Hicham Aboutaam and Phoenix Ancient Art Display Monumental Masterpieces at the Park Avenue Armory

Salon Art + Design, Stand B9

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Big names like Alexander the Great, Catherine the Great, and the Roman god Ares will be at the Park Avenue Armory for the annual Salon Art + Design show, stand B9. The renowned fair will run Nov. 9-13, 2023.

Phoenix Ancient Art

Hicham Aboutaam: Large Roman Glass Ribbed Bowl

This year, Phoenix Ancient Art has changed the style of the display with a curated exhibition highlighting classic style and powerful images. Hicham Aboutaam, the owner of Electrum, the exclusive agent for Phoenix Ancient Art says, "Bigger is better this year. We will exhibit the largest known Greek head of Alexander the Great in the world along with a monumental head of the emperor Theodosius the Great from the 4th century A.D. These will be two of the stars of our booth."

The Salon show successfully merges the worlds of interior design and fine art and in that spirit, Phoenix will be showing a Roman marble fountain that once resided in the garden of the summer home of Catherine the Great II. There is a pencil drawing of the fountain dated to 1763 from when it was purchased by Thomas Jenkins from Cardinal Alessandro Albani for the famous Lyde Browne collection in London. A fountain that adorned several famous villas across Europe will now grace Park Avenue.

In addition to several masterpieces from the Egyptian civilization and Cycladic art, there will also be five cabinets of curiosity for the inquisitive collector.

ABOUT PHOENIX ANCIENT ART

With galleries in New York City (Electrum) and Geneva, Switzerland, Phoenix Ancient Art is one of the world's leading dealers in rare and exquisite antiquities with a focus on Greek and Roman, Near Eastern and Egyptian art. Its works of art have been acquired by world-class museums around the world, as well as by private collectors. Phoenix Ancient Art is a second-generation family business that was founded by Sleiman Aboutaam in 1968 and continues today under the leadership of the next generations.

For more information, contact info@phoenixancientart.com or visit www.phoenixancientart.com.

Contact Information

Hicham Aboutaam

President

info@phoenixancientart.com

+2122887518

SOURCE: Phoenix Ancient Art

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/801573/hicham-aboutaam-and-phoenix-ancient-art-display-monumental-masterpieces-at-the-park-avenue-armory