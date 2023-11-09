

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.8 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 609.507 trillion yen.



That's down from 2.9 percent in September.



Excluding trusts, bank lending rose an annual 3.1 percent to 532.259 trillion yen, easing from the 3.2 percent growth in the previous month.



Lending from trusts rose 0.6 percent on year to 77.247 trillion yen, slowing from 0.8 percent a month earlier. Lending from foreign banks surged an annual 14.6 percent to 4.167 trillion yen - accelerating from 10.3 percent in September.



