

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported that its net income for the third quarter increased 21% to 806 million euros from the prior year's 667 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 1.02 euros from 0.85 euros last year.



On widebody aircraft, the company has decided to increase the production rate for the A350 to 10 aircraft a month in 2026 and continues to target rate 4 for the A330 in 2024.



The company still expects to achieve around 720 commercial aircraft deliveries and EBIT Adjusted of 6.0 billion euros in 2023.



Airbus's third quarter EBIT adjusted increased by 21 percent year-over-year to 1.01 billion euros, mainly reflecting the increased commercial aircraft deliveries and a positive year-on-year impact from currency hedging, partly offset by the charges related to updated Estimates at Completion of certain satellite development programs.



Revenues for the third quarter increased 12% to 14.90 billion euros from the prior year's 13.31 billion euros, mainly reflecting the higher commercial aircraft deliveries, partly offset by the lower contribution from the Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defense and Space divisions, in particular by the reduced helicopter deliveries.



The company delivered a total of 488 commercial aircraft in the nine months ended 30 September 2023 compared to 437 aircraft in the prior year. The latest period aircraft delivery comprised of 41 A220s, 391 A320 Family, 20 A330s and 36 A350s.



