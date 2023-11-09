Liquid Wind and industry leaders solidify partnership to accelerate eFuel production capacity, enabling significant reduction of CO2 emissions in hard-to-abate industries such as global shipping

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 9 November 2023, Liquid Wind announces a further strengthening of its partnership with pan-European decarbonization leaders to include plans of developing and marketing 10 additional eMethanol facilities in the Nordics by 2027. The Partnership was initially formulated in 2020 among key partners Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Siemens Energy and Topsoe. With the shared vision of creating a world that no longer relies on fossil fuels, the collaboration aims to reduce the time, cost, and risk of developing and executing Core eMethanol Plants (CMP).

Building on several years of successful collaboration, as demonstrated by the world-first commercial scale eMethanol facility FlagshipONE, the partners' common mission is to establish 80 standardized, state-of-the-art 100,000 tons eMethanol units by 2030, which are estimated to reduce CO2 emissions by 14 million tons CO2 per annum.

With this latest expansion in its commitment, the partnership will increase production efficiency to further ramp up design and execution of plants to produce a nominal 100,000 tons eMethanol per year with the aim to develop and market an additional ten Core eMethanol Plants (CMP) before the end of 2027. These units will contribute significantly to the global eMethanol market and future reduction in emissions in hard-to-abate industries such as global shipping.

The partnership will continue to deliver industry leading ready-to-build eMethanol facilities that are quicker to fabricate, transport, construct, and commission, by leveraging partners' innovative technologies and modular solutions. By pooling the partners' technology expertise and capabilities, the partnership aims to unlock new, innovative, and effective fuel solutions for the shipping industry, other hard-to-abate industries, and society at large.

Claes Fredriksson, CEO and founder of Liquid Wind, explains:

"The collaboration with our "community partners" has been great for several years, having initially started back in 2018 with a few partners. It is exciting to see our joint efforts intensifying, elevating the degree of both our integration and transparency. Since we began in 2018, numerous developments have taken place within Liquid Wind and also in the market. The coming years will be filled with stimulating and exciting value-generating teamwork."

Eric Klein, Sales Director Europe at Siemens Energy, says:

"We want to build on the successful foundation of our partnership on FlagshipONE and amplify it by introducing an improved and further scaled design for the next generation of eMethanol plants."

Julien Gennetier, VP Energy Division at Alfa Laval, comments:

"We are very pleased to be a part of this important eFuel project which is an essential building block for the decarbonization of shipping and the overall race to reach net zero. We strongly believe in partnership to win that race and develop the right solution from the start. So, we are excited to drive and accelerate this transformation alongside Liquid Wind and partners, developing and implementing innovative solutions and contributing with our unique expertise in heat transfer and energy optimization at Alfa Laval."

Aniruddha Sharma, Chair and CEO of Carbon Clean, says:

"Our continued partnership with Liquid Wind demonstrates the role carbon capture must play in decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping. Carbon Clean's modular point-source carbon capture technology is the most efficient and cost-effective means of decarbonizing many industries, and it will play a vital role in accelerating eMethanol facilities. I look forward to collaborating with the other industry leaders on many more projects to come - showcasing the U in CCUS as a perfect utilization example."

Sundus Cordelia Ramli, Chief Commercial Officer P-to-X, Topsoe, ends:

"At Topsoe, we're thrilled to collaborate with other decarbonization leaders on this project, driving a faster transition towards a sustainable shipping industry. The sharp rise of CO2 emissions within the maritime sector (to 5% in 2022) is a stark reminder for the urgency of our collective mission. Inspired by Liquid Wind's visionary approach and united by the pioneering spirit of the project's leaders, we stand poised to demonstrate that, when harnessed, the technology available today can propel a swift transition to a more sustainable maritime future. The time for change is now. This endeavour exemplifies the accelerated progress possible through industry-wide collaboration, and we're deeply honoured to be at the forefront of this pivotal transformation."

