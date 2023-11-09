

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK), a German solar energy equipment supplier, Thursday reported profit of 180.4 million euros or 5.20 euros per share for the 9-month period, significantly higher than 11 million euros or 0.32 euros per share in the same period a year ago, driven by growth in revenue.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA increased to 231.2 million euros from 50.2 million euros last year.



Sales for the period grew 84.7% to 1.337 billion euros from 724.1 million euros in the previous year.



