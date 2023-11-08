HNR Acquisition Corp Announces the Filing of a Registration Statement

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / HNR Acquisition Corp (NYSE American:HNRA) (the "Company" or "HNRA") announces that, on November 7, 2023, the Company filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the "S-1") to register approximately 1.3 million common shares that were previously issued prior to the initial public offering to facilitate the approval of listing with the NYSE American.

Shareholder meeting on November 13, 2023 to approve Initial Business Combination

In preparation of HNRA's pending closing of a business combination with Pogo Resources, LLC and its subsidiaries to acquire the Grayburg-Jackson oil field in the prolific Permian Basin, HNRA has: filed the S-1 to register approximately 1.3 million previously issued common shares to facilitate the approval of listing with the NYSE American; scheduled a special meeting of shareholders to approve the business combination on November 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. eastern; and scheduled a shareholder's meeting on November 14, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. eastern for an extension of time to complete the business combination, if necessary.

Any shareholder whose redemption payment is distributed after the deposit into the trust to extend the period of time by which the Company must complete its initial business combination, the per share redemption amount will increase by virtue of the additional trust fund payments. Accordingly, the Board of Directors has recommended that the shareholders approve the Extension Amendment Proposal.

About HNR Acquisition Corp

HNRA is a blank check company (otherwise known as a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

For more information on HNRA, the acquisition and the transaction, please visit the Company website: https://www.hnra-nyse.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expected, including the funding of the Trust Account to further extend the period for the Company to consummate an initial business combination, if needed. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "seeks," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "should" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future results, based on currently available information and reflect the Company's management's current beliefs. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the risks relating to our business - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on EDGAR (see www.edgar-online.com) and with the Securities and Exchange Commission (see www.sec.gov). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, please refer to the Risk Factors section of the Company's Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, the Risk Factors section of the definitive proxy statement filed on Schedule 14A on October 13, 2023, and the Risk Factors section of the registration statement on Form S-1 filed on November 7, 2023 for additional information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

