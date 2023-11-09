Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta ready for next era: changes ticker to AVOL and unveils avoltaworld.com



09.11.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Avolta AG announces that its shares (ISIN CH0023405456, Swiss Security No. 2340545) will start trading today on the Swiss Stock Exchange as (SIX: AVOL). With its inclusive and engaging visual identity as showcased on avoltaworld.com, Avolta now leads the way as the company aligns under a single, united and strategic global brand to fully realise its Destination 2027 strategy. First announced as the intended new name for the Dufry-Autogrill combination in early October, Avolta was voted in by shareholders with an overwhelmingly positive 99.77% vote at an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday 3 November, 2023. The name change was then applied to the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) where the company (ISIN CH0023405456, Swiss Security No. 2340545) is now listed as (SIX: AVOL), kicking off the launch of the company's new, traveler-centric website avoltaworld.com.



Moving forward, the Avolta brand will lead all internal and external communications, with all corporate brands of the former Dufry and Autogrill Group transitioning to the Avolta brand family. Consumer-facing brands, including consumer-facing elements of corporate brands, like Dufry, Autogrill, Hudson and World Duty Free, to name a few, will continue to operate as previously, enjoying their familiarity with travelers. For further information:



