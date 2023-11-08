DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Herpes Zoster Market Size and Share to Grow Positively by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight | Leading Companies - Immorna, ICON, Curevo, Green Cross Corporation, ModernaTX, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb

The dynamics of the herpes zoster market are anticipated to change during the forecast period (2023-2032) owing to emerging therapies expected launch, rising incidence of herpes zoster, and increasing awareness and high demand for shingles prevention.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Herpes Zoster Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, herpes zoster emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Herpes Zoster Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the herpes zoster market size in the 7MM was found to be USD 834 million in 2022 and it is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

According to DelveInsight's estimates, in 2022, the number of healthy patient population at-risk for herpes zoster in the United States was found to be more than 100 million which is expected to increase to more than 160 million by 2032.

which is expected to increase to more than by 2032. Leading herpes zoster companies such as Immorna Biotherapeutics, Inc., ICON plc, Zhuhai Trinomab Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Curevo Inc, Green Cross Corporation, ModernaTX, Inc., Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others are developing novel herpes zoster drugs that can be available in the herpes zoster market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel herpes zoster drugs that can be available in the herpes zoster market in the coming years. Some key therapies for herpes zoster treatment include JCXH-105, TNM005, CRV-101 Vaccine Antigen High Dose, mRNA-1468, PF-07915234, HZ/su vaccine, Herpes Zoster Vaccine GSK1437173A, Varicella Zoster Vaccine, and others.

Herpes Zoster Overview

Herpes zoster, commonly known as shingles, is a neurocutaneous condition primarily triggered by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This reactivation typically arises from a latent VZV infection in the dorsal sensory or cranial nerve ganglia following an initial VZV infection earlier in life. Once reactivated, the virus migrates along a nerve pathway to the skin, resulting in the development of a characteristic rash. Initial symptoms often include pain and a burning sensation, typically localized to one side of the body, and are soon followed by the appearance of red rashes. The gold standard for diagnosing herpes zoster is the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) due to its remarkable accuracy in both sensitivity and specificity. Additionally, alternative techniques such as Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) staining and antigen-detection methods can also be employed on biopsy samples, with eosinophilic nuclear inclusions being a viable diagnostic criterion.

Herpes Zoster Epidemiology Segmentation

The herpes zoster epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current herpes zoster patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The herpes zoster market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Healthy Patient Population at-risk for Herpes Zoster

Eligible Patient Population for Herpes Zoster Vaccination

Herpes Zoster Treatment Market

Shingles treatment should commence within three days of the rash appearing, and it's typically initiated by a dermatologist or another healthcare professional. Starting treatment early, within this timeframe, can help prevent potential complications, such as persistent nerve pain. The primary treatment options for shingles, according to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, include antiviral medications and vaccines. For vaccines, Zostavax and Shingrix are available choices. As for FDA-approved drugs, Famciclovir (Famvir), valacyclovir (Valtrex), and sometimes acyclovir (Sitavig, Zovirax) are prescribed. While these medications cannot cure shingles, they can alleviate symptoms and reduce the duration of the illness. Additionally, pain relievers may help manage the discomfort associated with shingles. In addition to these treatments, wet compresses, calamine lotion, and colloidal oatmeal baths may offer relief from itching.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that approximately one in three individuals in the United States will experience a shingles outbreak at some point in their lives. Swift treatment with oral antiviral medications such as acyclovir, valacyclovir, and famciclovir can reduce the intensity and duration of acute pain. However, the key to mitigating the socioeconomic impact of this disease lies in preventing VZV infections. Our analysis indicates that the shingles market is poised for growth, driven by anticipated therapy launches in the forecasted period.

Key Herpes Zoster Therapies and Companies

JCXH-105: Immorna Biotherapeutics, Inc./ICON plc

TNM005: Zhuhai Trinomab Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

CRV-101 Vaccine Antigen High Dose: Curevo Inc/Green Cross Corporation

mRNA-1468: ModernaTX, Inc.

PF-07915234: Pfizer

HZ/su vaccine: GlaxoSmithKline

Herpes Zoster Vaccine GSK1437173A: GlaxoSmithKline

Varicella Zoster Vaccine: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Herpes Zoster Market Dynamics

The herpes zoster market dynamics have undergone significant changes over the years. Firstly, the aging population is a significant driver. As the global population continues to age, the risk of developing herpes zoster increases, creating a growing patient pool for antiviral medications and vaccines. Additionally, advancements in medical research and development have brought new treatments and vaccines to the market. Vaccination campaigns, such as the introduction of the varicella-zoster vaccine, have helped reduce the incidence and severity of herpes zoster. This, in turn, affects the demand for antiviral medications and preventive treatments.

Pharmaceutical companies play a pivotal role in the herpes zoster market, continually innovating to improve treatment outcomes. As a result, competition among drug manufacturers has intensified, which can affect pricing and accessibility. Lastly, public health initiatives and awareness campaigns have increased the general understanding of herpes zoster and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. This has not only contributed to improved patient outcomes but also influenced healthcare-seeking behavior.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the herpes zoster market. Despite the development of vaccines, equitable distribution and accessibility can be challenging, especially in lower-income regions. This can result in disparities in protection against herpes zoster, leaving vulnerable populations at risk. The cost of antiviral medications and vaccines can be a significant barrier, preventing some individuals from seeking appropriate treatment or preventive measures. This financial burden can limit herpes zoster market growth and affect patient outcomes.

Moreover, there is a lingering social stigma surrounding conditions like herpes zoster, which can deter individuals from seeking care promptly. Additionally, low awareness about the virus and its potential complications can delay diagnosis and treatment, impacting herpes zoster market dynamics. While the aging population can be a driver for the herpes zoster market, it can also present challenges in terms of healthcare infrastructure and support for the elderly, especially in regions with rapidly aging demographics.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Herpes Zoster Market Size in 2022 USD 834 Million Key Herpes Zoster Companies Immorna Biotherapeutics, Inc., ICON plc, Zhuhai Trinomab Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Curevo Inc, Green Cross Corporation, ModernaTX, Inc., Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others Key Herpes Zoster Therapies JCXH-105, TNM005, CRV-101 Vaccine Antigen High Dose, mRNA-1468, PF-07915234, HZ/su vaccine, Herpes Zoster Vaccine GSK1437173A, Varicella Zoster Vaccine, and others

Scope of the Herpes Zoster Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Herpes Zoster current marketed and emerging therapies

Herpes Zoster current marketed and emerging therapies Herpes Zoster Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Herpes Zoster Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Herpes Zoster Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Herpes Zoster Market Access and Reimbursement

