Fastport Receives 2023 Hire Vets Gold Medallion Award From the U.S. Department of Labor

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su recognized Fastport, Inc. as one of the 859 recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor.

With this award, Fastport has now earned its fifth Gold Medallion, including the program's inaugural award. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

"Fastport has a strong history of connecting the military community with its nationwide employer network, and it regularly brings service members, Veterans, and military spouses into its ranks," said Fastport CEO Bill McLennan. "We are proud to continue in the tradition of employing and retaining from the military community and helping other companies become Veteran-Ready employers."

Recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; and pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.

To help more organizations develop connectivity with military veteran job seekers, Fastport is hosting the annual Veteran Ready Summit that takes companies from a military-friendly mindset to truly Veteran-Ready. Attendees will learn about Registered Apprenticeships and get practical and hands-on material during the event held at the American Trucking Associations' headquarters in Washington D.C. December 13-14. Registered Apprenticeships have been so successful that Veterans are no longer considered an "underrepresented group".

About Fastport, Inc.: Fastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary and a part of the Centers of Excellence to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information about Fastport and Registered Apprenticeships, visit www.fastport.com or www.nationalapprenticeship.org.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program: The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. The 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2024. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.

