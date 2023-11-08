Regulatory News:

Arkema's (Paris:AKE) Board of Directors unanimously expresses its confidence in Thierry Le Hénaff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, to execute the strategy announced on the Capital Markets Day of 27 September 2023, and proposes the renewal of his term of office for four years at the next annual general meeting in May 2024.

Following the Capital Markets Day held on 27 September 2023, the Board of Directors, at its meeting on 8 November 2023, highlighting the successful transformation of Arkema into a Specialty Materials player, decided unanimously and upon the recommendation of the Nomination, Compensation and Governance Committee, to propose the renewal of Thierry Le Hénaff's term of office for four years at the next annual general meeting to be held on 15 May 2024.

Subject to shareholders approving this proposal at the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors intends to renew Thierry Le Hénaff's term of office as Arkema's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

This decision reflects the Board of Directors' full confidence in Thierry Le Hénaff to continue to successfully carry out the Group's development in innovative materials for a sustainable world, in line with the roadmap presented to investors during the Capital Markets Day.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 91% of Group sales in 2022, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 11.5 billion in 2022, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

