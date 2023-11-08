Vytalize Health Ranked No. 26 on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Company debuts on the prestigious list of North America's fastest-growing companies with a remarkable three-year revenue growth of over 7,000%

HOBOKEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Vytalize Health, a leading risk-bearing provider enablement platform, announced its inclusion on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Vytalize Health ranked 26th overall on the list and earned 9th place in the Life Sciences category with a remarkable 7,039% revenue growth over the past three years.

Now in its 29th year, the annual list recognizes some of the most innovative, fastest-growing companies across North America, including public and private companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors.

"Our ongoing success is driven by the team's relentless dedication to advancing value-based care and delivering proactive, patient-first care that improves outcomes while simultaneously lowering costs," said Faris Ghawi, Co-Founder and CEO of Vytalize Health. "2023 has proven to be a year of great transformation. We are building on this momentum as we continue to support our partner practices across the country in reaching healthcare's next evolution."

Vytalize Health's inclusion in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 comes on the heels of remarkable savings achieved in its Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health (REACH) program - Medicare's most advanced value-based program. It was among the top-performing REACH ACOs, generating over $1,300 in savings per beneficiary. Vytalize Health was one of five Standard REACH ACOs in the top quartile for each Triple Aim measure: cost (83rd), quality (82nd), and patient experience (78th). Of those five ACOs, Vytalize Health was the only 2022 starter to achieve these results.

Earlier this year, Vytalize Health earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies, securing a top 10 ranking in the Healthcare Services category after successfully closing a $100 million funding round and acquiring one of the nation's largest IPAs, Independent Physician Association of New York.

In addition, Vytalize Health was recognized as an Inc. Best Workplace for 2023, lauded for its strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), inclusive work environment, and supportive culture, highly valued by its dedicated workforce of over 260 employees.

About Vytalize Health

Vytalize Health is a risk-bearing provider enablement platform addressing the healthcare industry's biggest challenges with its cutting-edge value-based care delivery system. Vytalize partners with more than 5,000 leading providers to improve the quality of care through evidence-based medicine and a patient experience rooted in kindness. By delivering the right data at the right time in the workflow to physicians and their staff, Vytalize makes its partners more efficient and effective, allowing them to focus on proactive, personalized medicine to improve the value of care and lower costs. Learn more at www.vytalizehealth.com.

Contact Information

Matt Buder Shapiro

Chief Marketing Officer

Matt@vytalizehealth.com

(216) 337-0461

