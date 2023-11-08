Beal Law Firm, PLLC: Southlake Divorce and Custody Attorney Eric Beal Again Receives Super Lawyer Recognition

Eric Beal, an expert in Texas Family Law, gains another accolade.

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Eric Beal, a distinguished attorney specializing in Family Law, has once again been honored as a Super Lawyer for the year 2023 in the state of Texas. This prestigious award underscores Beal's exceptional legal skills, vast experience, and his commitment to providing outstanding representation to his clients.

Super Lawyers, a highly respected rating service, annually recognizes lawyers who have achieved remarkable professional accomplishments and garnered recognition from their peers. The selection process involves a rigorous evaluation based on peer nominations, independent research, and a thorough assessment of the candidate's achievements. Only the top 5% of attorneys in each state are bestowed with the Super Lawyer title.

Eric Beal, a Board Certified Family Law Specialist by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, possesses over 33 years of experience in the field of Family Law and is a former U.S. Marine Corps Legal Officer and Artillery Officer. His extensive knowledge and expertise have made him a trusted legal advisor for clients facing complex family-related matters.

With a deep understanding of the intricacies of family law, Beal has successfully guided numerous clients through challenging divorce proceedings, child custody disputes, property division matters, and spousal support cases. His comprehensive approach to family law matters ensures that his clients receive the highest level of representation and support during emotionally charged legal battles.

In addition to his extensive experience, Eric Beal's Board Certification in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization sets him apart as a distinguished expert in his field. This prestigious certification reflects his dedication to maintaining the highest standards of practice and staying abreast of the latest developments in Family Law.

Throughout his career, Eric Beal has demonstrated a genuine commitment to his clients' well-being and has consistently achieved favorable outcomes on their behalf. His compassionate approach, combined with his strategic legal counsel, has earned him the trust and respect of both clients and peers alike.

Being named a Super Lawyer in the area of Family Law for multiple consecutive years is a testament to Eric Beal's outstanding legal skills, unwavering dedication, and his commitment to achieving the best possible results for his clients.

About Eric Beal:

Eric Beal is a highly regarded Family Law attorney based in Southlake, Texas. With over 33 years of experience, he is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a distinction held by a select few attorneys in the state. Beal is dedicated to providing personalized and effective legal representation to clients facing a wide range of family law matters, including divorce, child custody, property division, and spousal support.

