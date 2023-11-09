Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels:AZE):

9M 2023 Highlights

Revenue of EUR 3.2bn, representing year-on-year growth of 2.3% (6.3% on a constant currency basis) as M&A revenue contribution offset organic revenue decline and impact from F/X translation. In Q3, group revenue declined by 4.6% year-on-year to EUR 1.0bn (an increase of 3.1% on constant currency).

Gross profit of EUR 760.1m represents growth of 3.3% compared to the prior year. Gross profit margin was 23.9%, reflecting a 22 bp step-up from the prior year, supported by positive mix effects across our business.

Adjusted EBITA of EUR 375.2m, representing growth of 4.2%, and a 22 bp margin expansion from the prior year. Conversion margin expanded by 45 bp to 49.4%, underscoring the resilience of our business model.

Azelis generated free cash flow of EUR 389.4m, representing a 41.5% year-on-year increase. Cash conversion ratio for the period was 102.7%, reflecting the defensive, cash-generative nature of our business.

Leverage ratio was 2.6x at the end of September 2023, stable compared to June and up 0.3x compared to the prior year.

Six acquisitions were completed during the period, representing combined prior year revenue of over EUR 370m. Two further acquisitions with combined prior year revenue of over EUR 40m announced.

The management is confident of delivering at least 10-15 bps of adjusted EBITA margin expansion for the full year. Revenue is expected to be slightly higher than the previous year, with M&A revenue contribution offsetting the impact from ongoing macroeconomic challenges, significant F/X headwinds, and the Group's portfolio optimization program.

(in millions of €) 9M 2023 9M 2022 Reported

Change Constant

Currency Life Sciences 1,965.4 1,860.8 5.6% 9.5% Industrial Chemicals 1,214.2 1,246.9 -2.6% 1.4% Revenue 3,179.6 3,107.7 2.3% 6.3% Gross Profit 760.1 736.1 3.3% 7.1% Gross Profit Margin 23.9% 23.7% 22 bp 19 bp Adjusted EBITDA1 400.0 379.8 5.3% 9.8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.6% 12.2% 36 bp 42 bp Adjusted EBITA1 375.2 360.1 4.2% 8.7% Adjusted EBITA Margin 11.8% 11.6% 22 bp 28 bp Conversion Margin1 49.4% 48.9% 45 bp 79 bp Free Cash Flow1 389.4 275.1 41.5% FCF Conversion ratio1 102.7% 75.7% 2699 bp Net Working Capital Revenue normalized for acquisitions1 15.3% 15.9% -62 bp Leverage Ratio1 2.6 2.3 13.5%

1 Refer to the definitions of Alternative Performance Measures in the 2022 Annual Report

Comment from Dr. Hans Joachim Müller, Group CEO: "I am very proud of the unwavering commitment of the entire Azelis team to support our principals and customers during this challenging period. I am equally grateful for our teams' focus on protecting our profitability as we navigate the current pressures in the industry. Our results for the first nine months of 2023 reflect the resilience of our business model, as well as the dedication of our colleagues to continue delivering for our stakeholders.

Based on our performance year to date, I remain confident that we will achieve at least 10-15 bps of adjusted EBITA margin expansion for the full year 2023. Revenue growth for the full year is expected to come in below the average annual growth guidance of 8-10% due to the impact from the challenging macroeconomic conditions, significant F/X headwinds, and our portfolio optimization program. Over the medium-term, we remain confident that the Group will achieve its mid-term guidance of generating average annual revenue growth of 8-10%, supported by a combination of organic growth and M&A.

We remain focused on executing on our growth plans, and we continue to see exciting opportunities organic and inorganic to deploy capital and generate value, and we remain committed to the company's long-term strategy of becoming the reference innovation solutions provider in specialty chemicals and food ingredients distribution."

Results presentation by management

The management of Azelis invites you to a conference call and live webcast at 10:00 CET to discuss the operating trends and outlook for the remainder of the year. Please click here to view the webcast.

