

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a weak start and a subsequent recovery Wednesday morning, the Switzerland stock market moved along the flat line till about a couple of hours past noon before climbing higher to end the day's session on a positive note.



Investors largely made their moves, reacting to quarterly earnings updates.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 24.03 points or 0.23% at 10,595.06, after moving between 10.530.51 and 10,645.22.



Partners Group climbed 1.33%. Lonza Group, ABB, Richemont, Novartis, Roche Holding, Holcim and Sonova gained 0.7 to 1%.



Swiss Life Holding tumbled nearly 6% after the company said that its Asset Management Business saw a fall in the first nine months of the year and a decline in its solvency ratio.



Alcon, Geberit and Nestle lost 0.55 to 0.72%.



In the Mid Price Index, Georg Fischer, Straumann Holding, Galenica Sante, Lindt & Spruengli, Tecan Group, VAT Group, Meyer Burger Tech and Swatch Group gained 1 to 2%.



AMS declined nearly 5%. Dufry ended 2.31% down, while Barry Callebaut, Swiss Prime Site and BKW ended lower by 0.9 to 1.2%.



