Council, that further inclusion and engagement and influence retention, to include regional facilities and locations. The Global D&I Council leads strategy and overall direction for these councils and ENCs.

Global enterprise

BEN - Black Employee Network

IPride - LGBTQ+ & Allies

IPVets - Veterans

Women in International Paper - Women

Department and business

Global D&I Council

GCF D&I Council

Global Sourcing D&I Council IT Inclusion Council

Local

Gender Balance (EMEA) Generations At Work (EMEA) Georgetown Women

IPWISE (International Paper Women in Science and Engineering) in Federal Way

LatAm Women in IP

NAC Northern Illinois Women Orange Mill Diversity

People With Disabilities (EMEA)

Savannah Mill's Supporting Women in the Mill (SWIM)

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

Read more

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Paper Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/801236/sustaining-a-workplace-that-embraces-individuality-equality-at-ip