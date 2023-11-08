The Barber Shop Marketing Receives Five Prestigious Davey Awards from the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts

Winning Entries Highlight one of the Top Small Marketing Agencies Worldwide

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / The Barber Shop Marketing was honored with five International Davey Awards, the leading awards competition specifically for smaller agencies, marking a year of exceptional honors and recognition for one of the fastest-growing marketing and advertising agencies in North Texas.

Coming home with the Gold Award for Public Service-Public Service Brochure on behalf of DFW Airport Customer Service, The Barber Shop Marketing's Creative Director, David Adkins, celebrates more than fifteen years with the agency and a wall full of awards for his exceptional creative campaigns. In addition to the Gold Award, The Barber Shop Marketing won four Silver Awards for Integrated Campaign-Travel & Tourism for Addison Oktoberfest; Integrated Campaign-Arts & Entertainment for Wildflower Arts and Music Festival; Film/Video-Low-Budget for Yo Quiero's Cowboys Digital Display at AT&T Stadium; and Social Campaigns & Series-Food & Drink featuring Yo Quiero's Squad Ghouls.

The winners were announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms. AIVA members include executives from organizations such as Condé Nast, Disney, GE, Keller Crescent, Microsoft, Monster.com, MTV, Push., Publicis, Sesame Workshops, The Marketing Store, Worktank and Yahoo! and many more.

With nearly 2,000 entries from across the US and around the world, the Davey Awards honors the finest creative work from the best small shops, firms, and companies worldwide.

"The talent displayed by the Entrants into our 19th season has proven to be massive", said AIVA managing director Lauren Angeloni. "I've come to expect ingenuity and innovation from our small shops and independent creators, but this year is particularly stunning. I want to congratulate all of the honorees for their well-deserved wins. I also would like to extend sincere thanks to our jurors, who gave so much time and care in their evaluation of each entry."

Amy Hall, owner of The Barber Shop Marketing, said, "It's truly an honor for The Davey Awards to recognize the creative ability of our team as well as the innate collaborative spirit we have with our clients at The Barber Shop. We strive to harness the best creative concepts on behalf of our clients and love to celebrate a shared success."

About The Barber Shop Marketing

The Barber Shop Marketing is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Dallas with category-leading clients including Uplift Education, Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air & Electric, ¡Yo Quiero!, City of Richardson, Smith Thompson Home Security, Town of Addison, and Bill Dickason Chevrolet. Their specialization includes advertising, creative, media, digital, social media, public relations, and search optimization. For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com or phone 214-217-7177. Follow The Barber Shop Marketing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebarbershopmarketing or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-barber-shop-marketing.

About the Davey Awards:

The Davey Awards is an international award focused exclusively on honoring outstanding creative work from the best small teams from across the world. The 19th Annual Davey Awards received over 2,000 entries from ad agencies, digital agencies, production firms, in-house creative professionals, graphic designers, design firms and public relations firms.

All it took was one small stone and a flash of ingenuity for David to overcome Goliath. The Davey Awards were inspired by this symbol of creative resourcefulness and used it as the foundation of our updated brand identity and sleek new statuette. In their 19th year, they doubled down on their core mission-celebrating brilliant ideas from small teams. The Davey Awards level the playing field so entrants compete with only their peers, and winners can gain the recognition they deserve. Please visit www.daveyawards.com for more information.