Operational Review

Headline results

(in millions of €) 9M 2023 9M 2022 F/X

Translation M&A Growth

Contribution Organic

Growth Total

Growth EMEA 1,378.7 1,371.0 -4.6% 7.4% -2.2% 0.6% Americas 1,115.6 1,198.9 -2.2% 8.7% -13.4% -6.9% Asia Pacific 685.3 537.8 -6.1% 31.1% 2.4% 27.4% Group Revenue 3,179.6 3,107.7 -3.9% 12.0% -5.7% 2.3% EMEA 367.3 330.7 -4.6% 8.6% 7.0% 11.1% Americas 262.2 300.7 -2.2% 6.5% -17.0% -12.8% Asia Pacific 130.6 104.6 -6.0% 27.6% 3.2% 24.8% Group Gross Profit 760.1 736.1 -3.8% 10.4% -3.3% 3.3% EMEA 195.3 170.9 -5.3% 7.6% 12.0% 14.2% Americas 146.6 168.5 -2.5% 5.6% -16.1% -13.0% Asia Pacific 59.8 43.0 -6.5% 34.2% 11.3% 39.0% Adjusted EBITA1 375.2 360.1 -4.5% 10.3% -1.6% 4.2%

1 Total Adjusted EBITA includes Holding companies

EMEA

(in millions of €) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Reported

Change 9M 2023 9M 2022 Reported

Change Constant

Currency Revenue 434.3 454.6 -4.5% 1,378.7 1,371.0 0.6% 5.2% Gross Profit 114.8 106.1 8.2% 367.3 330.7 11.1% 15.7% Gross Profit Margin 26.4% 23.3% 309 bp 26.6% 24.1% 252 bp 252 bp Adjusted EBITDA 58.8 53.6 9.8% 205.4 178.8 14.9% 20.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.5% 11.8% 176 bp 14.9% 13.0% 186 bp 195 bp Adjusted EBITA 55.1 50.9 8.1% 195.3 170.9 14.2% 19.6% Adjusted EBITA Margin 12.7% 11.2% 148 bp 14.2% 12.5% 170 bp 179 bp Conversion Margin 48.0% 48.0% -2 bp 53.2% 51.7% 147 bp 187 bp

EMEA revenue increased by 0.6% (5.2% in constant currency) to EUR 1.4bn in 9M 2023, with organic revenue declining by 2.2%, due to lower demand in the broader market compared to the very strong growth in the prior year, especially in Industrial Chemicals. Revenue growth contribution from acquisitions was 7.4%, while FX translation was a 4.6% headwind during the period. In 9M 2023, we completed three acquisitions in EMEA, representing combined annual revenue of over EUR 60m in 2022.

Gross profit increased by 11.1% year-on-year (15.7% in constant currency) to EUR 367.3m in 9M 2023, representing a 252 bp expansion in gross profit margin to 26.6%, largely due to positive mix effect in the business. Adjusted EBITA grew 14.2% to EUR 195.3m, resulting in a 170 bp margin expansion to 14.2%, and a 147 bp increase in conversion margin, reflecting continuous efficiency improvements.

Americas

(in millions of €) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Reported

Change 9M 2023 9M 2022 Reported

Change Constant

Currency Revenue 380.7 436.0 -12.7% 1,115.6 1,198.9 -6.9% -4.7% Gross Profit 85.9 103.8 -17.2% 262.2 300.7 -12.8% -10.6% Gross Profit Margin 22.6% 23.8% -124 bp 23.5% 25.1% -158 bp -157 bp Adjusted EBITDA 49.5 63.3 -21.9% 154.8 175.1 -11.6% -9.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.0% 14.5% -153 bp 13.9% 14.6% -74 bp -70 bp Adjusted EBITA 46.6 60.6 -23.2% 146.6 168.5 -13.0% -10.5% Adjusted EBITA Margin 12.2% 13.9% -167 bp 13.1% 14.1% -92 bp -87 bp Conversion Margin 54.2% 58.4% -419 bp 55.9% 56.0% -13 bp 3 bp

Revenue in the Americas was EUR 1.1bn, representing a year-on-year decline of 6.9% (-4.7% in constant currency). The group's activities in the Americas reported a 13.4% organic revenue decline due to lower end-market demand, especially in Industrial Chemicals. The results in the region were also impacted by the current weakness driven by competitive pressures in South America1. The organic revenue decline and the 2.2% negative impact of FX were partially mitigated by the 8.7% revenue growth contribution from acquisitions. During the period, we completed two strategic acquisitions in the Americas that generated combined annual revenue of over EUR 150m in 2022.

