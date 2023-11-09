

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.734 trillion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That missed forecasts for a surplus of 3.00 trillion yen following the 2.142 trillion yen surplus in August.



Imports were down 18.1 percent on year to 8.718 trillion yen, while exports rose an annual 2.6 percent to 9.060 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 341.2 billion yen.



The capital account showed a deficit of 58.5 billion yen, while the financial account posted a surplus of 3.003 trillion yen.



