

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 2-day high of 1.0814 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0823.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 0.5930 and 1.8062 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.5910 and 1.8104, respectively.



Moving away from a recent 2-day low of 89.13 against the yen, the kiwi edged up to 89.49.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.06 against the aussie, 0.60 against the greenback, 1.77 against the euro and 89.13 against the yen.



