

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) reported Thursday that its nine-month Property & Casualty or P&C gross written premiums increased 8 percent to $34.59 billion from last year's $32.09 billion. The growth was 9 percent on a like-for-like or LFL basis.



P&C insurance revenue grew 9 percent on a reported and LFL basis from last year to $31.42 billion, driven by strong growth in commercial and retail insurance, supported by rate increases of 6 percent



In the first nine months, Life Present value of new business premiums or PVNBP went up 21 percent on a reported basis and 23 percent on LFL basis to $12.17 billion.



The company recorded PVNBP growth in EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America.



Farmers Exchanges gross written premiums grew 2 percent from last year to $20.64 billion.



George Quinn, Group Chief Financial Officer, said, 'We maintained momentum in the third quarter, delivering continued top-line growth following a very strong first half of the year and a great start to the new financial cycle. This makes us confident that we'll be able to finish the year strongly and achieve our financial targets for 2023-2025.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken