

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) reported that its EBITDA for the nine-month period 2023 was 376.1 million euros, an increase of 3.8% from the prior-year period.



Free cash flow increased by 6.3% to 199.1 million euros from the prior year.



Revenues for the period were 1.94 billion euros up from 1.89 billion euros last year.



The company raised its guidance for EBITDA in the current financial year to a range of 495 million euros - 505 million euros from the initial guidance of 480 million euros - 500 million euros.



The company narrowed its expectations for free cash flow to a range of 260 million euros - 270 million euros, from the initial outlook of 250 million euros - 270 million euros.



