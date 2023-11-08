Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Welding Guns and Torches Market to Hit $2.08 Billion by 2028, Collaborative Innovation and R&D Propel Leading Companies in the Welding Industry - Arizton

Technology Advances such as the Magnetic Arc Welding Process and explosive Welding are Uplifting the Market Competition.
CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the welding guns and torches market is growing at a CAGR of 5.60% during 2022-2028.
Welding Guns and Torches Market
Advanced welding processes are a significant trend driving the growth of the welding guns and torches market. These innovative techniques offer enhanced precision, efficiency, and quality in joining materials, meeting the evolving demands of industries across various sectors. As traditional welding methods evolve, these advanced processes highlight their potential to revolutionize the field, creating new opportunities for welding guns and torches manufacturers.
Welding Guns and Torches Market Report Scope
Report Scope
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 2.08 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 1.50 Billion
CAGR - Size (2022-2028)
5.60 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Type, Cooling Method, Functionality, End-users, Distribution Channel, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Market Dynamics
· Usage in Manufacturing, Construction, and Automobile Industries
· Emerging Economies with Growing Industrial Sectors
· Need for Repair and Maintenance Across Industries
Rapid Industrial Growth Fuels Demand for Welding Equipment in Emerging Economies
The industrial sectors in emerging economies experience robust growth as they transition from agricultural economies to manufacturing hubs. Manufacturing industries, including automotive, electronics, and consumer goods, heavily rely on welding for fabrication, assembly, and production. The increased manufacturing activities directly contribute to the demand for welding equipment, driving the growth of the welding guns and torches market. Many emerging economies have experienced a surge in automobile production as disposable income and consumer demand rise. Welding is a critical process in automotive manufacturing for assembling frames, body panels, and exhaust systems. The growth of the automotive industry translates to a significant demand for welding guns and torches that are essential for ensuring the quality and safety of vehicles. Energy-intensive sectors, such as oil and gas exploration, power generation, and renewable energy projects, require welding to fabricate and maintain equipment and infrastructure. As emerging economies seek to enhance their energy capacity and security, the demand for welding equipment, including specialized torches for welding pipelines and tanks, experiences substantial growth.
Many opportunities have arisen in developing countries for the welding industry to explore, provided it remains responsive to societal demands and possesses the requisite technologies and skilled workforce. Collaborative research initiatives with government and academia offer a pathway for the industry to access innovative technologies and grow. Global leaders in the welding guns and torches market, such as Lincoln Electric, ESAB, and more, try to stand out by showcasing distinctive product portfolios. Companies focus more on research and development, which has enabled the introduction of innovative welding solutions, trying to be the most preferred choice in the automotive, construction, and manufacturing industries that drive demand for the welding guns and torches market. In addition, several regional players effectively compete in specific markets, addressing niche industries or regional demands by offering tailored welding solutions. Continuous innovation is a driving force in this market. Companies that invest in research and development to create more efficient, precise, and sustainable welding accessories, such as guns and torches, gain a competitive edge. Advances, such as digital welding systems and automation, have shaped the industry's future.
Middle East & Africa Welding Guns and Torches Market Set to Experience Swift Expansion in the Next 6 Years
The Middle East & Africa welding guns and torches market will reach $152.99 million by 2028.
As a significant player in the global oil and gas industry, Saudi Arabia has a thriving market for welding guns and torches. According to data from the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), the government's ambitious Vision 2030 initiative aims to diversify the country's economy and reduce its dependency on oil. This strategy has led to increased investment in petrochemicals, manufacturing, and infrastructure development sectors. Welding technology is instrumental in these industries, driving a steady demand for welding equipment. In addition, the Kingdom has invested in renewable energy projects, including solar and wind farms, which further boost the welding market for assembly and maintenance purposes. It is important to note that Saudi Arabia has specific regulatory standards, and market players must ensure compliance to tap into these growth opportunities.
Key Company Profiles
- ESAB
- Fronius International
- Illinois Tool Works
- Lincoln Electric
- Panasonic Connect
- ABICOR BINZEL
- American Torch Tip
- SKS Welding Systems
- CEA
- Cigweld
- CK Worldwide
- Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik
- Dinse
- Eurostahl
- EWM
- GYS
- HTP America
- Hypertherm
- Kemppi
- Lorch Schweisstechnik
- OTC DAIHEN ASIA
- Sumig USA
- TBi Industries
- TOKIN Corporation
- Trafimet Group
- Translas
- Tregaskiss
Market Segmentation
Type
- MIG
- TIG
- Plasma
- Stick
- Others
Cooling Method
- Gas Cooled
- Water Cooled
Functionality
- Manual
- Robotic
- Semi-automatic
End-users
- Heavy Fabrication
- Automotive & Transportation
- Construction
- Energy
- Defense & Aerospace
- Other Industries
Distribution Channel
- Direct Channel
- Indirect Channel
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- The Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
- South Africa
- The Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
How big is the welding guns and torches market?
What is the growth rate of the global welding guns and torches market?
Which region dominates the global welding guns and torches market share?
What are the significant trends in the welding guns and torches market?
Who are the key players in the global welding guns and torches market?
