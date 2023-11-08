Tidal Wave Auto Spa Announces Opening of Three Brand-New Express Wash Locations

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands Footprint in Tennessee and Virginia

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the opening of three brand-new locations this week in Jefferson City, TN, Savannah, TN, and Manassas, VA.

To celebrate the Grand Openings, the new Tennessee and Virginia locations are offering eight days of free car washes from November 8-November 15. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners living in and around these communities to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - for savings up to $40.

"We're excited to expand our footprint in Tennessee and Virginia this week," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "Each of these brand-new locations are built with industry-leading car care technology to provide our customers with the ultimate car wash experience. Our teams are looking forward to bringing clean car happiness to folks in the Jefferson City, Savannah, and Manassas communities for years to come."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. In the years since, the company has earned its reputation as an industry leader, known for their cutting-edge car care technology, pristine locations, and dedication to delivering an exceptional car wash experience to every customer. The company offers single wash options and unlimited wash memberships to fit any budget, and customers planning to wash more than once a month can save money by joining any of Tidal Wave's Clean Club unlimited wash membership options.

Jefferson City, TN Location: 635 E Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN 37730

Savannah, TN Location: 1680 Wayne Rd, Savannah, TN 38372

Manassas, VA Location: 8411 Centreville Rd, Manassas, VA 20111

Tidal Wave Auto Spa currently has 17 Tennessee express wash locations and 10 Virginia express wash locations. The company has plans for continued expansion in both states with new Virginia locations in Culpeper, Waynesboro, and Christiansburg, and new Tennessee locations in Clarksville, Clinton, Cordova, Johnson City, and more in the coming months.

For more information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 204 locations operating in 23 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