Gross profit in the region declined by 12.8% to EUR 262.2m, resulting in gross profit margin of 23.5%. The contraction was driven by the challenging trading environment, as well as dilution from recent acquisitions in South America. During the period, adjusted EBITA declined by 13.0% to EUR 146.6m, with adjusted EBITA margin of 13.1%. Conversion margin was broadly stable at 55.9% despite the continued pressures in the region.

Asia Pacific

(in millions of €) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Reported

Change 9M 2023 9M 2022 Reported

Change Constant

Currency Revenue 223.4 198.1 12.8% 685.3 537.8 27.4% 33.5% Gross Profit 42.3 37.5 12.6% 130.6 104.6 24.8% 30.8% Gross Profit Margin 18.9% 19.0% -3 bp 19.1% 19.5% -39 bp -43 bp Adjusted EBITDA 20.7 16.1 28.1% 65.6 47.6 37.8% 44.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 9.3% 8.2% 111 bp 9.6% 8.9% 72 bp 74 bp Adjusted EBITA 18.6 14.4 29.2% 59.8 43.0 39.0% 45.5% Adjusted EBITA Margin 8.3% 7.2% 106 bp 8.7% 8.0% 73 bp 76 bp Conversion Margin 43.9% 38.2% 563 bp 45.8% 41.1% 468 bp 489 bp

Revenue in APAC increased by 27.4% to EUR 685.3m in 9M 2023, with the growth in Southeast Asia and contribution from recent acquisitions mitigating the continued weakness in China. Organic growth was 2.4%, and revenue growth contribution from acquisitions was 31.1% during the period. FX headwind represented a 6.1% drag on revenue growth. In 9M 2023, Azelis completed one acquisition in the region, which had revenue of over EUR 160m in 2022.

Gross profit in the region grew 24.8% to EUR 130.6m, representing gross profit margin of 19.1%, reflecting a 39 bp dilution due to negative mix effects from recent acquisitions. Adjusted EBITA increased by 39.0% to EUR 59.8m, representing a 73 bp margin expansion to 8.7%, driven by the benefits of our growing scale. This resulted in a 468 bp expansion in conversion margin to 45.8%.

Holding companies

Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Reported

Change 9M 2023 9M 2022 Reported

Change Constant

Currency Adjusted EBITA (in millions of €) -8.4 -8.5 -0.8% -26.4 -22.4 18.0% 18.0% As of Group Revenues -0.8% -0.8% -3 bp -0.8% -0.7% -11 bp -8 bp

Operating costs at Azelis' holding companies, which relate to the Group's non-operating entities as well as the head office in Belgium, were EUR 26.4m in 9M 2023, compared to EUR 22.4m in the previous year. Relative to revenue, operating costs at the holding companies increased slightly to 0.8%, mainly driven by investments to support the Group's digitalization strategy, as well as salary inflation.

Outlook

Azelis' strategy of driving growth is underpinned by a continually strengthening lateral value chain, supported by continuous investments in innovation capabilities and digitalization, as well as a commitment to sustainability to create long-term value. In line with this, the management aims to generate 8-10% of revenue growth and deliver 10-15 bps adjusted EBITA margin expansion per year on average in the medium-term.

For the full year 2023, management remains confident of achieving at least 10-15 bps of adjusted EBITA margin expansion, in line with its guidance. Revenue growth is expected to come in below the average annual guidance of 8-10% due to the impact from ongoing macroeconomic challenges, significant F/X headwind and our portfolio optimization program.

Financial Review

(in millions of €) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Reported

Change 9M 2023 9M 2022 Reported

Change Constant

Currency Life Sciences 648.5 652.1 -0.6% 1,965.4 1,860.8 5.6% 9.5% Industrial Chemicals 389.8 436.6 -10.7% 1,214.2 1,246.9 -2.6% 1.4% Group Revenue 1,038.3 1,088.7 -4.6% 3,179.6 3,107.7 2.3% 6.3% Gross Profit 243.0 247.5 -1.8% 760.1 736.1 3.3% 7.1% Gross Profit Margin 23.4% 22.7% 67 bp 23.9% 23.7% 22 bp 19 bp Adjusted EBITDA 120.8 124.8 -3.2% 400.0 379.8 5.3% 9.8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.6% 11.5% 17 bp 12.6% 12.2% 36 bp 42 bp Adjusted EBITA 111.8 117.4 -4.8% 375.2 360.1 4.2% 8.7% Adjusted EBITA Margin 10.8% 10.8% -2 bp 11.8% 11.6% 22 bp 28 bp Conversion Margin 46.0% 47.5% -145 bp 49.4% 48.9% 45 bp 79 bp

