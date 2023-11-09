Balsam Hill Black Friday: Round-Up of Early Christmas Tree Offers Reported by The Consumer Post

Black Friday experts at The Consumer Post are monitoring any early Black Friday 2023 offers on Balsam Hill artificial, pre-lit, frosted & flocked Christmas trees

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Here's a guide to any early Balsam Hill deals and offers for Black Friday 2023, including a review of any available sales on Christmas trees under 6 ft., 6-6.5 ft., 7-7.5 ft., 8-9ft., 10-14 ft., and 15-30 ft. in size. Links to any available offers are highlighted below.

Best Balsam Hill Christmas Tree Deals:

Save up to $3,000 on Christmas trees (pre-lit, frosted & more) (BalsamHill.com)

Save up to 50% on a wide selection of pre-lit Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)

Save up to $1,000 on Balsam Hill frosted Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)

Best Balsam Hill Christmas Tree Deals by Height:

Save up to $500 on Balsam Hill under 6 ft. Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)

Save up to 40% on Balsam Hill 6 - 6.5 ft. Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)

Save up to 40% on Balsam Hill 7 - 7.5 ft. Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)

Save up to 60% on Balsam Hill 8 - 9 ft. Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)

Save up to 40% on Balsam Hill 10 - 14 ft. Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)

Save up to $3,000 on Balsam Hill 15 - 30 ft. Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)

Best Artificial Christmas Tree Deals:

Save up to 40% on Balsam Hill artificial Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)

Save up to 74% on artificial Christmas trees (pre-lit, flocked, frosted & more) (Walmart.com)

Save up to 60% on artificial Christmas trees (Michaels.com)

Save on King Of Christmas artificial Christmas trees (KingOfChristmas.com)

Save up to 60% on a wide range of artificial Christmas trees (Wayfair.com)

For more live deals, click here to shop Walmart's full range of products.

Balsam Hill combines elegance with sustainability. Their artificial trees are crafted with the environment in mind, utilizing high-quality, long-lasting materials that reduce the need for natural tree harvesting. The durability of Balsam Hill's products means they can be enjoyed for many holiday seasons, decreasing the overall ecological footprint.

Furthermore, the company has a commitment to eco-friendly packaging and supports initiatives to preserve forests. By choosing Balsam Hill, customers not only beautify their homes but also contribute to a more sustainable and eco-conscious future.

Black Friday 2023 is set to make its annual return on November 24 this year, and shoppers across the nation are gearing up for a day of unparalleled savings. Among the myriad of brands and retailers participating, Balsam Hill, a renowned name in high-quality artificial Christmas trees and holiday decorations, is expected to offer enticing deals on their products.

