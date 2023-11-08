Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2023 | 19:02
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

120Hz & 144Hz TV Black Friday Deals 2023: Best Early 85, 75, 70, 65, 55, 50 & 43 Inch High Refresh Rate Smart TV Savings Shared by Save Bubble

Black Friday researchers monitor the best early 144Hz & 120Hz TV deals for Black Friday, featuring all the best offers on Sony, LG, Samsung, Hisense, Vizio & TCL 4K & 8K HDR smart TVs

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Black Friday experts at Save Bubble have found the top early 120Hz & 144Hz TV deals for Black Friday, featuring the latest deals on high refresh rate smart TVs in various sizes including 85, 75, 70, 65, 55, 50 and 43-inch options. Links to the best offers are listed below.

Best 120Hz TV Deals:

  • Save up to $1,000 on Samsung 120Hz TVs (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to 20% on 120Hz Samsung TVs such as the 65" Samsung QN85B (Samsung.com)
  • Save up to $2,000 on Sony 120Hz TVs (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to $1,400 on LG 120Hz TVs (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to $500 on TCL 120Hz TVs (Walmart.com)
  • Save on Vizio 120Hz TVs (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to $1,000 on Hisense 120Hz TVs (Walmart.com)

Best 144Hz TV Deals:

  • Save up to $2,700 on Samsung 144Hz TVs (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to $1,800 on Samsung TVs with up to 144Hz refresh rate (Samsung.com)
  • Save on Hisense 144Hz 4K UHD TVs (Walmart.com)

Best Smart TV Deals:

  • Save up to 50% on a wide range of Samsung, Sony, LG, VIZIO & more 4K & smart TVs (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to $1,000 on Samsung TVs including the Samsung Class QLED 4K TV (Samsung.com)
  • Save up to $1,200 on Sony BRAVIA LED & OLED TVs (Sony.com)

Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart.com to shop hundreds more live deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The choice between a 120Hz and 144Hz TV warrants careful consideration as it directly impacts the viewing experience. Both refresh rates refer to how many times the television displays a new image per second, with implications for motion clarity, gaming, and overall visual quality.

A 120Hz TV is an excellent choice for general viewing, offering a considerable improvement over traditional 60Hz displays. It reduces motion blur and enhances the viewing experience, making it a sound investment for most users. Gamers and sports enthusiasts will find it particularly appealing, thanks to its ability to handle fast-paced scenes with grace.

On Nov. 24, 2023, consumers worldwide will converge on retail outlets and e-commerce platforms to partake in the annual shopping extravaganza known as Black Friday. This year, the event falls on November 24, bringing with it a multitude of discounts and deals across various product categories. Among the highlights of Black Friday 2023 are the 120Hz and 144Hz TV product categories, which cater to tech-savvy consumers seeking smoother and more immersive visual experiences.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble rounds up the latest online sales news. As an affiliate, Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact Information
Andy Mathews
Director, Nicely Network
andy@nicelynetwork.com

SOURCE: Save Bubble

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801008/120hz-144hz-tv-black-friday-deals-2023-best-early-85-75-70-65-55-50-43-inch-high-refresh-rate-smart-tv-savings-shared-by-save-bubble

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.