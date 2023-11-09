Avolta AG
Avolta AG announces that its shares (ISIN CH0023405456, Swiss Security No. 2340545) will start trading today on the Swiss Stock Exchange as (SIX: AVOL). With its inclusive and engaging visual identity as showcased on avoltaworld.com, Avolta now leads the way as the company aligns under a single, united and strategic global brand to fully realise its Destination 2027 strategy.
First announced as the intended new name for the Dufry-Autogrill combination in early October, Avolta was voted in by shareholders with an overwhelmingly positive 99.77% vote at an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday 3 November, 2023. The name change was then applied to the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) where the company (ISIN CH0023405456, Swiss Security No. 2340545) is now listed as (SIX: AVOL), kicking off the launch of the company's new, traveler-centric website avoltaworld.com.
