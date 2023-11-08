Smile CDR Inc.: Smile Digital Health Announced as One of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 and Fast 500 Program Winners

This is the second year Smile has ranked in both the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and the North American Technology Fast 500 programs.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Smile Digital Health (Smile), a leading Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) health data fabric and exchange solutions provider, today announced it has been named to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards program and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, recognizing it as one of the world's fastest-growing technology companies.









The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program specifically recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Similarly, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 honors the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, with winners chosen based on their fiscal-year revenue growth over a three-year period.

"This is a team win for Smile. I'm proud to say that it's only through our employees' unbridled dedication to advancing innovation in healthcare and bringing meaningful value to our customers that we're able to celebrate this achievement. Our continued placement on Deloitte's Fast 50 and Fast 500 ranking lists is a very gratifying accomplishment, as we believe that Smile's success is a reflection of healthcare's growing appetite for high-quality information as a core element in the transformation of the industry," said Duncan Weatherston, Chief Executive Officer, Smile Digital Health.

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader, had the following to say about this year's Fast 500 winners, "Each year I look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners as these companies truly demonstrate how important new ideas are to progressing our society and the world, especially during difficult times. While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, I'm encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise-Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 program

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies-both public and private-in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

About Smile Digital Health

Smile Digital Health is a health information technology company focused on delivering better global health through open standards. Our enterprise-grade, open framework data fabric and integration platform fuels healthcare's digital transformation and accelerates value creation across all patient journeys at scale. Powered by our HL7® FHIR® standard-based clinical data repository (SmileInside), our platform enables collaboration and allows organizations to ingest, transform, store, enrich, analyze, aggregate and meaningfully share the health information to power digital transformation. We prepare healthcare providers, payers, researchers and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, adding new value through the intelligent use of information, and ultimately delivering better patient outcomes. For more information, visit SmileDigitalHealth.com.