Revenue

Revenue increased 2.3% to EUR 3.2bn in 9M 2023, with revenue growth contribution from acquisitions offsetting the weaker organic revenue development in some of the Group's markets. During the period, Group organic revenue declined 5.7%, driven by slower demand as the industry normalizes following very strong growth in the prior two years (17.9% average organic growth over 2021 and 2022). Revenue from acquisitions represented topline growth contribution of 12.0%, while FX translation represented a negative revenue growth impact of 3.9%.

Our results for the period also include the impact from our portfolio optimization program, which, together with the exit from the non-essential chemical distribution business in Russia, represented 1.2% of Group revenue.

Revenue in Life Sciences increased by 5.6% to EUR 2.0bn, supported by stable demand in EMEA and APAC. Revenue in Industrial Chemicals declined by 2.6% to EUR 1.2bn due to lower demand across most end markets.

In EMEA, organic revenue declined by 2.2%, with Life Sciences mitigating lower demand in Industrial Chemicals. In the Americas, the competitive pressures in South America, in addition to continued challenging environment in Industrial Chemicals in the US, are reflected in organic revenue decline of 13.4% in the region. In Asia Pacific, sustained growth in Southeast Asia offset the continued weakness in China, as reflected in organic growth of 2.4% in the region.

Profitability

Gross profit increased by 3.3% to EUR 760.1m in 9M 2023, implying gross profit margin of 23.9%. The 22 bps step-up in gross profit margin was due to positive mix effects given relatively stronger performance in Life Sciences, offsetting the dilution from recent acquisitions.

During the period, adjusted EBITA increased by 4.2% to EUR 375.2m, representing a 22 bp margin step-up to 11.8%. The 45 bp expansion in conversion margin to 49.4% reflects the benefits of our variable cost base, allowing us to respond to market environment to protect our profitability.

Cash Flow and Financing

Net working capital to revenue normalized for acquisitions was 15.3% at the end of September 2023, versus 15.9% in September 2022. The reduction in the Group's working capital investments, despite the impact of acquisitions, reflects the Group's focus on cash generation and aligning its working capital investments to the lower business activities as the industry normalizes following unprecedented growth and supply chain disruptions in the prior two years.

Free cash flow increased by 41.5% to EUR 389.4m, representing a cash flow conversion of 102.7% for the period, compared to the cash conversion ratio of 75.7% achieved in the prior year, and 94.8% at the end of December 2022.

At the end of September 2023, net debt was EUR 1.4bn, and leverage ratio was 2.6x, versus EUR 1.1bn and 2.3x respectively at the end of September 2022. At the end of the period, the group had liquidity of EUR 793.9m in both cash and unused revolving credit facility (RCF).

Post-closing events

On the 23rd of October, Azelis announced the acquisition of BLH SAS, reinforcing its leading position in flavors fragrances in France. On the 6th of November, Azelis signed an agreement to acquire Agspec Australia Pty Ltd., a specialty chemicals distributor active in crop nutrition, crop protection and specialty agricultural products.

Financial calendar

Date Event March 7th, 2024 Full year 2023 results April 25th, 2024 Q1 2024 trading update June 13th, 2024 Annual General Meeting 2024 August 1st, 2024 Half year 2024 results October 24th, 2024 Q3 2024 trading update

Alternative performance measures

Throughout its financial communication (Annual and Interim reports, website, press releases, presentations, etc.), Azelis presents certain financial measures and adjustments that are not in accordance with IFRS, or any other internationally accepted accounting principles. Certain of these measures are termed 'alternative performance measure' ("APM's") because they exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, or are calculated using financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS. For more information regarding these APM's, including definitions and calculation methodology, refer to the section 'Alternative performance measures' in the Annual Report 2022.

1 ROCSA (Colombia) became part of organic scope in Q3 2023.

